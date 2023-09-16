BMA fast-track road returns to ease city’s traffic congestion

Picture courtesy of Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Facebook

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued a call to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) for the swift restoration of roads surrounding various MRTA construction sites. This move is aimed at mitigating the escalating traffic congestion in the city.

The deputy Bangkok governor, during a recent BMA meeting, revealed that the MRTA has assured the BMA of the planned completion of road returns around the Pink Line mass transit systems by March of the upcoming year.

The meeting was centred around seeking solutions to the traffic congestion prevalent along roads close to the mass transit system. The Pink Line, a significant transit link stretching 34.5 kilometres connects Min Buri in Bangkok and Nonthaburi. The route is mapped along Chaeng Watthana Road and Ram Intra Road.

According to Wisanu Subsompon, almost 97% of the lanes on Chaeng Watthana Road are now accessible to the public, with a few areas still awaiting repair works. For Ram Intra Road, the lanes are scheduled to be reopened for public use in the coming month, reported Bangkok Post.

Wisanu also announced the BMA’s intention to enhance road surfaces and implement an adaptive traffic light control system to bolster traffic management. Furthermore, the BMA is contemplating the provision of bicycle parking spots at the Pink Line stations to facilitate passengers.

Addressing the issues of water leakage from the Pink Line system, the deputy governor assured that the BMA is set to collaborate with various stakeholders to tackle the situation. A recent inspection has identified more than 700 potential problem areas.

Wisanu encouraged the public to stay informed about the road construction progress of the mass transit systems by following the BMA and the MRTA’s Facebook pages. This would help them avoid any disruptions to their commute. In addition, he highlighted the availability of the Traffy Fondue mobile application for reporting traffic and flooding-related complaints.

