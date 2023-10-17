Bangkok father arrested for incestuous rape of daughter leading to pregnancy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A shocking case of incestuous rape emerged leading to the arrest of a man who confessed to sexually abusing his 14 year old daughter, resulting in her pregnancy.

Paveena Hongsakul, the Chair of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, today, October 17, at 11am, accompanied the victim’s mother, 34 year old Oi (pseudonym), to the Prawet Police Station to follow up on the case.

The disturbing events began in April 2022 when the 40 year old father, Somchai (name withheld), took his 12 year old daughter, Bee (pseudonym), from Buriram province to stay with him during school holidays at a construction camp on Soi On Nut 70/1 in Prawet, Bangkok.

During their time together the incestuous rape of Bee began. She later fled to live with her aunt at Soi On Nut 66 junction 19-16. However, Somchai continued his incestuous rape behaviour. When the school term began, he sent Bee back to study in Buriram.

During the new year holidays, from the end of December 2022 to the beginning of January, Somchai travelled back to Buriram and sexually assaulted Bee again. Later, during the April holidays, he brought Bee back to the same construction camp in Bangkok, where he continued his sexual abuse.

In May this year, Bee moved to Bangkok to study in secondary school. Her teacher noticed in August that she might be pregnant and informed her aunt. A pregnancy test confirmed the teacher’s suspicions.

Pregnant

The aunt took Bee back to Buriram to arrange an abortion, believing she was only one month pregnant. However, the doctor confirmed Bee was seven months pregnant and could not undergo the procedure.

Oi, who had separated from Somchai when their daughter was three years old, was made aware of the situation on August 17. She took her daughter back to live with her in Bangkok, where Bee gave birth on September 30.

Paveena stated this case demonstrates the need for all state agencies to coordinate in preventing such incidents. The mother and daughter sought help from the foundation on October 13, and the foundation has since coordinated with Prawet Police Station. The foundation will also coordinate with the Ministry of Justice to request assistance funds and arrange for Bee to continue her education.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Surapong Phutkhao, the head of Prawet Police Station, stated that this case has garnered significant public and media attention.

After an interview with Bee, the police executed a court arrest warrant and apprehended Somchai at the construction camp on Soi On Nut 70/1.

Initially, he denied the incestuous rape allegations but after intense questioning, he confessed to sexually assaulting his daughter.

The police are now collecting evidence and will conduct a DNA test on the baby to confirm paternity. Preliminary charges of rape and incest have been filed against the suspect.

