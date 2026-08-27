Thailand video news | Thailand opens public consultation on proposed 450-baht tourist fee, Thailand reports more than 21,000 Dengue cases and 31 deaths

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Asia. The stories include Thailand inviting citizens and visitors to give feedback on a proposed tourist fee, rising dengue fever cases and deaths, deadly flash floods on the Nepal-China border leaving hundreds dead or missing, methamphetamine found in so-called “Zombie Vape” liquid, 32 people convicted of stealing shrimp, an upcoming US Navy visit, and Nene Royal’s fortunes on America’s Got Talent.

Thailand is inviting both Thai citizens and foreigners to comment on a proposed 450-baht entry fee for international tourists, with the public consultation running until September 28. The government is considering an online payment system as the primary collection method, while airport kiosks could assist travellers who prefer not to pay digitally. Officials estimate the levy could generate more than 10 billion baht annually, with last year’s 33 million foreign arrivals theoretically producing around 14.8 billion baht. Revenue would be directed toward tourist insurance, safety measures and improvements to tourism infrastructure, with a committee overseeing how the money is spent. Authorities are also studying additional insurance requirements for visitors taking part in higher-risk activities or renting vehicles, but the 450-baht fee has not yet taken effect.

Thailand recorded 21,620 dengue infections and 31 deaths between January 1 and August 19 as the country moved through its seasonal rise in mosquito-borne illness. Bangkok accounted for 1,785 cases and four deaths, while health authorities continue monitoring locations where clusters of infections have appeared. Disease-control teams are targeting stagnant water, accumulated rubbish and other areas where Aedes mosquitoes can reproduce and shelter. Residents have been urged to eliminate standing water, cover household water containers, use mosquito repellent and seek medical attention when persistent high fever or other dengue symptoms develop. Officials say this year’s total remains below both last year’s numbers and earlier projections for 2026, despite cases continuing to increase during the dengue season.

Massive flash floods along the Nepal-China border have killed at least 160 people after an avalanche of ice and rock is believed to have released a sudden surge of water from the Himalayan mountains. Nepal reported at least 157 deaths, while Chinese authorities confirmed at least three fatalities and hundreds of people remained missing on both sides of the border. Nepalese officials said 403 people were reported missing, including 341 foreign nationals, with tourists and pilgrims from countries including India, the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada among those unaccounted for. The disaster destroyed at least 19 bridges and nearly 40 kilometres of road while damaging villages, hydropower facilities and major travel routes. Climate researchers say warming temperatures are accelerating glacier loss across the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, increasing concerns about avalanches, glacial flooding and other extreme events.

Thai laboratory testing has identified methamphetamine mixed with the anaesthetic etomidate in e-cigarette liquid for the first time in the country. The orange liquid, commonly referred to as a “K-Pod” or “zombie e-cigarette,” contained methamphetamine hydrochloride at 3.56% alongside etomidate. Health authorities warn the combination is particularly dangerous because etomidate can suppress breathing and brain activity while methamphetamine stimulates the nervous system and heart, potentially causing irregular heartbeat or acute heart failure. Earlier testing of 83 vape products found that 56 unlabelled or apparently counterfeit samples contained etomidate either alongside nicotine or instead of it. Officials have shared the latest findings with enforcement and health agencies as authorities monitor emerging methods of illegal drug distribution.

Five primary school pupils and two teachers were injured after alcohol exploded during a science experiment at a school in Yala province. The accident occurred at around 11.30 am in a Year 2 classroom in Yaha district’s Tachi subdistrict. Four boys, one girl and two female teachers were hurt, with two victims suffering serious injuries involving the eye and chest. Residents helped remove the injured from the area before they were taken to Yaha Hospital and later transferred to Yala Hospital for further treatment and observation. Authorities are investigating what caused the explosion and exactly what experiment was being carried out when the accident occurred.

Thirty-two residents of Lampang’s Thoen district have been convicted after taking hundreds of thousands of baht worth of shrimp from a delivery truck that overturned in March. The vehicle was carrying 120 boxes containing around 1,200 kilograms of fresh shrimp, but only four boxes remained after people gathered at the accident scene and removed the scattered cargo despite the driver asking them to stop. The trucking company and its insurer filed a police complaint, and the villagers later admitted taking the shrimp and expressed regret during mediation. The court initially sentenced each defendant to one year in prison and a 20,000-baht fine before cutting the penalties in half because they pleaded guilty. Each person ultimately received a six-month suspended prison sentence, a 10,000-baht fine and one year of probation.

Thailand’s Defence Ministry says the upcoming visit of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is intended solely to give its crew time to recover after an extended deployment at sea. The carrier and two escort vessels are scheduled to dock at Sattahip from September 2 to 6, with personnel permitted to take shore leave. Officials say there will be no military exercises, training operations or joint activities with Thai forces during the visit, dismissing online speculation about expanded Thai-US military cooperation. Thai police, military police and US military police will supervise visiting personnel, who will be briefed on Thai laws and local conduct requirements. The Royal Thai Armed Forces also said Thailand will not provide ammunition or dangerous materials to the ship and maintains that foreign naval port-call requests are considered without preferential treatment.

Phuket teenager Nene Royal combined her rock image with southern Thai heritage through a custom batik jacket worn during the America’s Got Talent performance that sent her directly to the final. The 16-year-old performed Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” earning a Live Golden Buzzer from Mel B for her voice, guitar playing, energy and stage presence. Tita Style created the jacket in only two days, using a dark black-and-grey design inspired by Phuket’s Baba-Peranakan culture rather than the brighter colours commonly associated with batik. Its fabric featured a traditional Chinese key motif from Krabi-based Dahla Batik, a pattern associated with prosperity and sometimes described as a “hook for wealth.” Combined with oversized jeans, boots and her electric guitar, the outfit allowed Nene to represent her Phuket roots while maintaining the contemporary rock aesthetic that has defined her AGT performances.