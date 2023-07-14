Heavy rain alert: Monsoon threat prompts flood and runoff warnings across Thailand

Picture courtesy of Ian Talmacs, Unsplash.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain, as a strong monsoon poses risks of sudden flooding and forest runoff across southern regions. Waves in the seas are predicted to reach heights of 2 to 3 metres today.

The alert was raised due to a strong monsoon trough that will pass through the northern, northeastern, and upper central parts of Thailand, moving into an area of severe low pressure over the upper South China Sea. This will combine with the strong southwestern monsoon that envelopes the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand.

This situation will lead to an increase in rainfall over Thailand, with some places experiencing heavy to very heavy rain across the north, northeast, and central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, east, and southern regions. People are urged to take extra precautions due to the risk of heavy rain causing sudden flooding and forest runoff likely, particularly in areas near hill slopes close to waterways and in low-lying areas. Caution should also be exercised when travelling through areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Wave conditions will be moderately strong, with waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand reaching heights of 2 to 3 metres. In areas affected by thunderstorms, waves may exceed 3 metres. Wave conditions in the lower Gulf of Thailand could reach heights of 1 to 2 metres, and in areas affected by thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 metres. Boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid traversing in thunderstorms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving shore during this period.

The public should stay updated with announcements from the Meteorological Department and can follow the details on the website of the Thai Meteorological Department at http://www.tmd.go.th or at 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 24 hours a day. The Meteorological Department will issue the next press release today at 5pm.