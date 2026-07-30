Thailand video news | Missing Russian siblings’ motorcycle found buried, Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo found dead in Georgia

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: July 30, 2026, 11:16 AM
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Thailand video news | Missing Russian siblings’ motorcycle found buried, Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo found dead in Georgia | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Jay brings you the latest stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s headlines include fresh developments in the search for two missing Russian siblings near Pattaya, the death of a Thai YouTuber in Georgia, Thai AirAsia suspending routes due to rising fuel costs, water rationing on Koh Samui, Malaysia’s push to bring back Formula One, and a major credit card theft investigation in Bangkok.

Missing Russian Siblings’ Motorcycle Found Buried as Suspects Flee Police

Police have uncovered a major breakthrough in the search for two missing Russian siblings near Pattaya. Officers found the pair’s dismantled Honda ADV150 buried in a forest in Huai Yai, Chon Buri. The 22-year-old woman and her 17-year-old brother rode the motorcycle when they left home on Sunday. Investigators believe someone buried the bike to destroy evidence after the siblings disappeared. Police reviewed CCTV footage and traced the siblings’ last known movements. The investigation led officers to several suspects who reportedly met the pair before they vanished. Officers surrounded a property in Bang Lamung to arrest two key suspects. However, both men fled before police arrived. Investigators also found fresh signs of digging near the burial site, strengthening suspicions that someone deliberately hid evidence.

Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo Found Dead in Georgia

Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo has died in Georgia after friends and followers lost contact with him. The 27-year-old travel vlogger, whose real name was Bowornthat Pengsuk, travelled to Georgia earlier this month to film new content. Thai officials are working with the Royal Thai Embassy and Georgian authorities to determine the cause of death. Investigators have not found signs of foul play, but an autopsy will provide more answers. Fans have flooded social media with tributes, remembering Hlun Solo for his adventurous spirit and budget travel videos. Authorities are also helping his family arrange the return of his body to Thailand.

Thai AirAsia Suspends Suvarnabhumi Routes Amid Rising Fuel Costs

Thai AirAsia will temporarily suspend several routes from Suvarnabhumi Airport because of rising fuel prices and higher operating costs. The airline says the move will help optimise its network and focus on routes with stronger passenger demand. It also aims to improve overall efficiency. Passengers with affected bookings can choose alternative flights, refunds, or travel credits. AirAsia says the suspensions are temporary, and all other domestic and international services will continue as normal. The decision highlights the financial pressure airlines still face despite the tourism industry’s recovery.

Koh Samui Introduces Water Rationing Amid Supply Concerns

Authorities have introduced water rationing on Koh Samui after reservoir levels dropped and demand continued to rise. Officials say dry weather, population growth, and increasing tourist numbers have put heavy pressure on the island’s water supply. The Provincial Waterworks Authority has started scheduled water distribution across different areas. Officials also urge residents, businesses, and hotels to reduce water use wherever possible. Authorities continue to monitor reservoir levels and are preparing additional supply options if conditions worsen. The restrictions will remain until water supplies recover.

Malaysia Pushes for Formula One Return as Ticket Sales Surge

Malaysia wants to bring Formula One back to the Sepang International Circuit after strong ticket sales for other international motorsport events. The country last hosted an F1 Grand Prix in 2017 before rising costs and falling attendance ended the event. Government officials and Sepang Circuit management believe Formula One’s growing popularity could make another race commercially viable. They are reportedly holding discussions with Formula One Management about a possible return. No agreement has been announced, but officials remain committed to restoring Malaysia’s place on the Formula One calendar.

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Chinese Man Arrested for Alleged Credit Card Information Theft

Bangkok police have arrested a Chinese national accused of stealing credit card information with sophisticated electronic equipment. Investigators say the suspect used devices that captured victims’ banking details and exposed them to financial fraud. Police seized computers, electronic devices, and digital evidence during the arrest. They are now working with financial institutions to measure the full scale of the operation. Authorities are also investigating whether the suspect acted alone or belonged to an international cybercrime network. Police urge the public to check bank accounts regularly and report any suspicious transactions immediately.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: July 30, 2026, 11:16 AM
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