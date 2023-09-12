Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2023

PHOTO: 25 Degrees Bangkok via Facebook

Who doesn’t love a big and juicy burger? There’s nothing like a warm fluffy bun loaded with smoked meat, crunchy lettuce, melting cheese, and a slathering sauce! Whether you’re into the classic beef burger, ooey-gooey cheeseburger, or you’re all about the splurge-worthy works of art with decadent toppings, Bangkok has its share of drool-inducing burgers that’ll melt in your mouth and have you craving for more. . And below, we’ve compiled the best burger places in Bangkok.

25 Degrees Burger Bar

Opening hours: Daily, 24 hours

Address: Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, 188 Si Lom, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Craving for some burgers at midnight? Well, the award winning 25 Degrees Burger Bar is the best place to go since it’s open 24 hours! Offering a sophisticated twist on the traditional American burger bar concept, 25 Degrees Burger Bar is named after the exact temperature difference between a raw and well-done hamburger. They serve gourmet burgers with a long list of fancy-sounding cheeses, toppings, and condiments. You’ll want to come here with a serious appetite since the burgers here are no small feat. The buns come absolutely loaded with fresh toppings, including thick patties that can be easily shared with friends.

The most classic option is the Number One, which consists of caramelised onion, prelibato gorgonzola bacon, crescenza, arugula, and thousand islands. For something with Italian influence, try the Number Two, which comes with roasted tomato, burrata, crispy prosciutto, and pesto. The vegan and vegetarians don’t need to miss out on the beefy bandwagon, thanks to the Beyond Burger. This vegan-friendly burger consists of beyond meat, vegan cheese, a black vegan bun, and a wealth of other ingredients that’ll have you licking your lips. And be sure to wash everything down with their super-creamy shakes as well – you’ll leaf the place with your tummy full and your tastebuds happy!

Daniel Thaiger

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:30

Address: Sukhumvit 21, 419, 1 Soi Phetchaburi 47, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10320

Click here to Google Maps

Daniel Thaiger has always been a favourite in the capital, and it’s not hard to see why. This iconic food truck, without a doubt, serves the best burger in Bangkok. Not only did this burger joint start the food truck boom in Bangkok, but it was also one of the first to offer the so-called gourmet burger. At first, Daniel Thaiger rolled through the city with a limited menu. Every burger relies on top-quality ingredients, and you can really taste the attention to detail in each bite.

For a true classic, try the original Steve Burger. This legendary burger consists of a delicious beef patty, a handful of crispy bacon, cheese, and brioche. Their signature Thaiger is also a must-try, with its perfectly-seasoned chargrilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, unmelted cheddar, and a Conkey’s brioche bun. For those who want something spicy, The Cowboy is the perfect option since it has jalapeño peppers on it. You are free to choose between wagyu beef, pork, or lamb to satisfy your cravings. If you want to try something a little different, the Salmon will change your mind about fish burgers. In between the chopped salmon and yoghurt sauce are feta cheese and crispy lettuce giving extra flavour to each bite.

MadCow Burger by Toni Santos Asok

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday, 11:30 – 21:00

Address: 39 1 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Whether you like your burger layered in bacon, slathered in spicy sauce, or smothered in cheese, MadCow Burger should be your ultimate destination. No matter what your preferred ensemble of goodness lie between those buns, rest assured, MadCow Burger will satiate your cravings.

The patty here is made from a blend of premium ingredients, which you can order to be cooked to your preference. Medium or rare, MadCow Burger truly knows how to do things right. Highly recommended is the classic MadCow burger with the addition of unforgettable, house-made hash browns on the side. Don’t leave without trying their onion rings as well – you won’t be disappointed.

Paper Butter and the Burger

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 11:00 – 14:00 and 17:00 – 22:00

Address: The Yard Hostel Bangkok, 51 Phahon Yothin 5, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400

Click here to Google Maps

Paper Butter and the Burger might be small, but they serve big business when it comes to a serious feed. They offer burgers with influences that range from Chiang Mai to Hawaii, so you’ll be sure to get a one-of-a-kind experience. Be sure to try their signature menu, the Chiang Mai Spicy Burger. It comes with either pork or Australian beef patty seasoned with Chiang Mai herbs, which creates a flavour similar to northern Thai’s larb kua. Completed with cheddar cheese, onion rings, and spicy mayo sauce, this burger surely packs a punch.

Looking for something to satisfy your burger craving but don’t want to derail your diet plan? Try the Naked Burger. It consists of patties, cheese, and bacon, all wrapped up in lettuce. For those who want to try pineapples in their burgers, the Aloha Hawaiian can be a unique burger to enjoy. Everything in Paper Butter and the Burger is of the finest quality, from the presentation to the flavour to the service. Exactly the kind of restaurant you wish could be found in every corner of the world.

Artisan Craft Burgers

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 11:00 – 02:00

Address: Artisan Burger Co., Ltd. / Eleven Bangkok 26/1, A Bldg, Soi Sukhumvit 11 Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Click here to Google Maps

Almost no other place in Bangkok makes their burgers as mind-blowingly well as Artisan Craft Burger. What makes them stand out is the fresh, high-quality ingredients and the level of detail in which each burger is prepared. For instance, they make sure every burger has the exact core temperature, so the taste will always be consistent. And with a Michelin star chef trained the team to craft the burgers, you’re guaranteed to get the best of the best.

Their signature Artisan Burger is an all-time favourite for a reason. With a blend of Charolais and Limousin beef, the patty is grilled to perfection and then layered with caramelised red onions, cheddar cheese, homemade pickles, lettuce, tomato, homemade artisan sauce, and a buttered sesame scallion bun. To make it even tastier, pair the Artisan Burger with their russet potato fries and three-sauce combo.

Need more American food in Bangkok? Take a look at our list of the best American restaurants in Bangkok. Or do you want to join the hype and try cannabis-infused food? Check out our article on where to find cannabis-infused food in Thailand.

Follow us on :













Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.