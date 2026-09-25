Thailand video news | Knife-wielding man injures four during rampage in Asok, Thailand moves closer to proposed 450-baht foreign tourist entry fee

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: September 25, 2026, 11:18 AM
4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Knife-wielding man injures four during rampage in Asok, Thailand moves closer to proposed 450-baht foreign tourist entry fee

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a knife-wielding man terrorized commuters in Bangkok’s Asok district, in ASEAN News Indonesia’s wildfire crisis has forced several evacuations, in a shocking story, a pre-teen pregnancy has officially become Udon Thani’s youngest pregnancy ever on record, on a similar subject Taiwanese authorities have uncovered a surrogacy network involving Thai women, in travel news, the deadline is fast approaching for the approval of a new 450-baht tourist fee, and finally we’ll discuss the ever increasing fortunes of AGT winner and rising star Nene Royal.

Knife-Wielding Man Injures Four During Rampage in Bangkok’s Asok District

A man armed with a knife allegedly attacked passersby and damaged several businesses around Sukhumvit 21 in Bangkok’s Asok area on September 24. Four people were reportedly injured, with witnesses saying the victims did not know the attacker and had no prior dispute with him. Video posted online showed the suspect walking along the pavement carrying a knife and apparently damaging shop property. Police and rescue workers responded to the scene, brought the situation under control and assisted those who were hurt. Witnesses claimed the man was a Myanmar national distressed over being unable to find his wife, although authorities have not confirmed that account or established a motive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesia’s Wildfire Crisis Forces Psychiatric Patients to Safety as Haze Worsens

Authorities moved 167 psychiatric patients to another section of a South Kalimantan hospital after nearby wildfires sent thick smoke across the facility. Officials are also preparing an off-site location in case deteriorating conditions make a larger evacuation necessary. More than 174,000 acute respiratory infections have been recorded in fire-affected areas since August, including over 40,000 cases among children under five. Smoke from fires across Sumatra, Kalimantan and other regions has also damaged air quality in Malaysia and Singapore. Indonesia has deployed tens of thousands of personnel and dozens of aircraft to fight the fires, which have burned close to 900,000 hectares amid extremely dry conditions.

Nine-Year-Old Pregnancy Revealed During Udon Thani Sexual Health Discussion

A health educator in Udon Thani has revealed that the province’s youngest recorded pregnancy involved a nine-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. The case was discussed during a sexual health session attended by around 350 first-year university students. The educator said the girl reportedly told officials she believed having a baby would strengthen her relationship with the boy. Thai law treats sexual activity involving children under 15 as an offence regardless of whether consent is claimed, although no details were provided about any prosecution in this particular case. Officials used the discussion to address contraception, unintended pregnancies and the long-term health, educational and financial consequences of becoming pregnant at a very young age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwanese Authorities Uncover Surrogacy Network Involving Thai Women

Taiwanese authorities have detained a Chinese national and two Taiwanese suspects over an alleged commercial surrogacy operation spanning Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand. Investigators say the network advertised surrogate mothers online, with many of the women involved coming from Thailand. Clients, mostly Taiwanese men, reportedly travelled to Malaysia to provide sperm, with some paying extra to select the sex of their child before embryos were transferred to Thai surrogates. The women would then return to Thailand during their pregnancies before travelling to Taiwan on tourist visas to give birth. A June raid reportedly found several Thai surrogate mothers at a Taichung clinic, with investigators saying the network had arranged 25 births for 22 Taiwanese men.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Tourist Police Officer Arrested With Loaded Handgun in Chon Buri

An 80-year-old former Tourist Police officer was arrested in Nong Prue after allegedly entering a female friend’s home while heavily intoxicated and carrying a loaded handgun. Police said the weapon contained 11 rounds of ammunition and already had a round chambered when officers arrived. Residents contacted authorities out of concern that the situation could become violent, but police were able to seize the gun without anyone being injured. Officers also found an old Tourist Police identification card and firearm permit that had expired in 2009. The former officer has been charged with carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause, while police are checking whether the weapon itself is legally registered.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

More Than 7 Million Baht in Cash Found Hidden in Malaysian Traveller’s Car

Thai customs officials detained a 40-year-old Malaysian man after discovering 870,000 ringgit, worth more than 7.1 million baht, inside his vehicle at a Songkhla border checkpoint. The money was reportedly concealed in packages placed on the passenger seat of the Thai-registered car. Travellers entering Thailand with foreign currency worth more than US$20,000 are required to declare it to customs officials. There is no overall limit on how much foreign currency can be brought into the country as long as the necessary declaration requirements are followed. Investigators are now examining where the money came from and what it was intended for, with no criminal charge announced in the initial report.

