British tourist’s lost wallet returned by Thai hotel worker

A British holidaymaker on Koh Samui Island in Thailand is set to return home with a pleasant memory following a hotel worker’s return of his lost wallet during the new year celebrations. The wallet was found on Bophut Beach by Pakdee Trirat, an employee at the Holiday Inn Samui, amidst the festivities on the night of December 31.

Surat Thani Immigration Police Chief Naruewat Phutthawiro reported that the wallet, holding Thai and other currencies equating to roughly 30,000 baht, along with credit cards and a driving licence, was brought to the immigration police by Pakdee.

After discovering the wallet, Pakdee sought assistance from the police to trace the owner. The immigration officials proceeded to examine their records, which revealed that the wallet belonged to 48 year old British national Paul Davies. Davies was residing in a leased house in Mae Nam, a subdistrict on Koh Samui Island.

The police contacted Davies via the owner of the rented house and requested him to visit their office to reclaim his wallet from Pakdee.

Davies expressed his gratitude to Pakdee and praised him for his honesty. He further commended the residents of Koh Samui for their warm hospitality and the immigration officers’ dedication to serving tourists, reported Bangkok Post.

