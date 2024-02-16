Thailand Video News | 500,000 Baht Medical Insurance for Tourists, Man seeks jail time for welfare

In this video, Alex and Jay dive into the latest from Thailand, tackling stories that range from a man using theft as an escape from family drama, to the country’s new tourist insurance scheme, pollution battles, Mike Tyson’s cannabis business, and a bizarre revival after death. They’re here to give you the scoop on Thailand’s current affairs, covering everything from legal issues and environmental efforts to tourism, business, and unusual cultural events. Get ready for a straightforward look at these compelling stories, perfect for anyone keen on catching up with Thailand’s recent news.

A Thai man resorts to crime in hopes of being jailed to escape family drama

In the central province of Chachoengsao, Thailand, a man named Anucha was arrested for theft at a recycling store, after the owners, Somdate and Yai, caught him trying to resell stolen items from their shop. Upon being detained, Anucha expressed a wish to be jailed, citing his desire to escape from the hardships of life and family issues. He disclosed that his family, who taught him to be good yet engaged in wrongful acts themselves, rejected him, and he felt that going to prison would relieve them of his presence. Despite his troubled backstory and the possibility that his actions were a cry for help, Anucha faces significant legal consequences for his crimes, with potential imprisonment of five to ten years and a substantial fine, illustrating a poignant instance of personal despair intersecting with the law.

A new medical insurance scheme for tourists is being considered by the government

The Thai government has introduced an exceptional medical insurance and compensation initiative for tourists, offering up to 500,000 baht for medical expenses and up to 1 million baht in case of death, to ensure a worry-free travel experience. Announced by the Tourism and Sports Minister, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, this collaborative effort with the Public Health Ministry is designed to reinforce Thailand’s appeal as a top travel destination and boost tourists’ confidence. With a 50 million baht budget, the scheme, applicable for tourists visiting from January 1 to August 31, covers accidental death, permanent disability, or organ loss, and medical expenses, but excludes coverage for tourists involved in reckless or illegal activities. Eligibility extends to those with valid tourist visas, who can apply through various channels, including tourism offices and major airports. This initiative, aimed at enhancing tourist safety and potentially increasing tourism revenue, fills the void left by the dissolved Foreign Tourists Assistance Fund and precedes the yet-to-be-implemented tourism fee intended for insurance and attraction development. Sudawan highlighted the positive impact expected on tourist security and tourism revenue, with Thailand aiming to host 35 million tourists this year, contributing to a projected 3.5 trillion baht in revenue.

High levels of PM 2.5 pollution prompts calls to use more public transportation

The Thai government, under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, is addressing the severe PM2.5 pollution problem by urging the public to use public transportation, especially in heavily polluted areas, to help combat the nation’s escalating air pollution crisis. Following a briefing on the PM2.5 situation by the Pollution Control Department, measures have been directed including the prohibition of open waste burning and discussions with neighboring countries to mitigate pollution sources. Additionally, there are plans to incentivize electric vehicle use and consider relocating Klong Toey port to improve air quality around Bangkok. With fares on the Purple and Red lines capped at 20 baht, efforts are underway to extend affordable public transport options. The urgency of these actions is underscored by reports of hazardous PM2.5 levels in forty-four provinces, prompting Bangkok’s ranking as ninth worldwide for worst air pollution by IQAir. Despite these initiatives, Bangkok’s Governor Chadchart Sittipunt noted limitations in enforcing work-from-home policies to reduce emissions, highlighting governance challenges in pollution management. The Department of Health’s survey indicates significant health impacts from air pollution, particularly among children aged 5 to 14, who are experiencing respiratory issues due to high levels of hazardous dust.

Iron Mike Tyson is breaking into the Thai cannabis market with his line of products

In an exclusive interview, boxing icon Mike Tyson discussed his venture into Thailand’s burgeoning cannabis market with Tyson 2.0, blending his personal mission with business strategy. Reflecting on his own experiences with cannabis and combat sports, Tyson highlighted the serendipitous encounters that have shaped his journey, including past run-ins with Thai law enforcement. With Thailand’s recent cannabis reforms, he sees a significant opportunity to shift societal attitudes towards the plant, emphasizing its therapeutic benefits, especially for athletes in combat sports. Tyson’s initiative aims to marry the worlds of sports and cannabis by introducing high-quality, strain-specific products tailored to the Thai market, in partnership with Medican. Despite potential policy uncertainties, Tyson and his team, including Adam Wilks of Carma HoldCo, remain focused on delivering quality and innovation, while also aiming to transform public perception of cannabis globally. Tyson’s venture into Thailand represents not just a business expansion but a step forward in his broader mission to advocate for the healing properties of cannabis and its role in fostering wellness and unity.

A Thai man shocks crowd after mysterious revival after his death

In Thailand, a 60-year-old man named Charnchai experienced an astonishing revival after being declared dead for an hour, leading his family to witness bizarre behaviors that suggested supernatural involvement. The family sought help from Jeeraphan Petchkao (Mor Pla), a well-known spiritual medium, to address Charnchai’s sudden refusal to eat, unexplained emotional outbursts, and ability to consume alcohol without intoxication. Mor Pla’s investigation revealed the presence of an earthbound spirit, identified through a termite mound near the family’s home. Despite initial challenges, a ritual was performed to communicate with and appease the spirit. Mor Pla concluded that Charnchai’s body was temporarily inhabited by a spirit during his soul’s absence and predicted Charnchai would live only four more days. He advised the family to let Charnchai fulfill his desires in his final days and performed a ritual to ensure his peaceful passing. This event underscores the strong belief in the supernatural within Thai culture and how it intersects with the experiences of grief and loss, providing the family with a form of closure amidst their extraordinary circumstances.