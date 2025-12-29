อวยพรปีใหม่ภาษาอังกฤษ 2569 สั้นๆ ประโยคซึ้ง บอกคนที่รัก

สวัสดีปีใหม่! ขอส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่ ด้วยคำทักทาย รวมประโยคดี ๆ อวยพรปีใหม่ภาษาอังกฤษ 2026/2569 สั้นๆ ใช้พูดกับผู้ใหญ่ เพื่อนสนิท พ่อแม่ ได้หมดเลย เขียนคำอวยพรลงการ์ดปีใหม่ได้ด้วย

คำอวยพรปีใหม่ภาษาอังกฤษ 2026 สั้นๆ เขียนลงการ์ดปีใหม่ 2568 ฟรี

1. To my dearest family, as another year draws to a close, I hold you all close in my heart. Thank you for the laughter, the support, and the unwavering love. May the New Year bring us closer, brighter, and filled with new adventures together.

แปลว่า “ถึงครอบครัวที่รักที่สุด ในขณะที่อีกปีใกล้จะสิ้นสุด ขอบคุณจากก้นบึ้งหัวใจสำหรับเสียงหัวเราะ การสนับสนุน และความรักที่มั่นคง ขอให้ปีใหม่นี้นำพาเราเข้าใกล้กัน สดใสขึ้น และเต็มไปด้วยการผจญภัยครั้งใหม่ร่วมกัน[รูปครอบครัวหัวเราะและสนุกสนานด้วยกัน”

2. My love, as the fireworks paint the sky with their magic, let’s raise a toast to a year filled with love, laughter, and dreams coming true. Happy New Year to the one who makes my heart beat a little faster. Happy New Year 2026

แปลว่า ที่รักของฉัน ขณะที่พลุไฟละเลงสีสันบนท้องฟ้าราวกับเวทมนตร์ ดื่มไวน์เพื่อร่วมฉลองปีใหม่ที่เต็มไปด้วยความรัก เสียงหัวเราะ และฝันที่เป็นจริง สุขสันต์ปีใหม่ 2025 กับคนที่ทำให้หัวใจฉันเต้นเร็วขึ้น

3. To my friends who are more like family, may the New Year bring us endless reasons to celebrate, shoulders to cry on, and memories that will last a lifetime. Happy New Year 2026, my chosen family!

แปลว่า ถึงเพื่อน ๆ ที่รักเหมือนครอบครัว ขอให้ปีใหม่ 2026 นี้นำพาเรามาซึ่งเหตุผลมากมายในการเฉลิมฉลอง มีไหล่ให้พักพิงยามร้องไห้ และความทรงจำดีๆ ที่จะคงอยู่ไปตลอดชีวิต สุขสันต์ปีใหม่ 2569

4. May the New Year shower you with blessings of good health, joy, and prosperity. Wishing you a year filled with sunshine, laughter, and all that your heart desires! Happy New Year 2026!

แปลว่า ขอให้ปีใหม่อาบดวงของคุณด้วยพรแห่งสุขภาพที่ดี ความสุข และความเจริญรุ่งเรือง ขอให้เป็นปีที่เต็มไปด้วยแสงแดด เสียงหัวเราะ และทุกสิ่งที่ใจปรารถนา! สวัสดีปีใหม่ 2569!

5. With the turning of the calendar page of 2026 let’s turn over a new leaf. Let’s forgive, let’s grow, and let’s chase our dreams with renewed passion. Happy New Year, everyone!

แปลว่า ด้วยการพลิกหน้าปฏิทิน 2569 เรามาพลิกโชคชะตากันเถอะ ให้อภัย เติบโต และไล่ตามความฝันของเราด้วยความหลงใหลครั้งใหม่ สวัสดีปีใหม่นะทุกคน!

6. Sending you warm wishes for a New Year filled with love, light, and laughter. May the coming year be your brightest yet! Happy New Year!

