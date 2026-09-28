Thailand video news | Flooding across Thailand affects more than 174,000 families, Bangkok residents buy kayak to paddle home through flooded streets

In this Thailand video news update, Alex and Jay provide a comprehensive breakdown of the flooding situation as heavy rains continue to affect provinces across the country. They cover the latest statistics, government warnings and relief efforts, along with some of the bizarre moments captured by social media users.

Flooding has affected 174,803 families, or more than 545,000 people, across 25 provinces and Bangkok as of the evening of September 27. Samut Prakan reported the largest impact with more than 124,000 families affected, while roughly 52,000 families were hit in Bangkok. Eight deaths have been recorded, including five in Sa Kaeo, two in Chanthaburi and one in Saraburi. Authorities blamed heavy rainfall combined with water flowing south from northern Thailand into the Central region. Water levels continue to rise in several provinces, although conditions in Bangkok have begun stabilising as officials accelerate drainage and relief operations.

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Two men died after a crane struck an overhead power line while attempting to move a flooded car in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan. Floodwater in the Java Bay housing estate had risen to more than 1.2 metres when the homeowner hired a crane to lift his submerged sedan. The crane boom touched the electrical line, shocking the 31-year-old operator and causing him to collapse into the water. The 40-year-old homeowner rushed to help and was also electrocuted, dying at the scene while the operator later died in hospital. Police are investigating the accident, and both bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations.

The government declared September 28 and 29 special public holidays in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan because of severe flooding and travel difficulties. Government agencies must continue offering online services, while state enterprises, banks, hospitals and private businesses can determine their own operating arrangements. The Expressway Authority of Thailand also extended free travel on all eight of its expressways until midnight on September 29. The toll exemption originally began on September 26 as authorities looked for ways to reduce congestion on flooded surface roads. Officials said the measures are intended to make travel easier and keep unnecessary vehicles away from badly affected areas.

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More than 400 Bangkok Metropolitan Administration schools are closed on September 28 as flooding continues to affect several parts of the capital. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said rainfall has eased after the low-pressure system responsible for several days of downpours moved west toward Myanmar. Outer areas including Bang Kapi, On Nut and Ramkhamhaeng remain among the locations requiring close attention, while conditions have improved in parts of inner Bangkok. Thousands of residents from the badly flooded Kheha Rom Klao community have been moved to temporary shelter, with officials also prioritising elderly and bedridden residents. Major roads could improve within several days, although some communities near canals may remain flooded for up to two weeks.

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Thai Airways passengers faced flight delays and unusually long baggage waits at Suvarnabhumi Airport as flooding disrupted the airline’s ground operations. Some ground-handling employees were unable to reach work because of flooded roads, leaving the airline short of staff beginning September 26. Problems with several baggage carts added to the disruption and created a backlog of luggage from arriving and departing flights. Suvarnabhumi Airport asked Thai Airways to increase staffing, repair faulty equipment and provide replacement carts to speed up operations. Passengers whose luggage has not arrived are being asked to file delayed-baggage reports so the airline can trace and eventually deliver their belongings.

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Four crocodiles measuring about two metres each escaped from a farm after severe flooding hit Sa Kaeo province. The animals were reported around Khao Chakan district, where some frightened residents reportedly climbed trees after encountering them. Rescue workers are searching the flooded area while also helping villagers who remain stranded by rising water. Officials have warned residents not to enter floodwater, approach the crocodiles or attempt to capture the animals themselves. Several highways in the province have also become impassable, adding another obstacle to emergency operations and local travel.

Two Bangkok residents went viral after buying a kayak when flooded roads made it difficult for them to drive home. Video posted on September 26 showed the pair paddling through inundated streets instead of waiting for normal road access to return. Their improvised solution quickly attracted attention on social media as Bangkok struggled with widespread flooding. Some commenters joked that the pair had simply thrown money at the problem, while others praised them for adapting quickly to the conditions. The unusual commute was also compared to a viral story following last year’s Bangkok earthquake, when another resident reportedly bought a motorcycle to escape severe traffic congestion.