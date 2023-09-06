Pouring woe: Thailand braces for heavy rain and rising tides

Picture courtesy of Micah Tindell, Unsplash.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today issued a heavy to very heavy rain warning for most parts of Thailand. The announcement identified areas likely to be affected by sudden floods and flash floods. The southern region faces high sea waves, and citizens are urged to stay vigilant.

The weather front, identified as a trough of low pressure, is moving north passing through northern and upper northeastern regions to the lower pressure area in the Gulf of Tonkin. Combined with a strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, central, eastern, and southern regions and the Gulf of Thailand, these weather conditions are causing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the country, reported KhaoSod.

People living in these regions, particularly near mountains and waterways, are advised to be cautious of the heavy rainfall and accumulated rain that could potentially cause sudden and flash floods.

The provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall are: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun in the north; Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani in the northeastern; Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi, and Trat in the east.

Regarding sea conditions, the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand are experiencing moderate waves. The upper Andaman Sea has waves approximately 2 metres high, whereas the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand have waves 1 to 2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves are more than two metres high. Boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

The TMD urges citizens to follow weather announcements and further information can be found on their website or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day.

Follow us on :













The next announcement will be issued at 5pm today.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.