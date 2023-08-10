Drug raid leads to the arrest of 40 individuals at high-end Bangkok birthday party

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, a high-end birthday party turned drug raid saw the arrest of 40 young, affluent individuals at a hotel in the Ram Inthra district. Notably among them, 30 people were detained and escorted to Chokchai police station for questioning. The suspects possessed 4 packages of crystal meth (ice) and a further 26 had tested positive for drug use.

According to Superintendent Senior Officer Teerasak of Chokchai Police Station, along with other officers, the location was scouted following a tip-off about a luxury youngster gathering, participating in drug and alcohol consumption. Upon arrival, officers discovered a thriving party with plenty of male and female attendees. The surprise presence of the officials led to the disposal of 4 distinct drug packages on the floor.

Officers separated the group, consisting of 22 males and 18 females. Additionally, the recovered 0.5 grams of methamphetamine (ice), which was hidden on one individual, Jariya, who admitted ownership. Likewise, four others also accepted responsibility for the left-behind packages on the party floor. One, Kannakrit, claimed 1.3 grams, Rachot confessed to 0.5 grams, and Thinnakorn declared 1.6 grams of methamphetamine as his in the drug raid.

In addition to these, a urine test showed positive results for illicit substance usage in 26 individuals. All 30 individuals were escorted to Chokchai police station for further investigation. Each person faced charges for possession of class 1 drugs, Methamphetamine, and class 2 drugs, Ketamine. As for the remaining 26 attendees, they were directed towards drug rehabilitation support reported KhaoSod.

