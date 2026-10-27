Thailand video news | Heavy rain expected across 35 provinces, Five young leopards spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Asia. Heavy rain continues to batter the kingdom, with more downpours forecast for Bangkok. A political scandal emerges over alleged forged bribery evidence against Anutin, while in Japan, a mother seeks justice after her teenage daughter dies following police custody. Meanwhile, airport luggage checks uncover more than 1,000 restricted items at Don Mueang alone. In Nonthaburi, an aspiring influencer attempts to extort a restaurant, while a wildcat sighting near a proposed mining site raises conservation concerns.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain across 35 provinces on October 27, with Bangkok also facing scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated downpours. Temperatures in the capital are expected to range from 25°C to 35°C. The southern provinces of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga and Phuket face the possibility of very heavy rainfall. Weather conditions are being influenced by a high-pressure system from China, moisture flowing from the South China Sea and Gulf of Thailand, and a strengthening monsoon trough over the southern region.

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Police are investigating a Facebook account that circulated a purported bank transfer receipt claiming Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received seven million baht in bribes. Thai PBS reported that authorities had identified the suspected account operator as Chairat, a 26-year-old former Move Forward Party member originally from Nakhon Sawan who reportedly lives in Bangkok. Kasikornbank questioned the receipt’s authenticity, stating that the displayed recipient account number did not match its records and that K PLUS transfers were capped at five million baht per transaction. Anutin said he had not personally filed a complaint and criticised politicians who shared the allegation without verifying the information.

A Japanese mother is suing the national government and Hyogo Prefecture for approximately 110 million yen over the arrest and detention of her 16-year-old daughter, who died after suffering severe malnutrition. The teenager was held for 18 days in 2025 over an alleged assault at a disability support facility, but prosecutors ultimately decided not to charge her. According to the lawsuit, she lost around 10 kilogrammes while in custody, stopped eating, suffered dehydration and was later diagnosed with acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. She died in December 2025 weighing approximately 20 kilogrammes, while her family maintains that the original allegation was unfounded and that investigators pressured her to confess.

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Don Mueang International Airport discovered 1,122 prohibited or non-compliant items in 927 checked bags during the first week of Thailand’s new baggage inspection rules. The inspections took place between October 16 and 22, following regulations introduced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand that permit authorised security staff to open suspicious luggage without the passenger being present. Items identified included power banks, lighters, electronic cigarettes and other battery-powered devices that are not permitted in checked baggage under applicable aviation rules. Airport officials said inspections must be recorded on video, with a notice placed inside any bag that has been opened.

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A 47-year-old Thai driver has been charged with three offences after allegedly elbowing a traffic police officer during a confrontation on Phetkasem Road in Bangkok on October 24. Video of the incident circulated online, showing the driver, identified as Komsan, striking the officer beneath Bang Wa BTS Station and knocking him to the ground. The officer, Sombat On-rakamnoi of Phasi Charoen Police Station, said he had stopped the vehicle because it lacked a visible vehicle tax sticker and requested the driver’s licence, which the driver allegedly refused to produce. Komsan later apologised, reportedly explaining that anger over the situation had prompted his actions, while police charged him with insulting, assaulting and resisting an official on duty. He was granted temporary release on 30,000 baht bail.

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A restaurant owner in Nonthaburi has filed a police complaint after a woman claiming to be a social media influencer allegedly threatened to damage the business’s online reputation. Sarocha Rungratsamee, owner of Prakai Cafe and Cuisine, said the woman, identified as 36-year-old Suchada, offered promotional coverage in exchange for either a 25,000-baht fee or a complimentary meal package. When the owner refused, the woman allegedly threatened to leave a one-star review and post negative comments about the restaurant. Sarocha subsequently investigated the woman’s online presence and said she found other social media users making similar allegations, although some online commenters questioned whether the dispute had been exaggerated for publicity. Police reportedly identified the woman through her social media accounts, which were later closed.

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A local headman in Chiang Mai has apologised after 15 trees, including 11 Thai sakura, were cut down without authorisation at a popular viewpoint in Ban Hmong Doi Pui, within Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. The trees had been planted by villagers from 2007 onwards and had become a seasonal attraction known for their pink blossoms. The damage occurred during a clean-up involving approximately 40 to 50 volunteers, who reportedly believed the trees obstructed views of a pavilion associated with King Rama IX and made the area look untidy. Authorities have identified seven people suspected of involvement, while investigators are examining whether local politicians, officials or others instructed the group to remove the trees.

A wildlife photographer has captured a rare sighting of five young leopards together at Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi, including two black panthers. The animals were spotted on October 25 between 9 am and 10 am along the road to Ban Krang campsite, near the Khao Sam Yot ranger station. Photographer Natnalee Suraplanan managed to photograph a female black panther and a male spotted leopard, while the other three animals disappeared into roadside vegetation. Park chief Mongkol Chaipakdee believes the five cats may be siblings aged between two and three years, and said their apparent survival could indicate plentiful prey and a relatively healthy habitat. The sighting is particularly noteworthy because it occurred around five kilometres from a proposed dolomite mining site, prompting conservation concerns.