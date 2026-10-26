Thailand video news | Heavy rain threatens Phuket, Koh Samui and 12 other southern provinces, Thailand explains when airport staff can open checked luggage

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across the country. Heavy rain threatens Phuket, Koh Samui and other southern provinces, while customs officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport seize a range of goods, including cannabis and French meat products. Elsewhere, police raid a Bangkok hotel after discovering an illegal ketamine production operation. Finally, a Khon Kaen woman decides to put her house up for sale after repeated burglaries, despite living directly across the street from a police station.

Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources has issued a flood warning for 14 southern provinces from October 26 to 29, with heavy rainfall potentially causing flash floods, overflowing rivers and flooding in urban areas. Popular tourist destinations including Phuket, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Krabi and Hat Yai are among the areas at risk. Authorities attribute the unsettled weather to a strengthening monsoon trough and moisture-laden winds bringing persistent rain across the South. Ratchaprapha Reservoir in Surat Thani is also under close observation because its water level has exceeded 80% of capacity. Residents and tourists are advised to monitor weather updates, avoid flooded roads and waterways, and exercise caution when travelling through low-lying areas.

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Thai customs officials arrested 40 people and seized 577 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers at Suvarnabhumi Airport between October 1 and 24, with Indian nationals accounting for the largest number of arrests. Chinese nationals ranked second with seven arrests, followed by five British nationals, while other suspects came from countries across Europe and the Americas. The seizures were valued at approximately 5.8 million baht as authorities increased inspections of departing passengers and their luggage. Since the beginning of 2026, officials have arrested 517 people and confiscated more than 10.6 tonnes of cannabis flowers at the airport. Authorities reiterated that cannabis flowers cannot be exported without permission and warned that offenders face fines of 30,000 baht per kilogramme.

Thai authorities have seized more than two tonnes of premium meat and animal products imported from France over suspected violations of import regulations. The shipment, valued at approximately 1.2 million baht, was discovered at Suvarnabhumi Airport mixed with seafood and other agricultural goods, despite the import permit reportedly covering only fishery products. The seized items included beef, wild boar, smoked pork, turkey, duck, lamb, quail, pigeon, salami and Parma ham, which were allegedly intended for high-end restaurants and hotels. Officials said the products had not undergone the required disease and hygiene inspections, prompting laboratory testing and the detention of the entire shipment for destruction. Authorities are pursuing legal action against those involved, warning that unauthorised animal-product imports can spread serious livestock diseases and threaten consumer safety.

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Immigration police arrested five Vietnamese nationals in Bangkok’s Pratunam district on October 24 after uncovering an alleged operation producing K-pods, vape cartridges containing the anaesthetic etomidate. The investigation centred on a suspect known as Suea, who allegedly arranged to sell around 3,000 pods to an undercover informant in a deal worth more than five million baht. Officers arrested the five suspects after the group arrived to complete the transaction and seized approximately 3,200 pods. A subsequent search of their hotel room uncovered equipment for mixing vape liquids, chemicals and tools believed to have been used in manufacturing the products. The suspects face charges relating to the unauthorised production, import, export, sale or possession of controlled psychotropic substances, with potential penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching 1.5 million baht.

A 44-year-old woman in Khon Kaen has decided to sell her house after it was targeted by burglars three times in three years, despite being located opposite several police and government facilities. The homeowner, Thanida, said her family had relocated to Bangkok but continued leaving the lights on and installing security cameras to protect the vacant property. The first incident involved thieves cutting electrical wiring, causing nearly 60,000 baht in damage, while a second burglary in 2025 resulted in the theft of belongings worth almost one million baht. Despite adding cameras and raising the perimeter walls, she discovered another break-in during her latest visit, with a front window smashed. Police have collected fingerprints, identified several possible suspects and announced plans to strengthen neighbourhood security through additional checkpoints, mobile cameras and improved street lighting.

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A 58-year-old Greek man found himself stranded on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya after driving his recently purchased second-hand pickup truck onto the sand to test whether it could pull a jet ski from the sea. The incident occurred in the early hours of October 24, when rising seawater threatened to reach the rear wheels of the vehicle. Despite repeated attempts to accelerate out of the sand, the truck’s two-wheel-drive system failed to provide sufficient traction, attracting a crowd of onlookers. Pattaya City officers were unable to free the vehicle, prompting them to call a private towing company that eventually recovered it after more than 30 minutes. Officials said the driver could face a fine for taking the pickup onto the beach and will be asked to explain his actions before a decision is made.

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority has clarified that airport personnel may open checked luggage only when X-ray screening identifies suspicious items, following complaints from passengers about baggage inspections. The regulations, introduced on October 16, require authorised officers to conduct searches in designated areas, record the process on camera and leave an inspection notice inside the bag. Power banks and other battery-powered electronics are among the items that can trigger additional checks because improperly packed devices may pose fire risks during flights. The authority reviewed four complaints shared on social media, finding that only one involved an inspection conducted under Thailand’s new procedures, after officers detected a battery-powered device in a passenger’s luggage.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has invited the public to watch the final full-dress rehearsal of the Royal Barge Procession on Wednesday, October 28, along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River. The procession is scheduled to depart from Rama VIII Bridge at 3 pm and conclude at Wat Arun, ahead of a royal kathin robe offering ceremony on November 6 attended by His Majesty the King and Queen Suthida. The impressive fleet will feature 52 royal barges arranged in five columns stretching approximately 1,200 metres, with 2,200 Royal Thai Navy personnel taking part. Spectators can watch from several riverside locations, including Wat Arun, Tha Maharaj, Santichaiprakan Park and Chaloem Phra Kiat 72 Phansa Park, while advance registration is required for Nagaraphirom Park.