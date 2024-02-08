Ancient dinosaur fossils discovered in Khon Kaen

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Dinosaur fossils, estimated to be between 100 million to 110 million years old, have been unearthed in the Nam Phong district of Khon Kaen.

The fossils, thought to be from the sauropod and spinosaurid species, were discovered by a team from the Department of Mineral Resources, led by Sasa-On Khansubha, a palaeontologist from the Sirindhorn Dinosaur Museum.

The initial investigation began when a local, Chaowalit Boonchai, posted about a fossil he found on his Facebook page. He had also informed the authorities about his discovery. The initial survey began on January 31, and since then, a fence has been erected around the fossil sites in the Mueang Wan district to prevent any potential damage from the locals.

Sasa-On revealed that the fossils, found alongside a burrow trace on a fine sandstone layer of the Khok Kruat Formation, belonged to the Khorat stratigraphic group. The fossils included the spine of a sauropod, a long-necked herbivore from the Late Triassic to Late Cretaceous era, and the teeth of a spinosaurid, a fish-eating dinosaur species that lived during the Cretaceous era. Additionally, a fragment of the ribs of an unidentified creature was discovered during the survey.

The Dinosaur Museum has since taken the fossils for preservation and some have been sent to the Mueang Wan Municipal Office for display at its exhibition, reported Bangkok Post.

Sasa-On stated that this discovery is a national treasure, as it gives insight into dinosaur living patterns and ancient river flow formation. The sandstone’s surface shows potholes, indicating that it could potentially be developed into a small geological site in the future.

Follow us on :













In related news, unearthed in the vicinity of Si Thep ancient town, Phetchabun, a trove of marine animal fossils dating back over 250 million years have been uncovered, shedding light on the region’s ancient history.

Apsorn Sardsud, leading the Geology Division Department of Mineral Resources Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, shared that the archaeological team discovered fossil remains in tambon Ban Phot, Nong Phai district.