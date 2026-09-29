Thailand video news | Bangkok floodwaters recede as economic damage nears 12.3 billion baht, Six airlines offer flexible travel options during Bangkok flooding

In this Thailand video news update, Alex and Jay cover the latest stories from across the country. The stories include receding floodwaters and the economic damage left behind, shocking fatalities linked to disturbing motives, controversy in Chiang Mai after a hotel is accused of refusing a Buddhist monk, a Phuket woman who claims a dating app partner stole her valuables, a Koh Samui police officer charged after crashing into four parked vehicles, and six airlines offering flexible travel options following the flooding.

Rainfall has eased across Bangkok, but several communities and smaller roads remain flooded as drainage operations continue. Economic losses from flooding between September 25 and 29 are estimated at around 12.28 billion baht, with Bangkok accounting for more than half of the damage. Consumer spending, tourism, transport and small businesses have been among the hardest-hit sectors, while fresh vegetable prices have also begun to rise. Authorities continue monitoring vulnerable areas as high water levels remain a concern in parts of the capital and surrounding provinces. The government has allocated roughly 2 billion baht in central funds for nationwide flood relief and recovery efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Communities in Rayong’s Klaeng district were inundated after water from the overloaded Prasae Reservoir surged into homes and fruit orchards. Long-time residents along the Prasae River said they had never experienced flooding this severe in more than 60 years. Rescue teams evacuated elderly residents, moved belongings to higher floors and reinforced homes with sandbags as water continued rising overnight. The reservoir reached more than 112% of its monitored capacity, while four Rayong districts were declared disaster zones. Nearby areas of Chon Buri also reported serious flooding, with some residents describing conditions as the worst in around 30 years.

A 22-year-old delivery rider died after falling from the 10th floor of a condominium in Nonthaburi while reportedly attempting to reach his room from outside the building. Investigators said the man returned home early in the morning but was unable to get inside because his girlfriend did not answer the door. CCTV footage reportedly showed him climbing through a window in an attempt to reach the rear balcony of his room. Emergency responders performed CPR for more than 30 minutes after finding him on the ground but were unable to revive him. His body was taken for a post-mortem examination as police continued reviewing the circumstances surrounding the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrested two men after a woman was shot dead while driving along a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The suspects reportedly told investigators that tensions began when the two groups stared at one another at a petrol station. Police said the pair allegedly followed the victims’ vehicle before shots were fired into the car, killing the woman behind the wheel. Investigators remain unconvinced that a simple staring dispute was the full motive and believe one of the male passengers may have been the intended target. Both suspects remain under investigation as officers work to determine what led to the fatal attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bangkok monk has accused a Chiang Mai hotel of religious discrimination after staff allegedly cancelled his room and refused to let him stay. Phra Maha Naphan said he booked the accommodation after his flight to Bangkok was delayed by severe weather and he was unable to reach a temple for the night. He claimed staff initially attributed the refusal to the owner’s religious beliefs before later saying the owner was Sikh rather than Muslim. The monk eventually found another hotel at around 2 am and later said he may report the incident to Thailand’s National Human Rights Commission. He urged people not to turn the dispute into a conflict between religions, saying his complaint concerned the hotel’s alleged business policy rather than any particular faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Phuket woman reportedly lost more than 140,000 baht in valuables after a Moroccan man she met through a dating application allegedly stole from her accommodation. The pair had reportedly been seeing each other for around three weeks before a gold necklace worth roughly 130,000 baht and about 8,000 baht in cash disappeared. The man was also accused of taking another 4,000 baht from a Myanmar domestic worker before leaving the area. The woman filed a police complaint, while her friend said they possessed the man’s photograph and passport details. They believe he may have already left Phuket, although authorities have not confirmed his whereabouts.

A Koh Samui police lieutenant has been charged after his vehicle struck four parked cars behind the island’s police station. Video of the September 24 incident later circulated online, showing the car moving across a grassy parking area and repeatedly hitting vehicles. Fellow officers eventually stopped the driver, who was taken to hospital for examination before being transferred for further medical care. Police said the officer had been receiving psychiatric treatment and had previously been moved to administrative duties, while his firearm has now been confiscated as a precaution. He faces a property damage charge, and authorities are also reviewing whether he remains fit to continue serving as a police officer.

Six airlines introduced special arrangements for passengers affected by flooding and severe traffic disruption around Bangkok’s two main airports. Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Vietjet and Thai Lion Air offered combinations of free date changes, travel credits, vouchers or refunds depending on the passenger’s circumstances. Several policies allow travellers to reschedule flights on the same route without paying standard change fees, although deadlines and fare conditions vary between airlines. The measures followed reports of passengers struggling to reach Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports because of flooded roads and congestion. Travellers were advised to allow an additional two to three hours for airport journeys and check their flight status before leaving home.