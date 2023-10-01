Don Mueang to host first hospital in Thai 50-district healthcare roll-out

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Bangkok’s Don Mueang district is set to be the inaugural recipient of a new hospital as part of the 50 districts, 50 hospitals initiative, as revealed by Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew. The scheme is one of 13 programmes introduced by the Minister upon taking office.

The project’s first phase entails the selection of an existing building within the district, which will be upgraded into a 120-bed primary care hospital. The revamped facility will encompass emergency operations rooms and medical services.

Cholnan revealed the plan is to enhance the building, preparing it for medical services within the first 100 days.

“This model can be replicated in other districts provided they are ready.”

Addressing queries about the medical staff for the new Don Muang facility, Cholnan disclosed that the initial workforce will be sourced from within the Public Health Ministry itself, reported Bangkok Post.

The minister aspires for the hospitals established under this initiative to function as public organisations, following the model of Ban Phaeo Hospital in Samut Sakhon’s Ban Phaeo district.

Cholnan further added that a committee has been established to oversee the implementation of the 13 announced policies.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the Permanent Secretary for Public Health, is in the process of creating 13 sub-committees, each tasked with supervising the individual policies. One of these sub-committees will specifically manage the 50 districts, 50 hospitals policy.

Two weeks ago, the Public Health Minister, Cholnan Srikaew, announced the readiness of a new pilot scheme that will enable members of the universal healthcare (UC) programme to seek health services at any hospital.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery, providing UC members with the flexibility to seek eligible services at any hospital. It is expected that the scheme will be initially introduced in a few health zones, which are better equipped to manage this task. To read more click HERE

