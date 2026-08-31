Thailand video news | Klong Thom blaze contained as crews tackle lingering hot spots, FBI-wanted american arrested in Phuket on child sex abuse warrants

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include a major fire raged through a shopping center over the weekend, then, an FBI wanted American has been arrested in Phuket on child abuse allegations, over in Jomtien a bar brawl leaves British tourists hospitalized, also down in Koh Larn a speedboat fight brings new restrictions, in business news the government is speaking out regarding a CP-linked firms decision to withdraw from Airport rail link deals, and a little later how far would you go to get out of a massive bar bill, would a little public humiliation do the trick?

Bangkok officials say firefighters have brought the major blaze at Klong Thom Centre under control. However, several hot spots remain beneath steel structures inside the building. The fire started on August 28 and injured 11 people. It also forced the shopping centre to close temporarily. No deaths have been reported. Firefighters are using drones with infrared cameras to find remaining hot spots. Crews are also cutting through steel beams and using excavators to reach difficult areas. Air-quality readings have returned to safe levels. However, officials still advise people near the site to wear masks because of dust. Around 200 residents and vendors have registered for assistance. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is preparing financial aid and helping affected businesses find temporary locations.

Thai authorities have arrested a 48-year-old American man in Phuket after receiving a request from the FBI. Police arrested Lance Beck at a hotel in Nai Yang. US authorities want him on eight warrants, including seven from Alabama and one federal warrant. The warrants relate to allegations involving the sexual abuse of children under 14. Authorities also accuse Beck of recording the alleged abuse. The charges include rape, sexual torture, human trafficking, incest and facilitating a child’s travel for an unlawful sexual act. Thai investigators tracked Beck after confirming that he entered Thailand through Phuket International Airport. Officials then found him at the hotel and revoked his permission to remain in Thailand. Authorities transferred Beck to an immigration detention facility. He is expected to return to the United States to face legal proceedings.

The number of people reported missing after a catastrophic flash flood near the Nepal-Tibet border has reached 2,478. Nepal has confirmed 579 deaths. Chinese authorities have also reported seven deaths in Tibet. Huge amounts of mud, rocks and debris entered a river system near the Himalayan border. The resulting surge swept through communities and damaged roads and transport routes. Rescue teams evacuated 555 tourists who became stranded in Tibet. Destroyed roads and bridges have made the search more difficult. Several Hindu pilgrims travelling towards Mount Kailash remain missing. Authorities in India also recovered seven bodies downstream that may relate to the disaster. Investigators are examining whether an earthquake caused a glacial or rock collapse. The collapse may have temporarily blocked the river before releasing a huge volume of water downstream.

Two British tourists suffered injuries during a fight at a beer bar in Pattaya’s Jomtien area. The incident happened shortly after midnight on August 29. Another British man allegedly attacked the two tourists after an argument. One victim suffered a head injury, a torn lip and a broken right leg. The second man suffered bruising around his left eye. Rescue workers treated both men before taking them to hospital. Police took the alleged attacker to Pattaya City Police Station. Witnesses said the man had been drinking and talking with one of the victims. He allegedly became angry after claiming that the victim insulted or mocked him. Police have not confirmed what caused the fight. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage as they investigate.

Two Koh Larn speedboat workers face legal action after a fight near Tawaen Beach. The dispute reportedly started over competition for tourists. Operators had also accused each other of cutting prices to attract passengers travelling between Koh Larn and Pattaya. After the August 27 fight, Pattaya officials met with Marine Police and Tourist Police. They introduced new controls for speedboat operators. Operators can no longer approach tourists for customers between the songthaew parking area and the beach entrance. Officials will also monitor the area daily. They plan to check boat licences and vessel registrations. Authorities will restrict some sidecar vehicles from picking up or dropping off passengers in designated areas during the afternoon. Officials are also working on tougher penalties. These could include suspending the work of boat employees whose behaviour harms tourists or Pattaya’s reputation.

Thai authorities seized more than 1.84 million counterfeit and intellectual-property-infringing products between January and July 2026. Officials recorded 512 cases during the seven-month period. They estimate the seizures prevented more than 809 million baht in losses. Online marketplaces accounted for 140 cases. Authorities seized more than 322,000 items from those operations, with an estimated value of over 104 million baht. The seized goods included clothing, jewellery, cosmetics, electronics, mobile phones, drinks, food and vehicle parts. Officials warn that some counterfeit products may contain poor-quality ingredients. Others may come from unsafe manufacturing facilities. Police and other agencies have targeted areas across Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani and Phuket. Operations have focused on shopping districts and tourist areas selling fake branded goods. Authorities also plan to destroy more than two million previously seized products. The goods have an estimated value of 2.145 billion baht. Officials will destroy them at an event in Bangkok on September 10.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has warned that a CP Group-linked company cannot simply walk away from its government contract. Asia Era One plans to stop operating the Airport Rail Link from September 30. The State Railway of Thailand continues talks with the company to resolve the dispute. Anutin said the company could face serious consequences if it abandons its contract. These could include government blocklisting and responsibility for additional costs. The Airport Rail Link forms part of a larger high-speed rail project. The plan aims to connect Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports. Officials warn that retendering the project could create extra costs. The departing company could become responsible for some of those expenses. The State Railway of Thailand is also preparing a backup plan. The SRT Electrified Train Company could take over Airport Rail Link operations if Asia Era One stops the service.

A Bangkok host bar has apologised after a woman had her head shaved during a dispute over an unpaid bill. The incident happened at a venue in the Pinklao area. The bill reportedly reached almost 60,000 baht. The venue claimed the woman could not pay. Staff also alleged that she used false identification and had previously left other entertainment venues without paying. Instead of calling police, the manager reportedly asked the woman to sign an agreement. The deal allowed staff to cut and shave her hair in exchange for a 3,000-baht deduction from the bill. The venue reportedly donated the woman’s hair. However, social activist Chalida Phalamat questioned whether the woman freely agreed to the arrangement. Chalida said the venue should have contacted police instead. The bar later admitted that its manager acted too quickly. The venue plans to contact the woman’s family. Social development officials have also been asked to check on her welfare because her age remains unclear.