Thailand video news | Thailand approves first locally developed Botulinum Antitoxin, Police continue search for missing Russian siblings near Pattaya

In Thailand video news, Jay covers news stories from across Thailand and Asia. The stories include a major medical breakthrough as Thailand approves its first locally developed antitoxin, the government accelerates its paperless digital transformation, and police continue the search for two missing Russian siblings near Pattaya. We’ll also look at the arrest of four foreign tourists over cannabis at Phuket Airport, the rescue of Indian tourists from an alleged ransom gang, a violent assault in Hua Hin that left several people injured, and a powerful earthquake that shook Japan’s Kyushu region.

Thailand has reached a major milestone in medical innovation after approving its first locally developed botulinum antitoxin, a life-saving treatment used to combat botulism, a rare but potentially fatal illness caused by toxins produced by certain bacteria. Although botulism cases are uncommon, the disease can lead to paralysis, breathing difficulties, and even death if patients do not receive treatment quickly. Until now, Thailand depended almost entirely on imported antitoxins, which were costly and not always immediately available during emergencies.

The new treatment was developed by Thai researchers in collaboration with the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and public health agencies after years of research and clinical development. Officials say producing the medicine domestically will dramatically improve access for hospitals nationwide, reduce treatment costs, and strengthen Thailand’s preparedness for future public health emergencies or foodborne outbreaks.

Health authorities have described the approval as an important step toward making Thailand more self-reliant in producing essential medicines. Beyond improving patient care at home, officials believe the breakthrough could eventually allow Thailand to export the antitoxin to neighbouring countries, reinforcing the country’s growing reputation as a regional hub for medical research and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The Thai government is moving ahead with an ambitious plan to modernise the public sector by expanding its nationwide paperless e-Office system, replacing traditional paperwork with secure digital documents and electronic approval processes. Officials say the initiative aims to make government services faster, more transparent, and significantly more efficient while reducing bureaucracy and administrative costs.

Under the new system, ministries and state agencies will gradually transition to electronic document management, allowing officials to create, approve, share, and archive documents digitally instead of relying on physical paperwork. The change is expected to shorten approval times, improve communication between departments, reduce paper consumption, and make government services more accessible for both businesses and the public.

The project forms part of Thailand’s broader digital transformation strategy as the government continues investing in technology to modernise public administration. Officials believe the e-Office system will improve transparency, increase accountability, strengthen cybersecurity for official records, and help create a more efficient government capable of responding more quickly to the needs of citizens and investors.

Police in Chon Buri are continuing an intensive search for two Russian siblings who disappeared after leaving their home in the Huai Yai area near Pattaya. The missing pair, a 22-year-old woman and her 17-year-old brother, reportedly left home together before unexpectedly losing contact with their family, prompting growing concern and a missing persons report from their mother.

Since receiving the report, investigators have been reviewing CCTV footage from nearby roads, businesses, and residential areas while interviewing witnesses and working alongside immigration officials and volunteer rescue teams to trace the siblings’ movements. Authorities have also circulated photographs of the pair and appealed to the public for any information that may help locate them.

Police say they have not ruled out any possibility and are treating the investigation with urgency as concern grows over the siblings’ welfare. Family members continue to plead for information, while authorities assure the public that every available resource is being used until the pair are safely located.

Four foreign tourists have been arrested at Phuket International Airport after authorities allegedly discovered cannabis in their luggage during routine security inspections before they boarded international flights. Although cannabis has been partially decriminalised in Thailand, strict regulations remain in place regarding transportation through airports and exporting cannabis products overseas without legal authorisation.

Officials explained that many visitors mistakenly believe cannabis purchased legally inside Thailand can be freely taken abroad. However, airport authorities warned that attempting to transport cannabis across international borders can lead to serious criminal charges in Thailand as well as legal consequences in the destination country. The tourists were detained while investigators examined whether they knowingly intended to export the cannabis or misunderstood the regulations.

The arrests are part of Thailand’s ongoing effort to tighten enforcement following several high-profile airport seizures involving foreign travellers. Officials are again urging tourists to familiarise themselves with Thailand’s cannabis laws before travelling, reminding visitors that legal possession within the country does not automatically permit international transport.

Thai police have rescued a group of Indian tourists who were allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom by a gang believed to include Pakistani nationals operating in Pattaya. According to investigators, the victims were lured into meeting the suspects before being forcibly detained and pressured to transfer large sums of money in exchange for their freedom.

After receiving intelligence on the location where the tourists were being held, police launched a coordinated operation that resulted in the safe rescue of the victims and the arrest of several suspects believed to be involved. Officers also recovered evidence that may help determine whether the gang has targeted other foreign visitors in similar incidents.

Authorities believe the case may be linked to a broader criminal operation that specifically targets tourists unfamiliar with the area. Investigators are continuing to identify additional suspects while urging visitors to remain cautious when accepting invitations from strangers or arranging meetings through social media or messaging platforms.

Police in Hua Hin have arrested a foreign man accused of carrying out a series of violent assaults that injured several people, including a disabled woman. Witnesses said the suspect suddenly became aggressive in a public area, attacking multiple victims without warning and causing panic among nearby residents and visitors before police arrived at the scene.

Emergency responders provided medical assistance to those injured, while officers quickly detained the suspect to prevent further attacks. The disabled woman was among the victims requiring treatment, and the incident has generated widespread concern due to the seemingly random nature of the assaults in one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations.

Investigators are continuing to examine what may have triggered the violence, including whether alcohol, drugs, or mental health issues were contributing factors. The suspect now faces multiple assault charges, while local authorities have reassured both residents and tourists that public safety remains a top priority.

A strong earthquake struck Japan’s southern island of Kyushu, sending powerful tremors across Kumamoto and neighbouring prefectures and prompting evacuations from shopping centres, office buildings, and public facilities. The shaking caused temporary disruptions to train services and other transport networks as emergency inspections were carried out to assess the safety of infrastructure.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency quickly confirmed there was no tsunami threat, while emergency crews were dispatched to inspect roads, bridges, and buildings for potential damage. Although there were no immediate reports of widespread destruction or large numbers of injuries, officials urged residents to remain cautious as aftershocks were expected in the hours following the quake.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, and regular earthquake preparedness drills, strict building codes, and advanced early warning systems helped minimise the impact of the latest seismic event. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely while advising the public to stay alert and follow official safety guidance should further tremors occur.