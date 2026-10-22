Thailand video news | App Fee Crackdown, Pad Kra Pao Lawsuit, Pattaya Thief Escapes Police

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: October 22, 2026, 11:30 AM
5 minutes read
Thailand video news | App Fee Crackdown, Pad Kra Pao Lawsuit, Pattaya Thief Escapes Police

In Thailand video news, Jay brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and beyond. The headlines include a proposed crackdown on rising delivery app fees, a million-baht legal dispute over a pad kra pao review, and a suspected thief who escaped police custody in Pattaya. Elsewhere, a motorcyclist dies after a railway crossing collision, Indonesia faces growing anger over toxic wildfire haze, and Thailand tightens its scrutiny of foreign businesses. Plus, Princess Sirivannavari receives one of Italy’s highest honours for her contributions to fashion and craftsmanship.

Thailand to scrutinise rising ride-hailing and delivery app fees

Delivery apps could soon have to explain why they’re charging more — after some fees reportedly soared by 400%. Thailand’s Trade Competition Commission is proposing new rules requiring major ride-hailing and delivery platforms to disclose how service fees are calculated and justify increases before introducing them.

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Restaurants, merchants and delivery riders have complained about rising commissions, unexpected charges and pressure to join promotions or use services linked to particular platforms. Complaints to the regulator have reportedly increased by nearly 40%.

The commission has already suspended fee increases for six major operators until February 2027. The proposed rules would not impose a fixed fee cap, but would demand greater transparency. Public consultation is scheduled to run until November 20, with the new regulations potentially taking effect in December.

Thai man faces one-million-baht claim over a 260-baht pad kra pao review

A 260-baht plate of pad kra pao has landed a Thai customer in a potential million-baht legal battle.

The man posted a Facebook video criticising the price of a chicken-and-basil dish with rice, a fried egg and spicy fish sauce at a Bangkok hospital food court. He complained that the meal was extremely expensive, although he did not name the food shop.

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He later said he received court documents showing that the shop was seeking one million baht in compensation, alleging defamation and offences under the Computer Crime Act. His video reportedly attracted more than 8,000 comments.

A lawyer said consumers can express honest opinions, but warned that reviews should stick to verifiable facts and avoid misleading claims. The shop and hospital had not publicly commented, and the legal dispute remained unresolved at the time of reporting.

Pattaya woman helps police catch a thief — but he escapes

A woman helped police arrest a suspected thief — only for him to escape while being taken to court the next day.

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The Pattaya coffee shop owner recognised 42-year-old Phatcharapon on October 18 and accused him of breaking into her shop two months earlier, allegedly stealing property worth more than 40,000 baht. She and a friend reportedly invited him for a drink before contacting police, who arrested him.

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But on October 19, the suspect allegedly fled while officers escorted him from their vehicle to Pattaya Provincial Court. Reports say he climbed a wall, took a bicycle and clothing, and escaped towards the Phra Tamnak area

The shop owner now fears retaliation for helping police. Officers were searching for the suspect, who was also reportedly linked to a separate robbery involving cash and gold worth hundreds of thousands of baht.

Drunk woman strips naked and attacks police in Pattaya

Police in Pattaya were attacked while trying to calm a woman who stripped naked in the street outside a convenience store.

Officers were called to Soi 15 in central Pattaya at around 10pm on October 20, after the woman began shouting and causing concern among pedestrians and motorists. A 16-year-old witness said the woman walked into the road and removed her clothes.

When officers approached, she reportedly resisted, struck one officer with a liquor bottle and splashed alcohol on him, causing minor injuries. Police eventually restrained her, made her put her clothes back on and took her to the station.

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Because she was heavily intoxicated, officers planned to question her after she sobered up. She could face a fine for public nudity or indecent conduct, as well as a possible assault charge, although formal charges had not been confirmed.

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Motorcyclist killed after crossing lowered railway barrier in Pattaya

A motorcyclist has died after reportedly trying to cross railway tracks despite a lowered barrier in Pattaya.

The crash happened at around 2.36pm on October 20 at a railway crossing on Chaiyapornwithi Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Witthawin, was riding a black Honda motorcycle when he was struck by passenger train number 284, travelling from Chuk Samet towards Bangkok.

A railway crossing attendant said the barrier had been lowered as the train approached. He reportedly shouted a warning after seeing the motorcyclist attempt to cross, but believed the rider did not hear him.

Witthawin died at the scene, and his motorcycle was severely damaged. Police documented the crash as rescue workers transferred his body to hospital for relatives to arrange funeral proceedings.

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Indonesia faces growing anger over toxic haze as Prabowo hits back at critics

Toxic wildfire haze is fuelling public anger across Indonesia — and President Prabowo Subianto is warning foreign critics that companies responsible will be exposed.

Protests took place in several Indonesian cities on October 20, as students and residents condemned the government’s handling of fires that have affected communities for weeks. People reported persistent coughing, worsening air quality and lost income, while the smoke also spread to Malaysia, Singapore and Timor-Leste.

The wildfire monitor Nusantara Atlas estimated that more than 1.9 million hectares had burned in Indonesia during the first nine months of 2026. Authorities said more than 60,000 firefighters had been deployed.

The following day, Prabowo criticised countries he said were insulting Indonesia and vowed to reveal companies involved in the fires. He ordered investigations and threatened to revoke licences of businesses found breaking the law. The crisis has become both a public health emergency and a regional diplomatic issue.

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Thailand approves 971 foreign businesses amid nominee crackdown

Thailand is attracting billions in foreign investment while tightening its crackdown on companies suspected of illegally using Thai nominees.

The Commerce Ministry says 971 foreign businesses received licences or certificates during the first nine months of 2026, a 26% increase compared with the same period last year. The businesses represent 271.18 billion baht in investment, up 7%.

China accounted for the largest number of approvals, while Singapore led in investment value. Key sectors included advanced manufacturing, digital technology, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and clean energy. The Eastern Economic Corridor attracted 302 foreign businesses worth 102.74 billion baht in investment.

At the same time, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered investigations into suspected nominee arrangements used to conceal foreign control of businesses or land. The government says legitimate foreign investment remains welcome, but ownership structures must comply with Thai law.

Princess Sirivannavari receives Italy’s prestigious Knight Grand Cross

Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari has received one of Italy’s highest honours for her contributions to fashion, design and craftsmanship.

President Sergio Mattarella presented Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya with the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic at the presidential palace on October 20.

The award recognises her work promoting Italian art, culture and creativity internationally, particularly through fashion and traditional crafts. Her designs incorporate Italian materials, techniques and the expertise of Italian artisans.

The honour also reflects longstanding ties between the Thai royal family and Italy. In 1960, Italy’s president sought permission to confer the same grade of honour on the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Princess Sirivannavari has also designed Thailand’s ceremonial uniforms for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, combining Thai cultural identity with contemporary tailoring for more than 900 athletes and staff.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: October 22, 2026, 11:30 AM
5 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

The Thaiger video desk. News, features and explainers from across Thailand, produced by our video team. Articles under this byline accompany our video reporting and link to the full report.
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