Thailand Video News | US Security Officer Identified as Victim in Yangon Killing | Possible Thousand-Year-Old Temple Ruins Located on Lake Island

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: June 26, 2026, 11:27 AM
226 4 minutes read
Thailand Video News | US Security Officer Identified as Victim in Yangon Killing | Possible Thousand-Year-Old Temple Ruins Located on Lake Island | Thaiger

Today in the headlines, get ready for a dry weekend in Bangkok and Pattaya as elections are set to be held, in ASEAN News a US diplomat has been identified as a murder victim in Yangon, then a Thai businessman recovered 400,000 bah stolen during a flight by a fellow passenger, in our foreigners behaving badly for the day we have a couple of British lads finding themselves on the wrong side of the law, in a religious information segment we’re going to explore the concept of polygamy as it pertains to Buddhism, and in our feel good news we’ll find out exactly where Thailand’s islands rank on the list of the world’s best.

Bangkok and Pattaya Introduce Election Weekend Alcohol Ban

Authorities in Bangkok and Pattaya will prohibit alcohol sales and distribution during the upcoming local elections. The restriction begins at 6pm on June 27 and remains in place until 6pm on June 28. It applies throughout the affected constituencies and covers commercial sales, private distribution, giveaways and alcohol-related events. Anyone who breaches the regulation could face up to six months in prison, a fine of 10,000 baht or both. Officials said enforcement teams will conduct inspections while residents, tourists and businesses have been advised to adjust their plans accordingly.

US Security Officer Identified as Victim in Yangon Killing

American diplomat Daniel Riva has been identified as the man found dead at a residence and hotel complex in Yangon in May. The 43-year-old reportedly suffered fatal stab wounds to his head and neck at the property near the US Embassy. His Thai former wife, Pavinee Supasirivisan, was initially detained over immigration matters before being charged with murder. Riva worked for the US Diplomatic Security Service and had handled matters involving embassy protection, organised crime, trafficking and document fraud. The investigation is continuing within Myanmar’s military-controlled judicial system, where access to hearings and official information remains limited.

Thai Businessman Recovers Nearly 400,000 Baht Stolen During Flight

Thai businessman Anuchart Rojpitipongsathon said he caught a Chinese passenger who stole cash from his bag during a flight to Hong Kong. Anuchart was carrying HK$90,000, worth nearly 400,000 baht, to purchase vehicle parts and had placed the money in an overhead compartment. He became suspicious after waking to see a passenger who was seated elsewhere closing the compartment and heading towards the bathroom. After landing, Anuchart discovered the money was missing, confronted the passenger and eventually recovered an envelope of cash from the man’s shirt. He chose not to pursue legal action because of his business schedule but warned travellers to keep cash and valuables close rather than storing them overhead.

British Motorist Charged Following Phuket Barrier Collision

A 28-year-old British man was arrested for drink driving after crashing an SUV into traffic barriers at Chalong Intersection in Phuket. Video shared online showed the white Toyota Fortuner travelling at speed before striking several barriers around the clock tower. The driver continued after the collision, prompting nearby traffic officers to pursue and stop the vehicle in Rawai. Police said his alcohol reading was 184 milligrammes per cent, more than three times Thailand’s legal limit of 50. He was due to be taken to Phuket Provincial Court, while further charges may be considered over the damaged public property.

British Man Detained After Attack on Chiang Mai Officer

A British national was detained after allegedly spitting on and repeatedly punching a city police officer at Chiang Mai’s Tha Phae Gate. Police said the man arrived by motorcycle, parked near the landmark and approached officers who were working in the area. He allegedly shouted abuse and made offensive gestures, causing concern among residents and visitors. The confrontation became physical before additional officers arrived, restrained him and took him to Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station. Authorities said he had previously caused disturbances involving official vehicles, although no information was released about possible alcohol or drug testing.

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Koh Samui Named Asia-Pacific’s Leading Island

Koh Samui has been voted the best island in the Asia-Pacific region in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026. The Thai government welcomed the result as recognition of the island’s natural attractions, visitor services and luxury hospitality industry. Samui International Airport also placed second among regional airports, finishing behind Singapore’s Changi Airport. Five Samui properties appeared among Thailand’s ten highest-ranked beach and island resorts, including Cape Fahn Hotel and Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. Officials said future tourism development will focus on sustainability, safety, environmental protection and stronger transport connections.

Buddhist Teachings Focus on Harm Rather Than Number of Partners

Buddhism does not prescribe a particular form of marriage because it traditionally treats marriage as a secular arrangement rather than a religious institution. Its third precept instead warns against sexual misconduct involving betrayal, coercion, exploitation or relationships with people who cannot freely consent. Some historical Thai Buddhist leaders therefore argued that having multiple wives was not automatically a religious violation when everyone involved was informed and cared for. Polygamy remained legally recognised in Thailand until the Civil and Commercial Code established monogamous marriage in 1935. Buddhist teachings nevertheless encourage moderation and fewer attachments, meaning the absence of an outright ban should not be interpreted as an endorsement of having multiple partners.

Possible Thousand-Year-Old Temple Ruins Located on Lake Island

Local researchers have discovered traces of what may be an ancient temple on Don Kham Pae Island in Sakon Nakhon’s Nong Han Lake. The expedition was organised after elderly fishermen reported that historical remains could be hidden on the remote island. Investigators found a possible temple base, an L-shaped sandstone block and scattered pieces of sandstone and laterite near the eastern shore. Evidence of previous disturbance suggested treasure hunters may have visited the location, although researchers believe further structures could remain buried underground. The team plans to work with the Fine Arts Department on a detailed archaeological survey and possible registration of the island as a protected historical site.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: June 26, 2026, 11:27 AM
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