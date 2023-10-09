Delivery fraud: Thai rider disappears with eight iPhones worth over 100,000 baht

Photo: digitaltrends.com.

A Thai delivery rider vanished after collecting eight iPhones, valued at over 100,000 baht, causing the client, Kittiphong Loeslaew, to voice his frustrations online. The delivery service is expected to compensate him for the loss.

The online community advised Kittiphong to file a formal complaint against the delivery fraud, as the rider and vehicle registration details were available. They also recommended customers request a photo of the delivery rider, unmasked and with the goods, prior to accepting the delivery.

If discrepancies are found between the account and the delivery person, they suggest cancelling the delivery immediately to avoid losing goods, time, and peace of mind. Kittiphong shared his bitter experience on Facebook. He believed that the company should reimburse him for his losses.

“iPhone 8… eight devices. They collected them and then just disappeared. Over a 100,000 baht.”

As word got out, many netizens flooded his post with comments, advising him to report the delivery fraud incident to the police. They were optimistic about the case, reasoning that it should not be difficult to track down the perpetrator given the available rider information and vehicle registration details, reported KhaoSod.

Moreover, some users offered preventive measures for such delivery fraud situations.

“For those who are using delivery services, you can request a photo of the unmasked rider with the delivered items. If you find that the person delivering does not match the account registration, please cancel the job immediately. Do not proceed, do not let it pass. While most items may be recoverable, it will cost you time and emotional distress.”

A Vietnamese man named Tueng was deported from Koh Samui after he stole 15,000 baht and an iPhone from a Dutch tourist at an entertainment venue. He snatched the cash and the phone from the victim’s bag, leading to his deportation due to the penalties he faced. Read more HERE.

