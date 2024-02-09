Alleged drunk police officer threatens with gun after pickup truck accident on Pattaya Road

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In the early hours of this morning, a car accident in Pattaya took a disturbing twist as the driver of a pickup truck, reportedly claiming to be a police officer, threatened others with a firearm while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

A collision involving a Honda Sumer motorcycle and a black Toyota Revo pickup truck unfolded at the intersection of Map Yai Lia Road 31 at 3.46am. The motorcyclist, 31 year old Isara Waiyasilp, endured injuries and received initial first aid from bystanders before being transported to the hospital.

The situation took a menacing turn as the pickup truck driver, identified as 51 year old Phatcharin (family name withheld), purportedly exhibited signs of drunkenness and declined to accept responsibility for the accident. According to Isara, the driver, Phatcharin, collided with him, causing moderate injuries. Eyewitnesses alleged that Phatcharin turned hostile after the victim rejected a monetary settlement and insisted on involving the authorities.

Allegedly, Phatcharin argued with bystanders and purportedly brandished a gun while claiming to be a police officer, as reported by eyewitnesses Wipichai Anadapong and Chotika Phenglung, Isara’s girlfriend. Subsequently, they reported the incident to the Nong Prue Police Station, leading to Phatcharin’s arrest.

A breathalyzer test revealed his blood alcohol level to be over 195 mg/dL, significantly surpassing the legal limit of 20 mg/dL. Authorities confiscated a gun from Phatcharin as evidence and are pursuing legal charges for driving under the influence of alcohol, reported Pattaya News.

The authorities are currently working to verify Phatcharin’s alleged claim of being a police officer; however, no statement has been released at the time of the report.