แปลว่า ส่งคำอวยพรอันอบอุ่นให้คุณปีใหม่ที่เต็มไปด้วยความรัก แสงสว่าง และเสียงหัวเราะ ขอให้ปีที่จะมาถึงเป็นปีที่สดใสที่สุดของคุณ! สวัสดีปีใหม่!

7. To my precious siblings, may the New Year 2026 bring us closer, even if miles may separate us. Thank you for always being there, and here’s to many more years of memories to make. Happy New Year!

แปลว่า ถึงพี่น้องที่รัก ขอให้ปีใหม่ 2569 พาเราใกล้ชิดกันมากขึ้น แม้ว่าระยะทางจะไกลจากเราก็ตาม ขอบคุณที่อยู่เคียงข้างกันเสมอมา และนี่คือความทรงจำอีกมากมายหลายปีที่อยากให้สร้าง สวัสดีปีใหม่!

8. May the New Year be a blank canvas, ready to be painted with vibrant colors of hope, joy, and success. Happy New Year, world!

แปลว่า ขอให้ปีใหม่เป็นผืนผ้าใบที่ว่างเปล่า พร้อมถูกทาสีด้วยสีสันแห่งความหวัง ความสุข และความสำเร็จ สวัสดีปีใหม่ชาวโลก!

9. May your New Year be filled with moments that take your breath away, people who fill your heart with warmth, and experiences that shape you into the best version of yourself. Happy New Year 2026

แปลว่า ขอให้ปีใหม่ของคุณเต็มไปด้วยช่วงเวลาที่ทำให้คุณตื่นเต้นจนแทบหยุดหายใจ ผู้คนที่เติมเต็มหัวใจของคุณด้วยความอบอุ่น และประสบการณ์ที่หล่อหลอมคุณให้เป็นเวอร์ชันที่ดีที่สุดของตัวเอง สวัสดีปีใหม่ 2568

10. Let’s leave the worries of the past year behind and step into the New Year with open hearts and minds. May this year be one of endless possibilities and beautiful beginnings. Happy New Year

แปลว่า ทิ้งความกังวลในปีที่ผ่านมาไว้เบื้องหลังและก้าวเข้าสู่ปีใหม่ด้วยหัวใจที่เปิดกว้าง ขอให้ปีนี้เป็นหนึ่งในความเป็นไปได้อันไม่มีที่สิ้นสุดและเป็นการเริ่มต้นที่สวยงาม สวัสดีปีใหม่

11. Happy New Year. Wishing you a New Year filled with more hugs than handshakes, more smiles than frowns, and more dreams coming true than resolutions made.

แปลว่า ขออวยพรให้คุณปีใหม่เต็มไปด้วยการกอดมากกว่าการจับมือ ยิ้มมากกว่าการขมวดคิ้ว และความฝันที่เป็นจริงมากกว่าปณิธานที่ทำไว้ สวัสดีปีใหม่!

12. No matter the distance, our love will always bridge the gap. Sending you warmest wishes for a joyous New Year filled with love, laughter, and happiness. Happy New Year, my love!

แปลว่า ไม่ว่าระยะทางจะไกลแค่ไหน ความรักของเราก็จะเชื่อมช่องว่างไว้เสมอ ส่งคำอวยพรอันอบอุ่นให้กับคุณสำหรับปีใหม่อันเปี่ยมสุขที่เต็มไปด้วยความรัก เสียงหัวเราะ และความสุข สวัสดีปีใหม่ที่รักของฉัน!

13. To my parents, my guiding stars, thank you for your unwavering love and support. May the New Year bring you good health, happiness, and many more reasons to smile. Happy New Year 2026

แปลว่า ถึงพ่อแม่ ดวงดาวนำทางของลูก ขอบคุณสำหรับความรักและการสนับสนุนอย่างไม่เปลี่ยนแปลง ขอให้ปีใหม่ทำให้พ่อกับแม่มีสุขภาพที่ดี มีความสุข และมีเหตุผลอื่นๆ อีกมากมายทำให้ยิ้มได้ สวัสดีปีใหม่ 2569

อ้างอิง : Paperless Post