Thailand video news | Two men arrested in hunt for missing Russian siblings, Songkhla man poses as police officer to avoid massage bill

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: July 31, 2026, 11:25 AM
3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Two men arrested in hunt for missing Russian siblings, Songkhla man poses as police officer to avoid massage bill | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Jay covers the latest stories from across the country. Today’s headlines include new arrests in the search for two missing Russian siblings, a Qatari tourist facing deportation after a violent rampage in Hua Hin, and police busting an alleged Indian kidnapping gang in Pattaya. We also cover a deadly landslide in China, the assault of a Ukrainian tourist in Phuket, a British influencer facing backlash over a racist rant, and a Thai man accused of posing as a police officer to avoid paying a massage bill.

Two Men Arrested in Hunt for Missing Russian Siblings

Thai police have arrested two Thai men as the search for missing Russian siblings Diana Nazimova, 22, and her 17-year-old brother Roman intensifies in Pattaya. The siblings disappeared after leaving their Bang Lamung home on a rented motorcycle. Investigators later found the motorcycle dismantled and buried in a roadside forest, leading police to believe someone deliberately hid the evidence. Police had already identified two main suspects, Thana Kerdthong, 43, and Thongchai Srinil, 39. Investigators say the pair received help while trying to avoid arrest. The two newly arrested men allegedly hid the suspects inside a motorcycle sidecar to help them escape. Officers have expanded the search with sniffer dogs and continue examining locations linked to the suspects. Police hope the investigation will reveal what happened to Diana and Roman.

Foreign Tourist to Be Deported After Hua Hin Rampage

A Qatari tourist faces deportation after allegedly attacking six people during a violent rampage in Hua Hin. Police say the suspect assaulted several victims without provocation. One victim reportedly used a wheelchair, and witnesses claim the suspect dragged her from it during the attack. The incident shocked residents and prompted a rapid police response. Authorities arrested the man and began legal proceedings. Immigration officials now plan to revoke his permission to stay in Thailand before deporting him once the court process ends. The case has renewed debate about how Thailand handles foreign visitors who commit serious crimes that threaten public safety.

Indian Gang Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping of Tourists in Pattaya

Thai police have arrested five Indian nationals accused of kidnapping three fellow Indian tourists and demanding ransom in Pattaya. Investigators say the gang held the victims inside a townhouse and threatened them while demanding money. Police first believed Pakistani nationals were involved, but later confirmed all five suspects are Indian citizens. Authorities say the group acted on instructions from a Pakistani mastermind based in Dubai. Pattaya police and Chon Buri Immigration tracked the suspects to a Bangkok hotel, where officers arrested them before they could leave Thailand. Police say the suspects confessed during questioning. They now face charges including unlawful detention, armed robbery and demanding ransom. Investigators continue to examine the alleged Dubai connection.

China Landslide Death Toll Rises to 51

The death toll from a landslide in Chongqing, China has climbed to 51 as rescue teams continue searching for missing people. Huge amounts of earth swept through homes and infrastructure, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 1,100 residents. Emergency crews continue working in dangerous conditions because unstable ground increases the risk of more landslides. Officials are assessing the damage while searching for survivors. The disaster has also renewed concerns about landslide risks in areas affected by heavy rain.

Ukrainian Tourist Hospitalised After Assault in Phuket

A Ukrainian tourist remains in hospital after a Thai ice cream vendor allegedly assaulted her near Kata Beach in Phuket. The incident happened on July 29 in Karon and quickly gained attention after videos spread online. Police arrested the vendor, who later tested positive for drugs. Investigators are still determining what caused the confrontation. Officers continue gathering evidence while the tourist receives medical treatment. The case has renewed concerns about tourist safety in Phuket as authorities work to protect the island’s reputation.

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British Influencer Blames AI After Racist Rant About Thai People

British influencer Daniel Harper, known online as DannyBoy83, has faced heavy criticism after videos showed him making racist remarks about Thai people. In the footage, Harper repeatedly used racial slurs and made offensive comments about poverty, sex work and Thai people. He also suggested he wanted to leave Thailand. After the clips spread online, Harper apologised. He claimed artificial intelligence had altered parts of the videos. His YouTube and TikTok accounts later removed the original uploads, but copies continue circulating online. Many social media users rejected his explanation and called for accountability.

Songkhla Man Poses as Police Officer to Avoid Massage Bill

A Thai man in Songkhla allegedly pretended to be an Immigration Bureau officer to avoid paying for a massage. The man reportedly received a two-hour oil massage at a shop in Sadao district before refusing to pay. He allegedly claimed he was conducting an official inspection and used the fake role to pressure staff. The shop owner became suspicious and called the police. Officers quickly confirmed that the man was not an immigration or police officer. Authorities are now pursuing charges over the alleged impersonation and attempted fraud. The unusual case has attracted widespread attention online.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: July 31, 2026, 11:25 AM
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