Thailand Video News | Nine Arrested in Nationwide Personal Data Trafficking Operation | Three Women Accused of Taking 30,000 Baht From Sleeping Briton

In the headlines today, thousands of vacationers are buying medications in Thailand that would usually require a prescription back home, what are the risks, and are there benefits? Then, a dispute between a YouTuber and his cameraman allegedly turns violent, in crime news three women are suspected of stealing 30,000 baht from a Brit snoozing in public, also nine have been arrested in a nationwide data trafficking operation, down in Samui the roosters are apparently out of control, and finally the King and Queen are set to head to France for a state visit.

Medical experts are warning travellers about purchasing prescription-only medicines over the counter while visiting countries such as Thailand. Weight-loss injections, antibiotics, corticosteroids and acne treatments may be easier and cheaper to obtain but can cause serious complications when used without professional guidance. Incorrect doses of semaglutide products such as Ozempic and Wegovy can lead to dehydration, pancreatitis and gallbladder problems. Misusing steroids may weaken bones, raise blood sugar and suppress the immune system, while inappropriate antibiotic use contributes to drug resistance. Holidaymakers are advised to consult a qualified medical professional before taking unfamiliar treatments bought abroad.

A 40-year-old British man was arrested after a corrosive liquid was thrown at a female apartment worker in Pattaya. The 43-year-old victim suffered burns to her face, chest and shoulders and remains under treatment at Chon Buri Hospital. The suspect said he visited the building while searching for his girlfriend and claimed the worker threatened him with a knife when she confronted him. He told police he threw liquid from a nearby glass without realising that it was acid, believing it was water or a cleaning product. Officers also discovered that his Thai visa had expired in February and are preparing separate action over the overstay.

A 24-year-old photographer has accused Thai YouTuber Korn “Oaujun” Khunatipapisiri of punching him during a disagreement over camera angles. The photographer, known only as Bank, said the argument occurred while he was filming content at a studio containing a boxing ring. He alleged that the YouTuber threw a phone, struck him, challenged him to fight and later threatened him with further violence. Oaujun denied any physical assault and maintained that he merely asked the photographer to leave because his behaviour was disrupting the production. Bank is seeking unpaid salary and compensation after claiming he was dismissed later that day, although no legal proceedings have yet been confirmed.

Pattaya police are searching for three women suspected of stealing 30,000 baht from a British man sleeping outside a McDonald’s restaurant. CCTV footage reportedly shows two women sitting beside the man and removing cash from his trousers while a third kept watch. A restaurant employee later approached the group and briefly spoke with them before the women left the area. The victim realised the money was missing after waking and filed a formal complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station. Investigators are examining additional camera footage and interviewing potential witnesses, with no arrests announced so far.

Srinakharinwirot University has promised a formal investigation into alleged corruption involving government recruitment examinations that it organised. Police say suspects manipulated answer sheets to help paying applicants secure positions within local administrative organisations. Candidates were allegedly charged between 350,000 and 800,000 baht, depending on the job and its location. The university is establishing a committee to review the examination process and has pledged full cooperation with investigators. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed the Interior Ministry to consider cancelling the results, although successful candidates who deny involvement are opposing that possibility.

The Central Investigation Bureau arrested nine people during raids targeting an alleged personal data trafficking network linked to more than two billion baht in losses. Investigators believe information belonging to over nine million people was leaked, including names, addresses, phone numbers and identification card images. The records were reportedly sold to call-centre scam organisations for around 10 baht each and connected to more than 13,000 complaints. Officers raided 22 locations across numerous provinces and seized computers, mobile phones, SIM cards, firearms, vehicles and 775,000 baht in cash. The suspects face charges under Thailand’s technology crime, data protection and computer crime laws.

A foreign resident on Koh Samui has filed a municipal complaint claiming three neighbouring roosters have disrupted their sleep for more than seven months. The complainant said the birds regularly make noise from around 3am until 6.30pm at a property in the Mae Nam area. After the complaint appeared on a local Facebook page, some residents argued that roosters are a normal part of island community life. Others sympathised with the foreigner and said prolonged noise beginning before dawn would be unreasonable for any resident. Koh Samui Municipality has not yet publicly announced whether it will intervene in the dispute.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida will make a state visit to France from June 28 to July 2 at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya will accompany Their Majesties during the programme marking 170 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and France. The royal couple will attend an official welcoming ceremony, meet President Macron at the Élysée Palace and join a state banquet. Their schedule also includes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Paris City Hall, a Seine River journey and an exhibition exploring the development of royal Thai dress. The visit will conclude in Toulouse with a tour of Airbus and discussions on developments within the aviation industry.