Thailand Video News | Malaysian Visitors Hurt in Narathiwat Roadside Bombing | Wat Pho Thief Claims Buddha Approved Candlestick Theft

In the news today, the Australian suspected of killing a teenage Thai girl has officially been charged with murder, in another shocking case a mother has been imprisoned for trafficking her own 12-year-old daughter in Japan, also, as Thailand continues to crackdown on nominee companies, there have been surprisingly few prosecutions, then in police news we have a couple of cases of alleged corruption on the part of law enforcement, and a little later there have been a spat of temple heists recently in which the money stolen has been used for… let’s just say the pursuit of earthly desires.

Australian national Simon Peter Carman has been charged with murdering 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla, whose body was discovered inside a suitcase near railway tracks in Pattaya. Police allege that the 45-year-old met the teenager on Beach Road before taking her to his condominium following an agreement involving a payment of 1,000 baht. Investigators believe an argument began when he allegedly offered only 500 baht, although Carman denies murder and claims he acted in self-defence after being attacked with a knife. CCTV reportedly captured the pair entering the building together and later showed Carman wheeling a black suitcase outside before securing it to a motorcycle. He was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport while preparing to fly to Perth and remains in custody facing charges including murder, concealing and moving a body, and offences involving a minor.

Thai authorities have reportedly identified nearly 47,000 companies considered at high risk of using nominee shareholders, but legal proceedings have begun against only around 852. The figure represents less than 2% of the businesses flagged and includes unresolved prosecutions rather than confirmed convictions or property seizures. The analysis argues that investigating every company would take decades because officials must trace funding, examine shareholders and prove each allegation individually in court. A June operation involving more than 500 personnel inspected 89 plots across Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi, identifying 29 suspected nominee companies and another 48 with more foreign than Thai shareholders. The article predicts that Thailand will pursue selected high-profile offenders to encourage voluntary compliance rather than attempt to dismantle thousands of foreign-linked property structures at once.

A Thai court sentenced a 29-year-old woman to seven years and six months in prison for forcing her 12-year-old daughter into sex work at a massage shop in Tokyo. The pair travelled to Japan under the visa-free scheme before the child was trained to provide massages and sexual services. Her mother later left the country, and the girl was reportedly made to serve more than 60 customers over 33 days while sleeping on a kitchen floor with little money for food. The business allegedly earned more than 600,000 yen before the child approached Japanese police and revealed what had happened. The mother was eventually arrested in Taiwan and returned to Thailand, where her original 15-year sentence was reduced after she admitted to human trafficking and facilitating prostitution.

Two Malaysian tourists were injured when a roadside bomb exploded beside their car in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat, on June 29. The blast damaged the vehicle’s windscreen, bonnet and doors, leaving one occupant with serious wounds to his forehead, hand and leg and the other with injuries to his arm and fingers. Investigators discovered a crater measuring about two metres deep and four metres wide, along with fragments of an explosive hidden inside a red cooking-gas cylinder. Police believe the intended target may have been a Volunteer Defence Corps pickup carrying four officials from Yala to Su-ngai Kolok, which had passed the location moments earlier. Security agencies are investigating whether the bombing was connected to the continuing insurgency in Thailand’s Deep South.

A police lieutenant colonel in Loei was arrested for allegedly leaking confidential operational plans and information about officers’ movements to a drug trafficking organisation. The investigation developed from the arrests of seven traffickers in Chiang Rai last year, when officials seized more than 523 kilogrammes of ketamine and assets valued above 4 billion baht. Further inquiries led officers to several senior members of the network and allegedly revealed that the policeman helped suspects avoid arrest and legal action. Searches of his home and workplace uncovered assets worth more than 2 million baht, while 75 methamphetamine tablets were reportedly found on his office desk. Ten suspects have now been detained in connection with the network, with investigators continuing to examine its finances and search for additional participants.

A Bangkok traffic officer has faced criticism after footage showed him pushing a moving motorcycle during an attempted arrest on a footpath. The rider and a passenger were travelling against the direction of traffic when the officer ran towards them and shoved the driver, causing the motorcycle and both occupants to fall. Some social-media users condemned the tactic as dangerous to the suspects and nearby pedestrians, while others argued that the rider may have been trying to escape. The officer is believed to work at Thian Thalae Police Station, although the station has not publicly explained his actions. Officials have also released no information about the condition of the rider or passenger or whether the incident will receive an internal review.

Bangkok police arrested an 18-year-old accused of stealing 5,800 baht from a donation box at Wat Suthat Thepwararam. The money had been kept behind the temple’s principal Buddha image for worshippers exchanging cash for flowers, candles and incense. CCTV recorded a young man opening the wooden box and taking the money, allowing investigators to identify him when he returned to the temple the following afternoon. The suspect allegedly admitted spending almost everything on sex workers, fried chicken and costly restaurant meals, leaving him with only a few hundred baht. He reportedly told police that he had come back intending to steal again when officers detained him and recovered 220 baht and the clothing seen in the footage.

Police arrested a man leaving a chapel at Bangkok’s Wat Pho with stolen brass candlesticks concealed inside a black plastic bag. Officers had been stationed at the temple to prevent theft and pickpocketing when they noticed him behaving suspiciously and searched his belongings. The suspect admitted taking the objects but claimed a Buddha statue had smiled at him while he prayed, which he interpreted as permission to remove them. He also said he planned to donate the candlesticks to another temple in Uthai Thani, although police believe he intended to sell them. Temple staff confirmed that nobody authorised the removal, and the man was charged with theft from a public place of worship.