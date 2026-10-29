Thailand video news | Thailand hotel closures rise as tourism demand weakens, Heavy rain triggers flash flooding across Phuket’s Kata Noi and Patong

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. Thailand records a 42% increase in hotel and accommodation closures as tourism demand weakens. Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in Phuket, while a Chinese woman makes a daring escape by jumping from a moving vehicle to avoid an alleged abduction. In Bangkok, police reject a man’s assault allegations following his arrest. Finally, a street food vendor sparks controversy over the inappropriate use of cooking utensils.

Thailand recorded a 42% increase in hotel and accommodation business closures during the first nine months of 2026, with 148 businesses shutting down and new registrations falling by 31.2%. The industry is grappling with weaker foreign tourist numbers, rising operating expenses and growing competition, with hotel room supply now exceeding pre-pandemic levels. More than half of accommodation operators reported losses in 2025, while occupancy rates in major cities reportedly dropped by 30% to 40%, putting particular pressure on smaller businesses. Researchers expect between 31 million and 33 million foreign visitors in 2027, but industry representatives are calling for financial support, easier access to loans and regulatory reforms to help struggling operators survive.

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Torrential rain lasting more than 15 hours caused flooding in parts of Phuket on October 28, affecting roads around Kata Noi Beach and the Nanai neighbourhood of Patong. Muddy runoff began covering the Kata Noi road during the afternoon, while inadequate drainage channels struggled to cope with the volume of water flowing down from surrounding hills. In Patong, residents and businesses faced renewed flooding, with one shop owner reporting that water had entered the premises within minutes of the rain returning. Municipal officials, rescue workers and disaster-response teams were deployed to monitor vulnerable areas, while residents were advised to avoid driving through floodwater and move belongings to higher ground.

A Chinese woman reportedly escaped an alleged abduction by jumping from a moving car in Lamphun province after being lured to Thailand by a man she had met online. She told police that Thai men collected her from Suvarnabhumi Airport, confiscated her phone and belongings shortly after pickup, and drove her towards the Myanmar border. Two Thai suspects were arrested on October 24, with one reportedly admitting to transporting people illegally across the border for payments of between 5,000 and 15,000 baht per trip. Police suspect a Chinese organiser may have coordinated the operation and are continuing their investigation, amid wider concerns about foreign nationals being trafficked towards scam compounds near the border.

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Police at Bang Mod Police Station have denied allegations that officers assaulted a Thai man following an altercation outside a food stall on Rama 2 Road on October 25. The man, identified as Ek, reportedly became involved in an argument with a patrol officer after asking to sit on the officer’s motorcycle for a photograph, with footage appearing to show him being pushed down, restrained and kicked during his arrest. His family alleges that he subsequently suffered multiple injuries, including a suspected fracture beneath his right eye and rib pain, and claims additional officers assaulted him inside the station. The station superintendent maintains that the injuries occurred during the arrest and has offered to review the available security footage while allowing the family to submit a formal complaint.

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A Chinese construction employer was killed and another Chinese man injured in an alleged attack involving four Myanmar workers at a Bangkok construction camp on October 27. Police identified the deceased as 39-year-old Yang Zhongshu, who reportedly arrived with his friend to distribute monthly wages to nearly 60 workers before a disagreement over resignations and payment escalated into violence. Investigators believe the attackers used a metal reinforcing bar and a knife, with witnesses reporting that the group fled after allegedly stealing between 40,000 and 50,000 baht. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and searching for the four suspects, one of whom has reportedly been identified as a 25-year-old Myanmar national.

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Thai police and Food and Drug Administration officials seized 449,210 cosmetics and medical-device products valued at more than 7.08 million baht during a warehouse raid in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district on October 28. Investigators said many of the imported goods lacked required cosmetic notification numbers or proper Thai-language labels, while 20,000 acne patches were allegedly missing necessary medical-device documentation. Authorities believe the warehouse supplied more than 36 online shops and processed approximately 600 to 700 products daily, with some beauty items advertised for as little as one to three baht each. Samples have been sent for laboratory testing, and further charges could follow if prohibited ingredients, contamination or other regulatory violations are identified.

Bangkok’s ICONSIAM will host the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026 from November 6 to 8, offering three days of free celebrations along the Chao Phraya River. The programme at River Park will feature Bollywood performances, Indian cultural showcases, a dance competition, Thai-Indian talent performances and an illuminated giant lotus installation. Visitors can also take part in traditional prayer ceremonies, explore Indian food and craft stalls, and learn about the cultural traditions of Hindu and Sikh communities. The festival will conclude on November 8 with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, a Ramayana–Ramakien performance and a fireworks display over the river, celebrating the cultural ties between Thailand and India.

A Thai food vendor has attracted widespread criticism after a Russian tourist posted a video showing her using a kitchen knife to pick her toenails. The clip, shared on Instagram, has received more than 820,000 views and prompted disgusted reactions from Russian social media users. Some commenters sarcastically questioned whether the knife would be used to prepare food afterwards, while others asked for the vendor’s location so they could avoid the stall. The incident has reignited online debate about food hygiene at Thai street food vendors, a popular attraction for international visitors.