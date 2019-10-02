Two army units now under direct control of Thai King | The Thaiger

Thailand
Two army units now under direct control of Thai King
The government has placed key military units under the direct command of His Majesty the King of Thailand. The orders were issued yesterday as reported by Khaosod English.
The royal decree was enacted without any parliamentary discussions or protocol “due to unspecified emergency circumstances”. The effect of the order is to separate the 1st and 11th Infantry Regiments from the Thai Army’s chain of command and hand control over to King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s total control.
The 1st Infantry Regiment, King’s Close Bodyguard (Thai: กรมทหารราบที่ 1 มหาดเล็กราชวัลลภรักษาพระองค์) is a King’s Guard regiment under the 1st Infantry Division, King’s Guard of the Royal Thai Army. The regiment is divided into three battalions, all of them based in Bangkok – Wikipedia
“Relevant personnel and operating funds were also transferred to the palace’s Royal Security Command, which will now oversee the two units”, according to the Khaosod English report. The decree claims the transfer is necessary to provide better security to the Thai Royal Family, royal residences, and invited VIP guests.
His Majesty the King has been taking progressive steps to form closer ties between the Thai monarchy and the country’s armed forces since becoming King of Thailand following King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death in 2016. King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation was held between May 4-6 this year.
Changes he has already introduced to Thailand’s Army include new haircuts, new salutes, and transfers of some civil servant departments.
On May 1 this year, five state agencies that oversee palace security and management were transferred to custody of His Majesty. Following the bill’s enactment, the five agencies are now directly overseen by King Vajiralongkorn.
SOURCE: khaosodenglish.com
Economy
Round two of the “Eat, Shop, Spend” tourism stimulus
Round one of “Eat, Shop, Spend” (Chim, Shop, Chai) was a resounding success with the allotment for registrations completely subscribed on the days of registration. It was a 1,000 baht ‘gift’ to encourage Thais to travel and spend outside their home provinces. Now the government are rolling out the second round of the stimulus packages to keep the local tourism economy bubbling along.
Traisulee Traisoranakul, the Thai governments’ deputy spokesperson reported the launch of a new 116 million baht tourism stimulus package to further promote the successful “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign.
She told media yesterday that new round of stimulus will consists of two measures.
“Under the first, the Tourism Authority of Thailand will collaborate with operators of hotels, spas, and entertainment venues in promoting the sales of 40,000 domestic tour packages, priced at 100 baht each.”
“This measure, running from now to December 2019, has been allocated 63.5 million baht in funding.”
The Nation reports that consumers can register for this scheme to shop online at participating partners via the TAT’s official Line account. Purchase is limited to one package per buyer.
“It is targeted at Generation X and Y consumers with moderate purchasing power. The promotion will be held on ‘catchy’ dates, such as October 10 (10-10), November 11 (11-11), and December 12 (12-12)”.
The second measure involves launching a project to boost traveller spending, where the TAT and private partners will offer 70% discounts on luxury products and services at participating hotels, shopping malls, spas, hospitals, restaurants, jewellery stores, and amusement parks on weekdays.
“Promotional activities will be launched on mini websites and mobile platforms, backed by 52.5 million baht in funding.”
TAT has told the Cabinet that these measures would stimulate Thai tourism in light of the current economic slump and continuous strengthening of the baht. They also reported that the stimulus will keep Thailand as one of the top six countries for tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Draft bill to inspect e-bank transfers over 50,000 baht
The Deputy Government Spokesman Rachada Dhnadirek says the Cabinet has now approved a draft bill proposed by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to inspect electronic transactions exceeding 50,000 baht, in a move to combat money laundering and financing of terrorists.
According to international standards, Thailand has been found lacking on 17 issues in relation to preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
Financial institutions and businesses that come under the Anti-Money Laundering Act’s Section 16, such as gem dealers, car dealers or real-estate brokers, must undergo assessment.
“All transactions will be stopped and reported to AMLO if any signs of risky behaviour are detected.”
“Individuals who send more than 50,000 baht overseas and the recipient will have to provide their identification and information to banks before the transfer is completed.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
18 foreign companies receive licences to operate in Thailand – September
“Since January this year, 155 foreign companies have been granted licences to conduct business in Thailand.”
The Thai Department of Business Development has granted licences, during September, to 18 foreign companies to conduct business in Thailand.
The director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan says most of these companies are from Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, employing 428 Thais and have an investment capital of more than 470 million baht, as well as technological know-how from their countries.
“Thailand is in need of technology transfer in the fields of off-shore rig engineering and decommissioning, petroleum drilling and safety, electrical and electronic systems for platform screen doors, agile software development, aerospace engineering, and more.”
“Among the 18 foreign companies which were granted licences, six are in business services – IT, accounting, financial, organisation development, while five are in consumer services: e-payment, e-recruitment software, equipment renting.”
“As for the rest, five are in private construction contracting and two in the retail business.”
The Nation reports, according to statistics from the department, since January this year, 155 foreign companies have been granted licences to conduct business in Thailand, generating more than 21 billion baht worth of investment.
Thailand has yet to liberalise its services sector to foreign companies, causing these investors to apply for licences to conduct businesses in specific fields first.
The sectors that a majority of foreign companies are interested in include engineering and construction of power plants and elevated train routes, petrol vehicles and equipment management and decommissioning, and resource survey satellite testing and technical support.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan of the Department of Business Development
