Thailand video news | Pattaya streets submerged as heavy rain causes flooding, Thailand’s proposed 450-baht tourist fee gains industry support

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: October 30, 2026, 11:32 AM
4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Pattaya streets submerged as heavy rain causes flooding, Thailand’s proposed 450-baht tourist fee gains industry support

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Pattaya battles severe flooding, with water levels reaching 80 centimetres, as the tourism minister orders emergency assistance for visitors caught in the floods. In Pathum Thani, a man goes on a rampage after setting fire to a building and attacking his ex-wife and a police officer with deadly weapons. Meanwhile, a former Thai boxer is evading justice after allegedly attacking a delivery rider he suspected of having an affair with his wife. In Cambodia, a luxury cruise abruptly ends its round-the-world voyage, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Finally, Thailand’s proposed 450-baht tourist fee gains support from industry representatives but continues to face scepticism.

Pattaya streets submerged as heavy rain causes flooding of up to 80cm

Heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding across Pattaya, with water levels reaching approximately 80 centimetres in some areas. Several roads became difficult or impossible to navigate, leaving motorists and motorcyclists struggling to get through flooded streets. Low-lying neighbourhoods and busy routes were particularly affected as drainage systems struggled to cope with the volume of rainwater. Residents and visitors were advised to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads and monitor local weather updates as authorities worked to manage the situation.

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Tourism minister orders emergency assistance for visitors caught in Phuket floods

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul has instructed government agencies to assist tourists affected by severe flooding in Phuket. Flash floods and landslides began on October 26, damaging homes, hotels, businesses and vehicles, particularly around Patong. More than 100 households and businesses were reportedly affected, with preliminary damage estimates reaching 100 million baht, although no tourist injuries had been reported. Tourist Police, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and provincial officials have been tasked with helping visitors, arranging evacuations and monitoring areas at risk of further flooding.

Pathum Thani man arrested after setting fire to building and attacking ex-wife and police officer

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Pathum Thani after allegedly attacking his former wife with a knife before setting fire to the second floor of a building. Police arrived around 2.15am on October 29 and discovered the woman suffering cuts to both arms, while the suspect remained inside armed with a knife and an axe. After more than five hours of negotiations, officers stormed the property, during which the man allegedly struck an officer with an axe, injuring his head and arm. The suspect was eventually restrained and taken into custody, with the attack reportedly linked to his refusal to accept the end of the relationship.

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Woman beaten after entering pickup truck she suspected was previously stolen from her

A Thai woman was assaulted outside a condominium in Chon Buri after entering a pickup truck she believed might be her own previously stolen vehicle. The woman, identified as Araya, spotted a white pickup with distinctive dents and scratches and entered its cargo compartment hoping to find evidence of the alleged theft. The vehicle’s owner subsequently arrived, accused her of entering his property and allegedly assaulted her before taking her mobile phone and driving licence. Police are now searching for the man while investigating the assault, the missing belongings and the vehicle’s ownership.

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Bangkok police arrest two Chinese nationals wanted over alleged crimes in China

Thai immigration police have detained two Chinese nationals in separate Bangkok operations after discovering outstanding arrest warrants issued by authorities in China. The first suspect, 55-year-old Deng Zhong, was arrested in Prawet over allegations of operating an illegal business, following information supplied by the Chinese embassy. The second man, 29-year-old Luo Hao, was apprehended in Bang Kho Laem over alleged smuggling of goods prohibited under Chinese law, with immigration checks also revealing that he had overstayed his Thai visa by 182 days. Both men have been transferred to immigration investigators, with authorities coordinating their return to China for further legal proceedings.

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Former Thai boxing fighter attacks delivery rider after suspecting affair with his wife

A former Thai boxer in Ubon Ratchathani is facing police action after allegedly beating a 20-year-old food delivery rider he mistakenly believed was having an affair with his wife. The victim, identified as Mongkhon, said he was simply completing a cash-on-delivery order when the suspect confronted him at a resort and began demanding answers about his relationship with the woman. Footage of the incident showed the rider attempting to explain himself before abandoning his motorcycle and running away, with two women eventually stepping in to stop the assault. The suspect had agreed to report to Warin Chamrap Police Station to acknowledge the allegations but failed to appear at the scheduled time.

Luxury residential cruise leaves 203 passengers stranded in Cambodia after financial troubles

More than 200 passengers aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey have been left scrambling for accommodation after the residential cruise operator abruptly suspended its round-the-world voyage in Cambodia. The company informed passengers on October 27 that they had approximately seven hours to pack their belongings and leave the ship, which had arrived in Sihanoukville from Thailand just days earlier. Management blamed soaring fuel expenses linked to the conflict involving Iran, saying monthly fuel costs had increased from around US$8,000 in parts of Asia. The operator is seeking new investment and financial restructuring over the next 60 days, while some passengers have criticised the company’s handling of the situation, particularly those who sold their homes and possessions to live aboard the vessel.

Thailand’s proposed 450-baht tourist fee gains industry support, but insurance plan faces criticism

Thailand’s proposed 450-baht entry fee for foreign tourists has received backing from parts of the tourism industry, although disagreements remain over how the money should be spent. If approved, the charge could take effect in early 2027, initially applying to eligible international arrivals by air, with land and sea arrivals exempted for another year. The government intends to use part of the revenue to provide medical and accident coverage for visitors, with the remainder supporting tourism infrastructure, environmental conservation and destination improvements. However, hotel and travel industry representatives have questioned the need for compulsory insurance when many visitors already have coverage, disputed the government’s figures on unpaid hospital bills and called for greater transparency over how the money will be allocated.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: October 30, 2026, 11:32 AM
4 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

The Thaiger video desk. News, features and explainers from across Thailand, produced by our video team. Articles under this byline accompany our video reporting and link to the full report.
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