Thailand video news | Thai customs targets seven firms in e-waste smuggling and bribery probe, Khao San Road prepares for record-breaking Halloween celebration

In Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across the country. New smuggling scandals emerge involving e-waste and ivory, while a Bangkok fortune teller faces accusations of fraud and pressuring a woman into a sexual ritual. In Chiang Mai, a ONE Lumpinee Muay Thai fighter is attacked in a roadside incident, while an endangered red panda is rescued from a pickup truck in Tak province. And finally, could anything be more horrifying than Khaosan Road on Halloween? We reveal what’s planned for a spooky weekend of fun.

Thailand’s Customs Department has blacklisted seven companies suspected of smuggling electronic and hazardous waste through Laem Chabang Port, while seeking an anti-corruption investigation into officers accused of accepting bribes. The firms allegedly mislabelled electronic components, circuit boards and wiring as scrap metal or aluminium to evade import controls. Future shipments linked to the companies will face detention and full inspections, with possible asset seizures if wrongdoing is established. Customs recorded 198 waste-smuggling cases in the 2026 fiscal year, an 82% increase on the previous year, as authorities intensify efforts to stop illegal shipments.

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Thai Customs officials have seized 3,108.87 kilogrammes of elephant tusks and ivory fragments worth an estimated 155 million baht at Laem Chabang Port. The haul was discovered inside two shipping containers from Zambia that had been declared as carrying processed timber. Investigators found that 32 wooden planks had been hollowed out and sealed with white wax to conceal the illegal wildlife products. Authorities also discovered elephant tail hair and an animal carcass during the operation, which involved cooperation between domestic and international agencies.

A 29-year-old Thai woman has accused a Bangkok fortune teller of exploiting her anxiety to extract money and pressure her into questionable rituals. She said a reading advertised for 100 baht was increased to 499 baht, before the fortune teller claimed she faced serious misfortune and offered a ritual initially priced at 25,000 baht. Fearing the consequences described during the consultation, she transferred 3,399 baht for the reading and ritual after the price was reduced. She later alleged that the fortune teller proposed further ceremonies and attempted to persuade her to participate in a sexual ritual, prompting her to seek legal assistance from the Saimai Survive organisation.

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Two delivery riders have faced online criticism after a video appeared to show one of them dropping a bag of dark liquid from an escalator at Siam BTS Station in Bangkok. The footage prompted speculation that the bag contained urine and had been deliberately thrown at motorcycle taxi riders below. However, the man who recorded the incident later claimed the liquid was a kratom drink and that the bag had been dropped as a prank aimed at their friends. No motorcycle taxi riders were reportedly injured, but social media users condemned the behaviour as inappropriate and potentially disruptive to commuters.

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Muay Thai fighter Ngao Phayak, whose real name is Anucha Phaisanphana, suffered facial cuts after two men allegedly attacked him inside his car in Chiang Mai on October 26. The 27-year-old said another vehicle overtook him, cut across his path and stopped, allowing two men to get out and assault him while he remained behind the wheel. He believes the confrontation may have stemmed from a road dispute, although he said he did not know the attackers and had no previous disagreements with them. Anucha received treatment at a local hospital before filing a police complaint and submitting photographs of his injuries and medical expenses as evidence.

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Police in Tak province discovered an endangered red panda hidden inside a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Mae Sot on October 23. The two suspects travelling with the animal were unable to produce valid ownership or import documents, leading officers to seize it and initiate legal proceedings. An initial veterinary examination found the red panda frightened and exhausted but without serious external injuries, and it was placed under quarantine and nutritional care. Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri has been assigned responsibility for its recovery, with specialists preparing further health assessments and a suitable environment for the animal.

Bangkok’s Mass Transit Authority is considering a flat 15-baht fare for new electric buses instead of the planned distance-based charges of 15, 20 and 25 baht. The proposal comes as the city prepares to introduce 2,320 electric buses, with the first 1,520 expected to arrive by May 2027. Officials acknowledge that replacing older buses with the new fleet could increase costs for passengers who currently pay fares as low as eight baht. Government subsidies, State Welfare Card assistance and coordination with existing rail fare schemes are among the options being considered, although the flat-fare proposal still requires government approval.

Bangkok’s Khao San Road is preparing for its biggest Halloween celebration yet, with the One Halloween: Creature of the Night event scheduled for October 30 and 31. Organisers expect as many as 60,000 visitors across the two evenings, with horror-themed installations, costume competitions and prizes worth nearly one million baht. More than five million baht has been allocated to the event, while organisers hope to attract at least 30,000 people per night and generate over 100 million baht in daily spending. However, concerns remain over weaker advance bookings and rising international airfares, prompting calls for additional government tourism incentives ahead of the New Year.