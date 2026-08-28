Thailand video news | Thailand introduces expanded deportation rules for foreign nationals, Thailand real estate awards mark a decade with revamped 2026 edition

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. Thailand has introduced new deportation rules for foreign nationals. Prime Minister Anutin faces criticism from Cambodia over a border visit. A Thai woman has also received a prison sentence in Myanmar after her ex-husband’s death. In Bangkok, police arrested a driver with an alcohol reading almost five times the legal limit. Thailand is also ending competitive testing for children under six. Meanwhile, an anonymous donor has given 100 million baht to expand a Pattaya hospital.

Thailand’s new deportation rules took effect on August 28, 2026. The rules target foreign nationals who breach immigration, employment or criminal laws. Authorities can also deport foreigners who threaten public order, public well-being or accepted standards of morality. The rules cover offences including illegal entry, overstaying, unauthorised work, illegal business activity and document forgery. Some offenders may also receive a temporary ban from returning to Thailand. Authorities can transfer deportees to a third country or international organisation in certain humanitarian cases. The deportee must agree to the transfer.

Cambodia protested Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s August 23 visit to a disputed border area. Cambodia accused him of entering its territory without permission. Thailand rejected the claim and said Anutin visited troops near the Chong An Ma crossing. Officials said he did not attempt to change or mark the border. Anutin dismissed reports of a possible arrest warrant. Bangkok called for both countries to resolve the dispute through existing bilateral mechanisms.

Thai national Pavinee Supasirivisan received a one-year prison sentence in Myanmar for an immigration offence. Police arrested her after her former husband died at a Yangon hotel in May. The man suffered stab wounds to his head and neck. Foreign reports identified him as US State Department security officer Daniel Paul Riva. Myanmar police reportedly opened a murder investigation. Authorities have not confirmed whether Pavinee faces charges over the death. She remains at Yangon’s Insein Prison.

Police arrested a 46-year-old karaoke bar owner in Nakhon Sawan over alleged child sexual exploitation. An undercover officer arranged a 2,000-baht transaction involving a 17-year-old girl. Police then intervened and took her into protective custody. A search found nine female workers, including three 16-year-olds. Police placed four minors in protective care. The owner faces human trafficking and other charges. Authorities referred the girls for welfare and psychological support.

Bangkok police arrested a driver after a car allegedly collided with a motorcycle and injured a passenger. Police said the driver initially denied involvement. At the station, officers said she appeared to suck on the breathalyser instead of blowing into it. A later test recorded 240 milligrammes per cent of alcohol. That is almost five times Thailand’s 50 milligrammes per cent legal limit. Police charged her with drunk driving and are reviewing evidence from the crash.

Thailand’s Education Ministry has told schools to stop competitive exams, pass-fail systems and rankings for children under six. Officials want schools to focus on children’s physical, mental, emotional, social and intellectual development. Teachers should use observation and portfolios to assess progress. The government says early academic pressure can harm children’s development. Thailand is also developing a new national curriculum with input from paediatric and mental-health specialists.

An anonymous donor has given 100 million baht to Pattaya Patmakhun Hospital. The donation will fund a new six-storey building for outpatient and inpatient services. The building will provide around 4,350 square metres of additional space. The expansion will increase the hospital’s capacity and improve healthcare services across Pattaya, Bang Lamung and nearby areas.

The Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 celebrated their 10th anniversary at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok. The event introduced a new identity, trophy and awards structure. It now forms part of the wider Southeast Asia Real Estate Awards platform. This year’s awards recognised property markets across Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and other regions. Categories included luxury homes, condominiums, design, services and innovation. The event ended with a performance by Ice Saranyu and fireworks over the Chao Phraya River.