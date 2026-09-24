Thailand video news | World Bank pushes Thailand to invest beyond Bangkok, Nene Royal brings Bangkok silk to America’s Got Talent finale

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include the World Bank urging Thailand to invest in city centres beyond Bangkok; in Khao Yai, a former national park official is challenging a fine after driving too close to wild elephants; in a Bangkok botched surgery, a Ukrainian patient is seeking help after breathing problems arose from a nose reconstruction; we also have a bit of fashion plagiarism as a Cambodian bridal studio is being accused of copying Queen Suthida’s gown, and a little later, we’ll give you the latest updates on Nene Royal’s AGT fortunes.

The World Bank is urging Thailand to direct more investment toward secondary cities including Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi and Phuket. Its new report says Bangkok remains the country’s economic anchor, but congestion and infrastructure strain are limiting further gains. Thailand’s economic growth is also running well below the pace needed to reach high-income status by 2037. The report argues that developing specialised regional hubs could unlock productivity while easing pressure on the capital. It recommends improving transport, fiscal capacity, climate resilience and infrastructure while continuing to make Bangkok more efficient.

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A former Khao Yai National Park official is challenging a fine after he was filmed driving close to two wild elephants crossing a park road. Saroj Praphan says he approached the area because tourists and YouTubers were standing dangerously close to the animals. He claims he drove past the elephants at what he considered a safe distance so he could warn the crowd to move away. Saroj argues that visitors who were also close to the elephants should face similar penalties if he is being fined for breaching distance rules. He now plans to complain about park rangers he accuses of improperly allowing tourists near the animals.

Police fined a driver after a white electric car was filmed blocking an emergency convoy on a Bangkok expressway. The convoy was escorting an ambulance carrying a critically ill monk along the Stage 2 Expressway near Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal. Authorities later identified and summoned the motorist for failing to give way to an emergency vehicle. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. Traffic police reminded drivers to slow down and move aside immediately when emergency vehicles approach with lights or sirens.

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A Ukrainian man has filed a complaint after developing breathing problems following reconstructive nose surgery in Bangkok. Pavlo said the 350,000-baht procedure used bone taken from his rib to repair a fractured nose. He later experienced obstructed breathing and discovered during another examination that he had a fractured rib. Pavlo complained to the consumer protection police after raising questions about the doctor’s background and previous treatment allegations. Authorities confirmed that both the medical facility and doctor are officially licensed, leaving investigators to examine his complaint further.

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A Cambodian bridal studio has been accused online of copying a gold gown created for Queen Suthida by Thai couture house Atelier Pichita. The Cambodian business presented a similar outfit as part of a collection it said was inspired by the 1890s. A popular Thai Facebook page challenged that description while pointing to the strong resemblance between the two designs. Queen Suthida wore the original bespoke gown during royal engagements in Stockholm earlier this year. The Cambodian studio had not publicly responded to the accusation at the time of reporting.

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Thailand and Russia are planning a series of cultural events for 2027 to celebrate 130 years of diplomatic relations. Thai Culture Minister Sabida Thaised met Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova in Moscow to discuss the programme. Proposed cooperation includes exhibitions, performing arts, music, museums and exchanges between cultural professionals. Thai officials hope the partnership can create opportunities for artists, craftspeople and businesses in the country’s creative industries. The government also expects stronger cultural links to encourage Russian tourism and generate additional income for Thai communities.

Thai singer and guitarist Nene Royal showcased traditional Bangkok craftsmanship during the America’s Got Talent finale in a striking red outfit made with handwoven silk. Nene, whose real name is Rattikan Amloy, performed her version of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” while wearing the rock-inspired costume. The design, based on an idea from her mother, featured structured shoulders, chains, leather details and a dramatic flowing silhouette. Its fabric came from the historic Baan Krua community in Bangkok, where generations of artisans have produced handwoven silk. The appearance put both Nene’s performance and a piece of Bangkok’s textile heritage on an international stage.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has welcomed a healthy male white rhino calf following a pregnancy lasting more than 16 months. Born to Grietjie and Sudi, the newborn is already standing and nursing while veterinarians closely monitor his condition. The calf is the younger brother of another zoo favourite named Power, known in Thai as Rot Tang. Officials plan to let the public vote on a name for the new arrival through the zoo’s Facebook page. His introduction coincided with World Rhino Day activities promoting wildlife conservation and environmental awareness.