Bangkok or bust: Local gang’s reign of terror and violence escalates in Sai Mai

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A community in the Sai Mai neighbourhood of Bangkok is living in fear after being targeted by a gang wreaking havoc with violence, guns and homemade bombs. This news came to the forefront following a complaint lodged by a 71 year old woman, Lim Jaemsin, who has appealed for assistance after a series of terrifying events, including her grandson’s conflict with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, that unfolded this month.

One such incident occurred yesterday around 5pm when Lim and her family provided details about the situation to the investigation officers at Sai Mai Police Station. The violent group not only caused chaos but also fired guns at their house, destroyed property and damaged two parked motorcycles. All of these incidents were backed by CCTV footage which clearly showed the miscreants who are suspected to be familiar with the family. They are believed to be former friends of the grandson who used to regularly visit their house.

Fear of the gang’s return remains, given that a similar event had happened around midnight on August 7, when a group of eight people on four motorcycles appeared near the scene. Two of them climbed off their vehicles, walked up to the bridge near their house and threw a ping-pong bomb at the house, before fleeing the scene.

A similar scenario unfolded on August 13, around 5.40am, CCTV footage shows, when the gang lay waiting near the bridge and upon confrontation began to shoot.

On the same day, sounds of heated arguments could be heard which later turned into a full-blown shootout. Another camera angle picked up the voices, with a person yelling “Press, press, press,” followed by three gunshots. The last thing audible was a shout of “quiet,” and “damn,” followed by another gunshot. The violator’s getaway vehicle was captured on camera, reported KhaoSod.

According to Nirand Ke-ngeaw of the Sai Mai Thong Rod team, the gang targeted the house of the claimant in Soi Phumsinthan 50. Various pieces of evidence, including bullet shells from the perpetrator’s gun and damages caused to the motorcycles, have already been gathered upon preliminary investigation.

Officials believe that the event may be linked to another incident involving two teenagers shot in Bang Khen, Bangkok. The motorcycles used and the clothing they wore during both incidents were startlingly similar.

The victims fear for their safety, hence the Sai Mai Police Station was contacted to increase patrols around the victim’s residence. Upon visiting the crime scene, Nirand and his team identified that the incident took place near a canal path about 1 metre wide. Spray-painted circles indicated where two bullet shells were discovered, one was 50 metres away while the other was about 10 meters away from the house.

The incident happened around 5.15am on August 13, when Lim heard noises outside her house. On investigation, she found two strangers hitting parked motorcycles. When she shouted at the perpetrators, one of them retorted back before shooting four rounds at the house as they retreated towards the bridge. Here, a waiting vehicle picked them up. One of the miscreants happened to be an acquaintance from the days when her grandson was dating his current girlfriend.

About a week before the incident, a group of four motorcycles were parked on the bridge, and a ping pong bomb was thrown towards their snooker table which was located about 100 metres from the house.

It is believed that the same men were responsible for both incidents. The victim’s grandson had fallen out with the suspect over issues relating to picking up and dropping off the suspected man’s girlfriend. This led to several confrontations, the girl breaking up with the suspect, and the victim’s grandson being blamed for the breakup. .

From the information gathered through the investigation, both criminal events happened 15 minutes apart. The Sai Mai incident occurred around 5.40am, while the Bang Khen incident occurred around 5.55am. In both incidents, a motorcyclist wearing a red shirt was captured by CCTV cameras, adding weight to the theory that the same group was behind the crimes.