Motorbike fatality in Chon Buri following collision with infamous mud-smeared car

A fatal accident occurred when a motorbike crashed into a parked, mud-smeared car, infamous for its unique appearance, in Chon Buri. The car, owned by Rayong’s well-known Ghost Whisperer, Prasert, had previously been in the news for its peculiar dirt-covered exterior.

The incident, shared on social media, revealed the damage caused to the rear of the car from the collision. The X (formerly Twitter) user @RedSkullxxx, who shared the video, revealed what happened.

“The rigid car from Rayong was parked on the side of the road when a motorbike crashed into it, resulting in one fatality. The car was previously fined due to its condition, which poses a risk for accidents.”

The event, reported to have occurred at 3am yesterday, was responded to by Chon Buri City Police and Dhamrasami Manirat Rescue. At the scene near the Shark Roundabout in Bang Pla Soi subdistrict, Chon Buri province, they found 29 year old Natthapol in critical condition behind the white Toyota Altis, bleeding profusely from his nose and mouth.

Despite attempts to administer first aid, Natthapol, who had been riding the motorbike, passed away, reported Sanook.

Nearby, a red Honda Wave motorbike with the registration number 351 Chon Buri was found; its speedometer stuck at 130 kilometres per hour. The bike had crashed into the rear of Prasert’s car, registration number 336 Rayong.

Ghost whisperer

Prasert, a social media figure known for his ghost whispering, explained that he was visiting Chon Buri and had parked his car by the roadside when the bike crashed into it.

Prasert’s car had previously attracted attention on social media. From Rayong province, he told the media that his car’s mud-smeared appearance wasn’t due to being dirty but was a personal preference to stand out. He explained that he had applied a mixture of clay and sticky soil all over his car to create a unique identity for it.

However, the police had previously warned that such actions could violate the Land Traffic Act. According to Section 8, no vehicle should be operated in a condition that makes it unsafe for other road users.

Section 20 states that drivers transporting people, animals, or goods should prevent them from falling, flowing, smelling, reflecting light, or flying from the vehicle, causing annoyance, pollution, health hazards to the public, or danger to persons or property. Violators can be fined up to 500 baht (US$ 14).

