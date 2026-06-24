Thailand Video News | Pattaya Apartment Employee Critically Injured in Chemical Attack | Thailand Considers Social Media Restrictions for Children Under 16

In the headlines today, Thai households apparently paid billions more in electricity charges than they may have realized for more than a decade, also, Chinese language delivery platforms are facing foreign ownership investigation, in Pattaya a woman has been critically injured in an acid attack, in other crime news a Brit in Chiang Mai and a Kazakh in Phuket both attempt daring police escapes, also, if you’re travelling to Australia be careful if you’re packing your Yadom, and finally a Thailand is more seriously considering a ban on social media for minors.

Thailand’s energy minister has confirmed that household electricity bills have included contributions towards public-area power costs for more than a decade. The arrangement helps cover electricity used on smaller roads, alleys and communal spaces managed by local authorities. Households have collectively contributed an estimated 15 to 20 billion baht each year through the billing structure. Critics argue that these expenses should be funded transparently through government budgets rather than being folded into consumer charges. The Energy Ministry plans to begin restructuring the system within a month, although several agencies must first agree on an alternative source of funding.

Chinese-Language Delivery Platforms Face Foreign Ownership Investigation

The Department of Business Development is examining three food delivery platforms serving Chinese-speaking customers in Bangkok and Pattaya. One operator was found to have foreign shareholders controlling more than half of the company without obtaining the required permission under the Foreign Business Act. Officials are also investigating whether Thai shareholders in the other two businesses are genuine investors or nominees acting for foreigners. The inquiry has expanded to more than 25 connected companies operating in industries including hotels, restaurants, transport, healthcare and visa services. Nominee-related offences can carry prison sentences of up to three years and fines reaching one million baht.

A foreign man allegedly threw acid at a female apartment employee in Pattaya after she asked him to stop disturbing residents. The 43-year-old victim suffered severe burns to her face, chest and shoulders, with more than 40% of her body reportedly affected. Witnesses said the suspect had repeatedly entered the building while looking for a wife or girlfriend who no longer lived there. He allegedly left following the confrontation, returned with a container of corrosive liquid and attacked the employee at the reception desk. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and searching for the man, who remained at large following the incident.

A British man in his 30s was arrested after allegedly attacking municipal enforcement officers near Chiang Mai’s Tha Phae Gate. Officials said he arrived on a large motorcycle, shouted abuse and made offensive gestures towards personnel working in the area. The confrontation reportedly became violent when the man punched municipal officers several times before police intervened. People familiar with the suspect told authorities that he may have been experiencing a mental health episode and appeared to be hearing voices. Police said he had allegedly been involved in earlier confrontations, although this was described as the most serious incident connected to him.

A 30-year-old Kazakh woman was injured after fleeing police and crashing into a motorcycle and a van in Phuket. She had earlier been filmed blocking traffic and driving repeatedly around an intersection on Thep Kasattri Road. Police said she refused to cooperate with officers before leaving the scene in an SUV and becoming involved in the later collision. Investigators linked her to a similar disruption at Phuket International Airport two days earlier, when she blocked access routes inside a parking building. Authorities said she appeared to be under severe emotional stress following relationship problems, and possible charges remain under consideration.

Travellers entering Australia have been advised to declare Thai herbal inhalers because some products may contain plant materials restricted by biosecurity rules. Australian officials issued the reminder after inhalers discovered at Cairns Airport were found to contain six plant species of concern. Declaring an inhaler does not automatically guarantee that it will be allowed into the country, as officers may still inspect or confiscate it. Passengers who fail to disclose regulated food, plant or animal products could face penalties at the border. Authorities recommended checking import requirements before travelling and disposing of prohibited items when necessary.

Thailand is studying the possibility of preventing children under 16 from accessing social media platforms. The proposal follows concern over excessive screen use, with ThaiHealth reporting that nearly three-quarters of children aged two or younger spend more than an hour on screens each day. Officials warned that prolonged exposure may affect communication, learning and age-appropriate development. Young users also face threats including cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, online gambling and advertising for products such as vaping devices. ThaiHealth and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry will examine overseas legislation while developing stronger digital literacy programmes and online protections.

Thailand’s transport minister has proposed introducing electric-train fares of between 17 and 45 baht per journey from the beginning of 2027. A common ticketing system would allow passengers to transfer between Bangkok rail lines while paying a single capped fare. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand would collect payments across the network and refund any overcharges within one to three days. A second phase would involve buying back private rail concessions for more than 200 billion baht and bringing the network under a single state-controlled operator. The wider plan could eventually introduce unlimited travel passes and extend integrated fares to buses and passenger boats.