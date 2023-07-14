Suphanburi fraudster’s 20 million baht investment scam victims fight for justice

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

More than 20 victims accumulated a loss exceeding 20 million baht (US$578,035) due to fraudulent investment practices by a renowned online share investor from U Thong District, Suphanburi province. The victims, who initially met at the law enforcement centre today, are asking for justice and compensation. They claim the fraudster continues to live a luxurious lifestyle after serving a one-year prison sentence.

Thamanan Taengtim, also known as Ja King, brought more than 20 victims together to file a complaint at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). They reported being duped by a notorious online share investor from U Thong district, causing them a loss of over 20 million baht. The victims presented evidence of their money transfer transactions and conversations enticing them to invest.

One of the victims, named A, stated that she started investing in shares via the fraudster’s online platform in 2016 after seeing advertisements promising high returns on Facebook. Initially, seeing real profits, she continued to invest until 2021. This year, the notorious online investor was charged with theft and perjury, serving one year in prison, before being released in 2022, reported KhaoSod.

During this period, A, along with other members of the investment group, consulted each other, chasing the return of their investments. However, their demands were dismissed on the grounds the fraudster had no money, challenging them to sue if they wanted their money back. Despite the losses, the fraudster reportedly continues to enjoy a fancy lifestyle, buying a new home with a swimming pool and purchasing three luxury cars.

A continued, revealing that the fraudster has opened a new investment group under a different name and bank account, this time using her husband’s account. The victims suspected his entire family was aware and supportive of these fraudulent actions. They implored the police to take their case to the end and provide justice.

Initially, the investigator recorded the verbal statements of the victims to substantiate the case with various pieces of evidence, before presenting them to the superior for the next course of action.