Thai PM assures Hong Kong investors of streamlined business process

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin yesterday extended a warm welcome to potential investors in Hong Kong, assuring them of Thailand’s readiness to encourage and facilitate investment. While serving as the finance minister, PM Srettha travelled to Hong Kong to meet with significant private entities and explore investment opportunities in Thailand.

This visit to Hong Kong marked the beginning of a five-day tour to the Chinese city and various ASEAN nations, reported government spokesperson, Chai Wacharonke. The private sector in Hong Kong expressed their interest in Thailand’s investment prospects but urged the 61 year old Thai prime minister to streamline the process for foreign investors intending to conduct business in the kingdom.

In his meeting with John Lee Ka-chiu, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, PM Srettha discussed bilateral cooperation and potential investments. Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, appreciated the PM Srettha administration’s decision to implement a free-visa policy for Chinese tourists. He expressed his belief that Thailand, a popular tourist destination, would hugely benefit from an influx of Chinese visitors.

Chai revealed that representatives from the medical sector indicated that Hong Kong is currently facing a shortage of medical staff. They expressed their interest in inviting Thai medical workers for internships in the island city. This would provide the Thai workers with valuable experience and enhance their skills.

Jack So, Chairman of the Board of Airport Authority, stated that Thailand and Hong Kong are planning to upgrade their transport infrastructure to accommodate more visitors and connect regional transport facilities.

In response, the Bangkok-born PM agreed and highlighted the advantages of strengthening ties with Hong Kong International Airport, which he referred to as a transit hub for international flights and one of the world’s top airports.

PM Srettha revealed that the Stock Exchange of Thailand has been tasked with planning a roadshow strategy. Surendra Rosha, Group Executive of the HSBC Group, suggested that HSBC could host the roadshow in Hong Kong, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The finance minister is scheduled to depart today from Hong Kong for Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei. He will meet with Sultan and Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam to discuss bilateral cooperation. The Thai PM is expected to attend an official banquet held in his honour later in the evening.

The following day, PM Srettha will travel to Malaysia to meet with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and hold a joint press conference.

His visit will continue in Singapore on Thursday, where he is anticipated to attend a welcoming reception at the Government House. There, he will engage in discussions with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the island’s private entities. Srettha is scheduled to return to Thailand on Thursday evening.

