Thailand video news | Knife-wielding man injures four during rampage in Asok, Thailand moves closer to proposed 450-baht foreign tourist entry fee

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a knife-wielding man terrorized commuters in Bangkok’s Asok district, in ASEAN News Indonesia’s wildfire crisis has forced several evacuations, in a shocking story, a pre-teen pregnancy has officially become Udon Thani’s youngest pregnancy ever on record, on a similar subject Taiwanese authorities have uncovered a surrogacy network involving Thai women, in travel news, the deadline is fast approaching for the approval of a new 450-baht tourist fee, and finally we’ll discuss the ever increasing fortunes of AGT winner and rising star Nene Royal.

A man armed with a knife allegedly attacked passersby and damaged several businesses around Sukhumvit 21 in Bangkok’s Asok area on September 24. Four people were reportedly injured, with witnesses saying the victims did not know the attacker and had no prior dispute with him. Video posted online showed the suspect walking along the pavement carrying a knife and apparently damaging shop property. Police and rescue workers responded to the scene, brought the situation under control and assisted those who were hurt. Witnesses claimed the man was a Myanmar national distressed over being unable to find his wife, although authorities have not confirmed that account or established a motive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities moved 167 psychiatric patients to another section of a South Kalimantan hospital after nearby wildfires sent thick smoke across the facility. Officials are also preparing an off-site location in case deteriorating conditions make a larger evacuation necessary. More than 174,000 acute respiratory infections have been recorded in fire-affected areas since August, including over 40,000 cases among children under five. Smoke from fires across Sumatra, Kalimantan and other regions has also damaged air quality in Malaysia and Singapore. Indonesia has deployed tens of thousands of personnel and dozens of aircraft to fight the fires, which have burned close to 900,000 hectares amid extremely dry conditions.

A health educator in Udon Thani has revealed that the province’s youngest recorded pregnancy involved a nine-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. The case was discussed during a sexual health session attended by around 350 first-year university students. The educator said the girl reportedly told officials she believed having a baby would strengthen her relationship with the boy. Thai law treats sexual activity involving children under 15 as an offence regardless of whether consent is claimed, although no details were provided about any prosecution in this particular case. Officials used the discussion to address contraception, unintended pregnancies and the long-term health, educational and financial consequences of becoming pregnant at a very young age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwanese authorities have detained a Chinese national and two Taiwanese suspects over an alleged commercial surrogacy operation spanning Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand. Investigators say the network advertised surrogate mothers online, with many of the women involved coming from Thailand. Clients, mostly Taiwanese men, reportedly travelled to Malaysia to provide sperm, with some paying extra to select the sex of their child before embryos were transferred to Thai surrogates. The women would then return to Thailand during their pregnancies before travelling to Taiwan on tourist visas to give birth. A June raid reportedly found several Thai surrogate mothers at a Taichung clinic, with investigators saying the network had arranged 25 births for 22 Taiwanese men.

ADVERTISEMENT

An 80-year-old former Tourist Police officer was arrested in Nong Prue after allegedly entering a female friend’s home while heavily intoxicated and carrying a loaded handgun. Police said the weapon contained 11 rounds of ammunition and already had a round chambered when officers arrived. Residents contacted authorities out of concern that the situation could become violent, but police were able to seize the gun without anyone being injured. Officers also found an old Tourist Police identification card and firearm permit that had expired in 2009. The former officer has been charged with carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause, while police are checking whether the weapon itself is legally registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai customs officials detained a 40-year-old Malaysian man after discovering 870,000 ringgit, worth more than 7.1 million baht, inside his vehicle at a Songkhla border checkpoint. The money was reportedly concealed in packages placed on the passenger seat of the Thai-registered car. Travellers entering Thailand with foreign currency worth more than US$20,000 are required to declare it to customs officials. There is no overall limit on how much foreign currency can be brought into the country as long as the necessary declaration requirements are followed. Investigators are now examining where the money came from and what it was intended for, with no criminal charge announced in the initial report.

Thailand is considering charging foreign visitors a 450-baht entry fee under a proposal currently open for public consultation until September 28. Revenue would be used for tourist insurance, infrastructure improvements, environmental restoration, visitor protection and assistance with unpaid medical expenses. Under the plan, qualifying travellers would pay the same amount whether arriving by air, land or sea, with one payment covering multiple entries during a 30-day period. Exemptions would include groups such as work permit holders, diplomatic passport holders, transit passengers, airline and ship crews and children under two. Authorities would initially introduce the collection system for air arrivals, with land and sea travellers following later, although no final implementation date has been confirmed.

Sixteen-year-old Rattikan “Praew” Amloy, known as Nene Royal, has received a luxury Bangkok condominium after becoming the first Thai contestant to win America’s Got Talent. CP Group chairman Dhanin Chearavanont and his family gifted the singer a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at Mulberry Grove The Forestias. The approximately 98.7-square-metre property sits along Bang Na-Trat Road and is part of a development featuring a pool, fitness centre, workspaces and other facilities. The condominium was presented to Nene and her family on September 5 before they travelled to the United States for the AGT final. The gift is intended to provide a home for her family and support her developing music career, adding to the US$1 million prize she received for winning the competition.