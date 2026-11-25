In today’s Thailand video news, an American man perishes after picking a fight with an Italian MMA fighter, in Cambodia, CP All is set to shut all 7-Eleven stores due to ongoing Thailand boycotts, in Pattaya, beachside soliciting is being cracked down on amidst Loy Krathong celebrations, in Bangkok, a celebrity lawyer was attacked with fermented fish sauce outside of a police station, up in Chiang Mai, a foreign couple has been accused of attacking hospital staff during CPR, and a little later a bizarre case of a Chinese woman being detained for throwing coins at an aircraft for good luck.

A 46-year-old American man died following a confrontation with an Italian MMA fighter outside a hotel in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong area. The incident reportedly began after the American argued with hotel staff before grabbing the Italian man, who was heading toward an elevator. The fighter restrained the American in a chokehold, leaving him unconscious, and emergency responders were unable to revive him. The Italian man claimed he acted in self-defence, but police charged him with murder as investigations continue.

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CP ALL will close its remaining 23 7-Eleven stores in Cambodia from December 25, ending the chain’s operations in the country. The company announced the decision to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, saying the closure followed an agreement with the owner of the 7-Eleven trademark. The move comes after the retailer experienced a significant decline in its Cambodian store network over the past year. The exit marks a major retreat for the Thai convenience store operator from Cambodia’s retail market.

Authorities in Pattaya have launched a crackdown on suspected street soliciting along the beachfront ahead of Loy Krathong, questioning 17 women and transgender women during an enforcement operation. The sweep involved police and social development officials, who said complaints about theft, assaults and tourist disturbances prompted the action. Several Thai nationals were fined under prostitution-related laws, while one Cambodian woman was found to have overstayed her visa. Officials say they plan to continue regular beach inspections, particularly before major festivals.

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Celebrity lawyer Sittha Biabangkerd, widely known as Lawyer Tum, was attacked by a man who threw bags of fermented fish sauce and another object at him outside Sutthisan Police Station. The lawyer was there to address an extortion-related complaint when the attacker reportedly emerged from a crowd of reporters and attempted to flee. Sittha sustained a minor wound above his eyebrow and said he planned to file a complaint, while questioning whether the attack had been arranged by someone else. The suspect denied being hired and claimed he acted independently, with police continuing their investigation.

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A 28-year-old man surrendered to police and confessed to attacking his 31-year-old wife with acid at the laundry shop where she worked in Chanthaburi. He reportedly told investigators that jealousy and suspicions of infidelity motivated the assault, which left his wife seriously injured and requiring surgery. The victim remains in hospital, experiencing significant pain and facing further medical treatment, while her family says she had previously endured abuse and threats. She has reportedly decided to pursue legal action and ruled out reconciliation.

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A foreign couple allegedly attacked hospital workers in Chiang Mai after becoming upset over a perceived delay in treatment for the woman. The man reportedly forced his way into the emergency department and assaulted staff while medical personnel were performing CPR on another patient. The woman allegedly joined the confrontation, resulting in four hospital employees suffering minor injuries. Police detained the couple, while the incident has renewed calls for stronger security measures to protect healthcare workers in emergency departments.

A 61-year-old woman in Wuhan, China, was detained for five days after throwing coins toward an aircraft in an attempt to bring good luck before her flight. The incident triggered a safety inspection and search of the aircraft and surrounding area, delaying departure by nearly an hour. The woman reportedly believed the act would protect her journey and later apologised, saying it was her first time flying. Authorities warned that throwing objects near aircraft can create serious safety risks and lead to legal penalties.

More than 100 Thai songwriters, singers and music producers are accusing RS Group of withholding royalties and selling music rights without properly sharing proceeds with original creators. The group claims their contracts granted RS commercial licensing rights rather than ownership of the lyrics and melodies, and says payments stopped despite continued use of their music. Several artists say they have pursued legal action and received favourable court rulings, while disputes over ownership and royalty collection remain unresolved. They are now demanding unpaid royalties and changes to the system, with calls for a more transparent and equitable approach to music copyright management.