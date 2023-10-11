Famed Thai actress reports 2.4 million baht gold trading investment scam

Photo: KhaoSod.

A former Thai soap opera actress and her husband have reported an investment scam to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), involving a gold trading business operated by the son of a famous Bangkok singer. The couple was convinced to invest in the business, promising high returns of 10%, resulting in a loss of 2.4 million baht.

The former actress, 63 year old Wanitha Watcharobon, and her husband today, October 11, arrived at the CIB to meet with Police Lieutenant Colonel Saiyut Yodkham, the central investigator, to seek justice in this investment scam. They provided documents as evidence to support their claim that they were duped into investing more than 2 million baht in a gold trading business by the son of a famous Bangkok singer and former film actress, who is also a friend of her husband.

Wanitha revealed that they were lured by the son, referred to as “A” to keep his identity anonymous, into investing in a gold trading business that promised a 10% return on investment.

He represented the business as a reputable company. Initially, they received their promised returns for the first two to three months. However, problems started to arise when “A” began making excuses to delay payments, and when they demanded their initial investment back, they were either sidestepped or partially repaid.

Eventually, “A” ceased all communication with them, leading them to believe they had been scammed reported KhaoSod.

The CIB initially took a statement from the complainants and will consider the evidence presented before forwarding the case to the commanding officer for further action.

Reporters noted that Wanitha was a famous actress in traditional Thai TV dramas, popular for her roles as Princess Tang-on and Little Soan in The Beautiful House. She continues to make occasional TV appearances.

Follow us on :













Recently, a French individual turned to social media to make allegations against three Thai citizens involved in an extensive real estate scheme. They allegedly enticed hundreds of investors into a Phuket property project, raising concerns and suspicions. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.