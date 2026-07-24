Thailand video news | Criminalisation keeps Thailand’s sex industry in the shadows, Bangkok Film fest resists alleged pressure over Taiwan logo

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover the latest stories from across the country. Today’s headlines include the hidden cost of keeping Thailand’s sex industry in the shadows, the Pattaya government’s plea for visitors to stop giving cash to homeless people, a bizarre hospital case in Udon Thani involving a man whose genitals became trapped in a brass ring, a Rayong clothing shop pursuing a customer after they left a faecal mess in a fitting room, and the Bangkok film festival facing mounting pressure over its stance on China and Taiwan.

Thailand’s sex industry remains illegal despite supporting a broad network of hotels, bars, restaurants, transport providers and tourism businesses. The article traces the trade from its earlier status as a regulated profession to its criminalisation during the 20th century. It argues that current laws conceal the industry’s economic contribution while leaving workers outside formal healthcare, social security and legal protections. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses connected to nightlife received government assistance, while sex workers were largely excluded and faced severe financial and health difficulties. Bringing the industry into the formal economy could increase tax revenue, improve worker safety and make exploitation easier to report, although legal reform would also require confronting deep social stigma.

Pattaya officials are asking residents and tourists not to give money directly to homeless people as the city attempts to manage public spaces and connect vulnerable individuals with welfare services. A multi-agency operation inspected Pattaya Beach, Soi Bua Khao and other areas on July 22 following complaints about disturbances and cleanliness. Authorities said their goal was to offer assistance while preserving Pattaya’s reputation as a leading tourist destination. Many of those approached reportedly declined government support, and officials cannot legally force them into shelters against their will. The city plans to consider further measures after claims that some homeless individuals were renting beach furniture without permission and arguing with visitors who refused to pay.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Udon Thani Hospital on July 21 after a brass ring became trapped around the base of his penis. The man, identified as Supachai, initially sought help from a local charity foundation, but staff lacked the equipment needed to remove it. Rescue workers found severe swelling and feared that restricted blood circulation could cause tissue damage or infection. Supachai first claimed that a friend placed the ring on him as a prank while he slept, although another official said he admitted putting it on himself. Medical responders warned that constricting objects around the genitals can quickly create an emergency and should not be removed using improvised methods at home.

Police arrested a Saudi Arabian man in Phuket on July 22 after allegedly discovering methamphetamine and cocaine in his possession. The arrest formed part of Patong Police Station’s Operation 90 Days campaign against illegal drugs. Officers detained the suspect in a hotel car park before searching his accommodation and collecting further evidence. Police reported seizing approximately 4.04 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, 1.70 grammes of cocaine, a mobile phone and a digital scale. He faces charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell and possessing cocaine without permission, with the investigation continuing at Patong Police Station.

A clothing shop in Rayong filed a police complaint after a woman allegedly defecated inside one of its fitting rooms and left without informing staff. The customer reportedly asked to use a toilet and was directed to the shop’s bathroom, but instead selected a pair of shorts and entered a changing area. Employees later found faeces on the floor along with the woman’s abandoned trousers, prompting one worker to photograph her vehicle’s registration plate. The owner has given the customer until the end of next week to accept responsibility before pursuing legal action using CCTV footage. Staff cleaned the room themselves, while the shop urged anyone facing a genuine emergency to ask employees for assistance rather than leaving a similar situation behind.

The owner of a Michelin two-star restaurant in Seoul is being prosecuted for serving desserts decorated with ants imported from Thailand and the United States. Food safety officials discovered the dishes through social media and noted that South Korea permits only 10 approved insect species in commercially sold food. Prosecutors claim the restaurant used ants for nearly four years, serving more than 12,200 portions and earning approximately 120 million won. Tests reportedly found heavy-metal levels in the ants 55 times higher than those recorded in insects approved for consumption. The owner disputes the estimated quantity used, while prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence and a 20-million-won fine ahead of a verdict expected on September 2.

Organisers of a Taiwan-themed film festival in Bangkok said people representing the Chinese Embassy pressured its host cinemas to remove Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture logo from promotional materials. The requests allegedly included phone calls and an in-person visit on July 20 and 21, with festival director Thida Philtpolkarnpim saying one caller became threatening after she refused. The logo remained in place, Taiwan’s representative office was informed, and the festival opened without further disruption, while the Chinese Embassy had not publicly responded. The article connects the episode with previous reports of pressure involving a Bangkok art exhibition, protest photographs in Thai newsrooms and a documentary screening. The dispute also occurred as Thailand reaffirmed an expanded version of its one-China policy, prompting criticism from Taiwan and questions about possible effects on reciprocal visa-free travel.

Thai police and the Department of Land Transport will begin connecting unpaid traffic fines with annual vehicle-tax renewals from August 1, 2026. Vehicle owners will still be allowed to pay their annual tax, but the physical tax disc will be withheld until qualifying fines have been cleared. The rule applies only to tickets issued on or after August 1 and will not be enforced retrospectively. Drivers will receive warning notices before unpaid records are transferred to the transport department, a process expected to take approximately 60 to 90 days. Motorists, including foreigners who own Thai-registered vehicles, will be able to review, challenge or pay their fines during the renewal process, with outstanding-ticket information expected to appear from October or November.