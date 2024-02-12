Room for debate: Thai woman’s deathly Bangkok rental quest raises eyebrow

A social media post by a Thai woman seeking to rent a room with a history of death sparked a social media debate, challenging conventional taboos and highlighting the lengths to which people will go to find affordable housing.

The user’s post on a Facebook group dedicated to property sales and rentals in certain Bangkok areas resounded with the online community, garnering widespread attention and a flurry of comments.

The unexpected appeal of rooms with a dark past has taken social media by storm as a woman expressed her preference for renting accommodations where previous tenants had died. The Facebook post, shared in a group for buying and renting condos in the Kaset, Ratchayothin, and Lat Phrao junction areas, read, “Looking for a rental room where someone has died along the Sena-Central Lat Phrao mass transit line.”

This declaration quickly became a hot topic, attracting a deluge of likes, shares, and comments, igniting a debate over why someone would willingly choose to live in a place marked by death. Generally, properties with such histories are notoriously difficult to rent or sell due to superstitions and fears surrounding them.

Some comments observed that this phenomenon isn’t unique to Thailand, citing examples from countries like Japan where similarly stigmatized properties are sought after for their lower prices. A few individuals even shared their positive experiences with renting out such properties, which were met with an enthusiastic response from netizens who saw it as a mutually beneficial arrangement—the landlord could lease out a challenging property, and the tenant could secure more affordable accommodation.

Amid the various viewpoints, one particular comment stood out, suggesting that “poverty is scarier than ghosts,” arguing that residing in a room with a spectral past is preferable to living in an unsafe area plagued by crime and poor security.

Disregarding superstitions

Follow us on :













This sentiment reflects a broader trend among younger generations who are increasingly disregarding superstitions in favour of practical, cost-effective housing solutions, highlighting the current challenges faced by citizens in finding affordable living spaces, reported KhaoSod.

This trend underscores a disconnect between the soaring cost of living and the stagnant wages, prompting a wave of interest in properties with a history. As this story unfolds, it not only captivates a global audience but also offers a glimpse into the socio-economic forces that compel individuals to confront and potentially overturn deeply rooted cultural beliefs in the pursuit of economic stability.