Thailand Video News | More Than 101,000 Ecstasy Pills Found in Sa Kaeo Luggage | Bangkok Man Accused of Slashing Woman Over Her Weight

In the headlines today, An Australian man wanted for the murder of an underage girl was captured at Survanabhumi airport just minutes before fleeing the country, in political news the Bangkok gubernatorial election has been decided, in diplomatic news Cambodia has filed a protest over Thailand’s alleged border intrusion, also, the saga of the Singha family dispute continues as the supposed heir whistleblower is now being sued by his own mother, and we also have some high level smuggling operations that have been thwarted, involving ecstasy, cocaine, and endangered turtles.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has declared victory after unofficial election results placed him on course for a second term. With nearly 90% of ballots counted, the independent incumbent had secured approximately 1.44 million votes, far ahead of his nearest rival, Mallika Boonmeetrakool Mahasuk, on roughly 288,000. The result remains subject to formal certification by the Election Commission and would give Chadchart another four years in office. He described the outcome as a command from Bangkok residents rather than a personal triumph, promising to represent people across the political spectrum. His administration plans to turn more than 260 campaign pledges into a strategic programme addressing flooding, traffic, corruption and other persistent urban problems.

Cambodia has formally protested against Thailand over accusations that Thai troops entered Cambodian territory in Oddar Meanchey province. Its Foreign Ministry claimed soldiers cleared forest and installed barbed wire near Boundary Pillar No. 26 between early June and June 23. Cambodian officials argued that the reported activities breached a 2000 agreement governing the survey and demarcation of the shared land border. The ministry also referred to a December 2025 joint statement calling for de-escalation and renewed boundary work through the Joint Boundary Commission. Cambodia has demanded an immediate halt to the alleged operations and urged Thailand to resolve the disagreement through existing bilateral mechanisms.

Thai immigration officers arrested a 46-year-old Australian man just five minutes before his flight departed Suvarnabhumi Airport. Peter Carman, also known as Simon, was being sought over the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl whose body was later found inside a suitcase beside railway tracks in Pattaya. CCTV reportedly showed the teenager entering his condominium but never leaving, while later footage allegedly captured Carman transporting a large black suitcase by motorcycle. Police said they found evidence of a possible struggle inside the room and noticed scratches on the suspect’s neck and arms when he was detained. Carman has denied involvement and remains in custody as investigators await forensic results, establish the cause of death and consider additional charges.

Siranudh “Psi” Scott, an heir to the family behind Singha beer, is being sued by his mother in a dispute involving valuable land and Thailand’s so-called “ungrateful child” law. Chiranuj Bhirombhakdi is seeking to recover property gifted to her son by his late grandfather, arguing that his public actions damaged the family’s reputation. The conflict intensified after Siranudh publicly alleged that he had been sexually abused by an older brother and a babysitter. The 1908 legal provision allows parents to revoke gifts under certain circumstances involving neglect, abuse or severe reputational harm, although Siranudh argues that the law is outdated and can be used to enforce silence. The parties are due in court on July 8 after two rounds of mediation failed to produce an agreement.

Two Pakistani men and an Indian national have been arrested after police allegedly discovered 101,675 ecstasy pills inside five suitcases in Sa Kaeo. The investigation began when an off-duty immigration officer approached three foreign men at a petrol station after initially believing they might need assistance. One suspect reportedly asked for a lift to Bangkok, but a passport inspection showed that he had no Thai entry stamp, prompting his detention while the other two fled. Police later located the remaining men and said all three had entered and remained in Thailand illegally. The suspects admitted the immigration offences but denied the drug allegations, while investigators continue working to determine who supplied the pills and whether they were intended for distribution in Bangkok.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Thai man after a Vietnamese woman was allegedly attacked with a box cutter in Bangkok’s Silom district. The 29-year-old victim was walking outside a convenience store near Soi Silom 5 when she was slashed on the arm and later required 14 stitches. Officers located the suspect nearby and recovered a nine-inch box cutter believed to have been used in the assault. Investigators said the man admitted attacking her and bizarrely claimed he disliked seeing other overweight people because he wanted to be the only person of that size. Residents reportedly told police that he had previously chased or assaulted larger women in the neighbourhood, raising concerns that the incident may not have been isolated.

Thai Customs officers arrested a Turkish traveller at Suvarnabhumi Airport after allegedly finding approximately 12 kilogrammes of cocaine in his luggage. The drugs were concealed inside coffee bags and chocolate packaging on a flight arriving from São Paulo, Brazil. Authorities estimated the shipment’s value at around 36 million baht before transferring the suspect to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau. He could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of as much as 1.5 million baht if convicted under Thailand’s customs and narcotics laws. Customs officials said they had handled 214 drug and psychotropic-substance cases between October 2025 and June 25, 2026, with seizures valued at more than 692 million baht.

A Taiwanese man has been charged after allegedly attempting to smuggle 70 protected Indian Star Tortoises from Thailand into Taiwan. Customs officers at Kaohsiung International Airport reportedly discovered the live reptiles taped to the 37-year-old suspect’s inner thighs during an inspection. Prosecutors said he purchased the animals in Thailand for approximately 800 baht each before flying from Bangkok on February 10. The tortoises can reportedly sell in Taiwan for between 26,000 and 52,000 baht apiece because of their distinctive shells and popularity among collectors. The suspect allegedly admitted the offence and is being prosecuted under Taiwanese legislation prohibiting the illegal importation of protected wildlife.