Thailand Moves Closer to Proposed 450-Baht Foreign Tourist Entry Fee

Thailand is considering charging foreign visitors a 450-baht entry fee under a proposal currently open for public consultation until September 28. Revenue would be used for tourist insurance, infrastructure improvements, environmental restoration, visitor protection and assistance with unpaid medical expenses. Under the plan, qualifying travellers would pay the same amount whether arriving by air, land or sea, with one payment covering multiple entries during a 30-day period. Exemptions would include groups such as work permit holders, diplomatic passport holders, transit passengers, airline and ship crews and children under two. Authorities would initially introduce the collection system for air arrivals, with land and sea travellers following later, although no final implementation date has been confirmed.

Thai AGT Winner Nene Royal Gifted Luxury Bangkok Condo for Her Family

Sixteen-year-old Rattikan “Praew” Amloy, known as Nene Royal, has received a luxury Bangkok condominium after becoming the first Thai contestant to win America’s Got Talent. CP Group chairman Dhanin Chearavanont and his family gifted the singer a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at Mulberry Grove The Forestias. The approximately 98.7-square-metre property sits along Bang Na-Trat Road and is part of a development featuring a pool, fitness centre, workspaces and other facilities. The condominium was presented to Nene and her family on September 5 before they travelled to the United States for the AGT final. The gift is intended to provide a home for her family and support her developing music career, adding to the US$1 million prize she received for winning the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: September 25, 2026, 11:18 AM
4 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

The Thaiger video desk. News, features and explainers from across Thailand, produced by our video team. Articles under this byline accompany our video reporting and link to the full report.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, ice, and overstay Bangkok News

Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, ice, and overstay

50 minutes ago
Three Phatthalung patients find fishing line under their skin instead of dissolvable thread Crime News

Three Phatthalung patients find fishing line under their skin instead of dissolvable thread

1 hour ago
Bangkok morning rain slows traffic on major routes Bangkok News

Bangkok morning rain slows traffic on major routes

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 25 September: heavy rain in 48 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 25 September: heavy rain in 48 provinces

5 hours ago
Udon Thani records youngest pregnancy involving 9 year old girl and 13 year old boy Thailand News

Udon Thani records youngest pregnancy involving 9 year old girl and 13 year old boy

18 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 450 baht tourist fee nears public deadline Tourism News

Thailand’s 450 baht tourist fee nears public deadline

18 hours ago
AGT champion Nene Royal receives new home for her family Bangkok News

AGT champion Nene Royal receives new home for her family

18 hours ago
Father arrested over alleged rape of daughter, 14, after she phoned mother for help Crime News

Father arrested over alleged rape of daughter, 14, after she phoned mother for help

19 hours ago
Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man&#8217;s car Crime News

Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man’s car

19 hours ago
Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process Visa Information

Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process

19 hours ago
Thai women linked to illegal surrogacy network in Taiwan and Malaysia Crime News

Thai women linked to illegal surrogacy network in Taiwan and Malaysia

20 hours ago
US Secret Service praises Phuket police for fighting currency fraud Phuket News

US Secret Service praises Phuket police for fighting currency fraud

20 hours ago
Meet Sean, the American fan who helped Nene Royal to AGT glory Phuket News

Meet Sean, the American fan who helped Nene Royal to AGT glory

21 hours ago
Buriram teenage gunman says he fatally shoots soldier by mistake Crime News

Buriram teenage gunman says he fatally shoots soldier by mistake

21 hours ago
Man with a knife goes on rampage in Asoke, injuring four and damaging shops Crime News

Man with a knife goes on rampage in Asoke, injuring four and damaging shops

21 hours ago
Four jailed over £13.8m cannabis flown from Thailand Crime News

Four jailed over £13.8m cannabis flown from Thailand

21 hours ago
Wild gaur charges Buriram man while searching for mushrooms Thailand News

Wild gaur charges Buriram man while searching for mushrooms

22 hours ago
Phuket woman arrested for pawning rental cars online Phuket News

Phuket woman arrested for pawning rental cars online

22 hours ago
Nene Royal dreams of touring the world with her original music after winning AGT Entertainment

Nene Royal dreams of touring the world with her original music after winning AGT

23 hours ago
Four Bangkok street racers lose cars worth over 4m baht Crime News

Four Bangkok street racers lose cars worth over 4m baht

24 hours ago
Chon Buri father shoots his daughter in leg while cleaning gun Crime News

Chon Buri father shoots his daughter in leg while cleaning gun

1 day ago
Thai farmer rights at centre of EU trade talks Business News

Thai farmer rights at centre of EU trade talks

1 day ago
China attracts the largest share of Thai holidaymakers Tourism News

China attracts the largest share of Thai holidaymakers

1 day ago
Bangkok gets its wires in order just before global bankers arrive Bangkok News

Bangkok gets its wires in order just before global bankers arrive

1 day ago
Nene Royal wins America’s Got Talent 2026, becoming first Thai champion Thailand News

Nene Royal wins America’s Got Talent 2026, becoming first Thai champion

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand video news | World Bank pushes Thailand to invest beyond Bangkok, Nene Royal brings Bangkok silk to America’s Got Talent finale