BLACKPINK’s Lisa triggers skyrocketing sales of freshly squeezed orange juice in Buriram

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa from the renowned South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, sparked a frenzy to buy freshly squeezed orange juice.

It all began when the talented Thai singer shared a post on her Instagram, where she was delightfully enjoying a glass of this citrusy goodness. The post quickly had a ripple effect, leading to a substantial surge in orange juice sales, especially in her hometown province of Buriram in the northeast.

Lisa has consistently utilised her platform to showcase and promote Thai products, and once again, she demonstrated her significant impact. The simple yet captivating post, featuring the star sipping on orange juice, was accompanied by a quirky orange emoji in her caption. As expected, numerous fans playfully speculated about the possibility of an “orange juice boom” due to her endorsement.

In the past, Lisa’s posts on Instagram relating to Thai products have consistently triggered a marketplace shortage for those same products. These included items such as Thai Siang Pure Balm, milk pouches from Nong Pho, standing-eat meatballs, Silom Roti, grilled pork, and Thai tea.

Recently, it was reported that almost immediately after Lisa’s post, sales of freshly squeezed orange juice skyrocketed in the Buriram province. Vendors at different locations experienced a surge in customers eager to enjoy a freshly squeezed citrus delight, reported Sanook.

Samniang, a 61 year old resident of Buriram, confessed that she enjoys drinking freshly squeezed orange juice, but opportunities had been rare due to its limited availability. After her daughter informed her of the location selling the drink, she instantly yearned for it, acknowledging the undeniable influence Lisa has in Buriram province.

Follow us on :













On the other hand, 45 year old Surachai, the owner of a juice stand at the Khlong Thom flea market, mentioned that normally his orange juice, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), caters to a varied pool of customers. However, after Lisa’s one-time post, both old and new customers flooded in to buy the drink in large quantities. Even home deliveries were requested. He admitted that the Lisa wave, originating from Buriram province, was extremely powerful.

The influence of Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK, extends beyond her music career, as seen by the surge in local product consumption following her casual endorsements, affirming her as a true force in ‘soft power.’