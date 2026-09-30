Thailand video news | More than 5,000 US Navy personnel headed to Phuket, Minister rejects claims of 497 million baht AI weather deal

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. The stories include more than 5,000 US Navy personnel heading to Phuket; conflicting reports over updates to Thailand’s weather detection systems; a Bangkok woman and her Turkish ex-partner arrested over an alleged arson plot; residents evacuated in Chachoengsao after their building began to sink; three Pattaya police officers suspended over alleged demands for cash from tourists; and, later, Thailand welcoming home 11 antiquities repatriated from New York.

More than 5,000 US Navy personnel are expected in Phuket as two American warships make a port call from October 4 to 9. The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier will bring roughly 4,800 personnel, while the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black carries around 320. Both vessels are scheduled to dock at Phuket Deep Sea Port in Wichit, giving crews time ashore on the island. The 333-metre George H.W. Bush is a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class carrier capable of carrying about 90 aircraft. The visit follows a similar stop by the USS Abraham Lincoln at Laem Chabang earlier in September involving more than 5,000 personnel.

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Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob has denied reports that the government approved 497 million baht for an AI-powered weather forecasting system. Media reports claimed the money would fund technology developed with US climate company Tomorrow.io to improve rainfall predictions. Chaichanok said no specific technology has been selected and the project has not yet reached the budget allocation stage. A free proof-of-concept trial conducted between December and February produced encouraging but imperfect results that require further adjustments. Officials are continuing to compare technologies aimed at improving local weather forecasts and disaster warnings while ensuring value for money.

Bangkok police arrested a Thai woman and her Turkish ex-boyfriend over an alleged arson attack intended to destroy evidence connected to suspected financial crimes. A fire severely damaged documents inside a company in Bang Khae during the early hours of September 25, initially leading investigators to suspect an electrical fault. Police later arrested 31-year-old Emres Badas, who reportedly confessed to setting the fire and claimed his 40-year-old former girlfriend Chanoknan hired him. Chanoknan, a sales manager at the company, was already suspected of embezzlement and document forgery involving losses exceeding 10 million baht. Both suspects face charges related to the alleged arson while investigators continue examining the separate fraud accusations.

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A 54-year-old woman died after apparently receiving an electric shock while sitting at a bus stop on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani. Emergency crews found Thipawan unconscious beside the National Memorial in Lam Luk Ka district on September 28. Rescue workers performed CPR before taking her to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Military personnel nearby reportedly cut the electricity to the area after witnessing the woman collapse. Police are investigating the source of the electrical current, while her body was sent to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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A tenant and a pet dog were safely rescued after a two-storey rental building partially subsided in Chachoengsao following several days of flooding. Cracks appeared across the building’s lower walls and staircase, while the structure visibly leaned as the ground shifted beneath it. A 28-year-old tenant became trapped when his door jammed, prompting the building owner to break it open with a hammer. The owner later returned with a staff member to rescue a resident’s Pomeranian that remained inside. All tenants were evacuated, and engineers are examining the building, with flooding considered a possible factor in the subsidence, although the cause has not been confirmed.

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Pattaya has suspended three municipal officers amid an investigation into allegations that tourists were ordered to make unofficial cash payments. The inquiry began after video circulated allegedly showing personnel demanding money from visitors accused of smoking and riding a motorcycle with a modified exhaust. Authorities identified six people in connection with the incident, including three municipal officers and three workers employed by a private contractor. Pattaya City also filed a police complaint seeking legal action over alleged misconduct and demands for money without proper authority or receipts. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said disciplinary penalties could range from salary reductions to dismissal if wrongdoing is established.

Severe flooding in Bangkok turned part of Lat Phrao Road near Bang Kapi intersection into an improvised floating market as residents searched for food and supplies. Vendors placed fresh produce, dried goods and other necessities into boats and foam boxes to continue selling despite waist-deep water. Customers also used floating containers to carry their purchases through streets that had become difficult to navigate on foot. One resident said a journey of about one kilometre took more than an hour, while another travelled roughly four kilometres to reach the market. Some shoppers reported prices approaching twice their normal levels as transport problems and shortages made it harder for vendors to obtain and preserve supplies.

Thailand has received 11 cultural artefacts recovered during a US investigation into the international trafficking of looted antiquities. The collection includes five Buddha statues, a Ganesha statue, four ceramic vessels and a bronze spearhead. Thai officials formally received the objects from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at the Royal Thai Consulate General in New York on September 16. Investigators traced the pieces to an antiquities trafficking network associated with dealer Subhash Kapoor, whose gallery handled objects illegally removed from countries across South and Southeast Asia. The latest return brings the total repatriated to Thailand through two New York handovers to 24 objects valued at approximately US$675,000.