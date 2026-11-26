In today’s Thailand video news, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally welcomes ambassadors from 10 countries, including Thailand, in a rare diplomatic ceremony. The UK is also moving closer to a potential free trade agreement with Thailand, while a sky lantern is suspected of starting a fire at a rubbish dump in Mae Sot. Meanwhile, a Swedish family is demanding answers over their son’s death at a Bangkok hotel, police rescue a Chinese woman from a dangerous hotel window incident, and a Chinese man is accused of stealing a car with a seven-year-old boy inside. Plus, Rajadamnern is planning a billion-baht Muay Thai stadium in Phuket.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally accepted diplomatic credentials from newly appointed ambassadors representing 10 countries, including Thailand, during a ceremony in Pyongyang on November 22. The event reportedly marked the first time in more than three decades that a North Korean leader had personally received foreign envoys in this capacity. Representatives from Russia, Sweden, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, the Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Thailand and Bangladesh attended the ceremony. The move follows constitutional changes earlier this year that gave Kim the authority to formally receive foreign diplomatic representatives.

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The UK has launched a consultation with businesses and stakeholders on a proposed free trade agreement with Thailand, bringing the two countries closer to potential formal negotiations. Thailand’s Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun welcomed the development, saying Bangkok is ready to pursue a deal with its longstanding economic partner. An agreement could improve access for Thai exports such as seafood, processed chicken, automobiles and gems while helping small businesses expand into the British market. Both countries could also benefit from closer cooperation in clean energy, automotive technology, financial services, education and healthcare.

A major fire broke out at a municipal rubbish dump in Mae Sot, Tak province, on Loy Krathong night, with witnesses suspecting a falling sky lantern ignited the waste. More than 10 fire engines were dispatched, while crews used heavy machinery to dig through large piles of rubbish and reach the flames. Although the blaze was partially contained, firefighters continued soaking the waste overnight to prevent underground hotspots from reigniting. Authorities had not officially confirmed the cause, while the incident renewed concerns about the dangers of releasing sky lanterns near populated areas and combustible materials.

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The mother of Swedish university student Lowe Engström is calling for further investigation into his death at a Bangkok luxury hotel in October 2024, saying the family still has unanswered questions. The 21-year-old was found dead outside the hotel after arriving in Thailand, with authorities reportedly suggesting he died by suicide. His mother has raised concerns over inconsistencies in accounts of whether anyone accessed his hotel room and questions surrounding evidence reportedly recovered during the investigation. The family continues to seek clarity over the circumstances of his death and whether the investigation fully addressed their concerns.

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Bangkok police and rescue teams successfully intervened after a Chinese woman threatened to jump from a hotel window in the Rama VI Road area following an argument with her boyfriend. Officers found her in a distressed state and worked to communicate with her, enlisting help from a Chinese-speaking police officer and a language teacher through a video call. Police eventually managed to pull her back inside the room, preventing her from falling. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for medical treatment and mental health support.

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A Thai man admitted making false online allegations that a monk in Nakhon Nayok offered drugs in exchange for sexual favours after becoming jealous of his transgender girlfriend. The accusations spread on social media and drew criticism towards a monk at Wat Chang after the man saw his girlfriend bringing food to the religious figure. During questioning, the 26-year-old confessed he had invented the story because he suspected his girlfriend was becoming distant from him. He later apologised to the temple, while authorities reportedly found drugs in his system and took him for further legal proceedings related to suspected drug use.

A Chinese man allegedly stole a vehicle in Chiang Mai while a seven-year-old boy was asleep in the back seat, prompting a frightening ordeal for the child. The boy reportedly woke up as the car stopped at a traffic light, contacted his mother by video call and escaped from the vehicle before seeking help from a passing motorist. The woman safely reunited him with his parents, while the suspect later returned to the restaurant where the car had been taken and was restrained by members of the public. Police reportedly said the suspect appeared heavily impaired and was undergoing alcohol and drug testing as the investigation continued.

Rajadamnern Stadium is set to expand beyond Bangkok with a new Muay Thai venue planned for Central Phuket, backed by an investment of more than 1 billion baht. The project is expected to cover 9,000 square metres, accommodate approximately 2,500 spectators and form part of a wider expansion of the shopping and mixed-use complex. Plans include live Muay Thai events, a museum, restaurants, cafes and bars, with operators hoping to attract around one million international visitors annually. The venue is expected to open in early 2029, adding a major combat sports and entertainment attraction to Phuket’s tourism offerings.