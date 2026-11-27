In today’s Thailand video news, an explosion at a Bangkok refinery leaves seven people injured, while Thailand pushes for lower US tariffs and more export exemptions. Bangkok is preparing for major road closures ahead of a 70,000-runner marathon, and Patong beach officials say they have been threatened while enforcing local rules. Plus, a Hat Yai fraud suspect is caught after a 30-minute wait outside a toilet, and Thailand remains Agoda’s top destination as interest in quieter islands grows.

An explosion at Bangchak’s oil refinery in Bangkok prompted authorities to issue an urgent evacuation warning for people in the surrounding area. The Bang Na District Office alerted residents after the incident was reported, with thick black smoke seen rising above the facility. Bangchak said the situation was under control, while urging people nearby to leave the area as a precaution. Emergency crews and relevant agencies were dispatched to investigate and respond to the incident. Authorities have confirmed 7 injuries, four of which are in critical condition at the moment.

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A fire swept through the tented clothing stalls at Pattavikorn Market in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district before dawn on Friday, November 27. The blaze spread rapidly through second-hand clothing and merchandise, prompting firefighters from at least five stations to respond and prevent it from reaching nearby buildings. Fire crews brought the fire under control, with confirmation that it had been extinguished by 6.27 am. District officials established a registration point nearby to assist people affected by the fire and coordinate relief efforts.

Thailand is negotiating with the United States to reduce proposed 18% tariffs on Thai exports, with the government aiming for a lower rate and ideally zero duties. Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said officials are also seeking exemptions for around 15 additional product categories, including rice, seafood, cassava products, beverages, animal feed and rubber gloves. Thailand plans to submit formal objections to the US trade investigation findings by January 5, followed by participation in a public hearing later that month. Washington is expected to announce its final decision by March 11, 2027, with the proposed tariffs remaining on hold until then.

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Bangkok will impose traffic restrictions on 95 road sections this weekend as the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok is expected to attract approximately 70,000 runners. Forty-five routes will be affected on Saturday, November 28, followed by closures on 50 roads on Sunday, November 29, across central Bangkok and surrounding districts. Major roads around Pathum Wan, Silom, Sathorn, Ratchadamnoen, Phaya Thai and the Rama VIII Bridge will face restrictions, with reopening times varying throughout the morning. Motorists are advised to check affected routes in advance and allow extra travel time, particularly when crossing the city.

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Two Patong municipal officers have reported receiving threats of physical violence after enforcing regulations governing umbrellas and sun loungers on Phuket’s beaches. The officers filed a complaint with Patong Police, prompting provincial authorities and local officials to conduct additional inspections of beachside businesses. Vendors were instructed to keep umbrellas, chairs and other equipment within designated areas and avoid occupying unauthorised public spaces. Officials say inspections will continue to ensure regulations are applied fairly while protecting the safety of enforcement staff.

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Police in Hat Yai arrested a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with an online fraud case after waiting nearly 30 minutes for him to leave a toilet while he watched TikTok. Officers had been monitoring his residence before intercepting him as he finally emerged, presenting an arrest warrant related to fraud and the entry of false information into computer systems. Investigators allege his bank account was used to receive and transfer money linked to a scam operation that caused victims losses worth tens of thousands of baht. The suspect reportedly admitted selling his bank account for 300 baht and was taken to investigators for further legal proceedings.

Phuket is increasing its transport capacity by allowing 600 additional vehicles to register for public hire services, including 400 metered taxis and 200 app-based ride-hailing vehicles. Applications for the new metered taxi slots are already open, while registration for app-based vehicles is scheduled to begin on December 18. The changes will raise the island’s metered taxi cap from 1,800 to 2,200 vehicles and its app-based vehicle limit from 2,600 to 2,800. Applicants must meet vehicle registration, licensing and insurance requirements, with a lottery or alternative selection process possible if demand exceeds available slots.

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Thailand continues to rank as Agoda’s leading destination for next year’s bookings, while smaller islands and less-visited locations are seeing growing interest from travellers. Phuket, Pattaya and Chiang Mai remain popular with international visitors, but Koh Tao, Koh Samet, Koh Lanta and Koh Lipe are among the destinations experiencing faster search growth. Agoda’s survey also found that 54% of Thai travellers plan domestic trips in 2027, with many prioritising affordable travel and quieter destinations. Festivals and major events are further boosting travel interest, while AI is increasingly used for trip planning, even though most travellers still prefer to make their own bookings.