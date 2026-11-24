People’s Party MP Rukchanok “Ice” Srinork has been granted bail after the Court of Appeal reduced her Section 112 prison sentence from six years to three. The case involves two social media posts made in 2021 concerning COVID-19 vaccine distribution. She was also acquitted of a Computer Crime Act charge and granted bail of 500,000 baht as she prepares to appeal to the Supreme Court.

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More than 300 passengers, including over 100 Thai students, were stranded overnight at Japan’s Narita Airport after Thai AirAsia X cancelled a Bangkok-bound flight due to a technical problem. Passengers reportedly received sleeping bags and biscuits while waiting for alternative arrangements. Some were told to book their own accommodation and transport and seek reimbursement, adding to frustration among students whose earlier travel disruption had already affected their competition schedules.

Thai Airways cancelled its Brussels-to-Bangkok service after a nationwide strike disrupted Belgian air traffic control and airport operations. Brussels Airport and Charleroi faced widespread cancellations, leaving passengers waiting for alternative travel arrangements. Affected travellers may be entitled to refunds or rerouting under EU passenger protection rules, although additional compensation may not apply in cases involving extraordinary circumstances.

Bangkok officials have dismantled a makeshift treehouse beside Srinakarin Road after residents raised safety concerns about the elevated structure. Built from discarded materials on public land, the shelter reportedly posed a risk to pedestrians and motorists. Officials said the man had left his family home following personal problems and built the shelter partly to avoid flooding. He declined welfare assistance and was warned against rebuilding on public land.

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A Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider has been arrested after allegedly punching a pedestrian during a confrontation at a zebra crossing. Video showed the rider proceeding through a red light before arguing with a family crossing the road. The dispute escalated into an assault on the father, while a delivery rider who intervened was also reportedly injured. The suspect faces assault, traffic and dangerous driving charges, as well as operating without proper registration.

Seven men allegedly posing as police officers abducted a flower vendor and her five-year-old daughter in Bangkok before demanding money from the family. The 27-year-old woman said the group took them to a property in Pathum Thani and demanded 500,000 baht. Her husband reportedly paid 300,000 baht in cash and gold jewellery. She also alleged the group later returned demanding more money and attempted to abduct her again after she refused.

A Russian man allegedly went on a rampage at a Phuket beer garden after a glass struck his young son during an evening out. Witnesses said he kicked chairs, overturned tables and allegedly grabbed a Thai staff member by the neck when the worker attempted to calm him down. Other customers intervened, leading to another confrontation. The venue owner reportedly reached an agreement over compensation for injuries and property damage, and the incident was not formally reported to police.