In today’s Thailand video news, the government is tightening its crackdown on crop burning ahead of the northern smog season, while Phuket is looking at launching flying taxis as early as 2027. A man has been arrested over the murder of a Myanmar woman allegedly lured by a job offer, Bangkok’s MRT is preparing to replace tokens with QR tickets, and an Indian man has been arrested for overstaying his visa by nearly three years. Plus, a Bangkok taxi driver earns praise for returning more than 130,000 baht in cash and valuables, while Yi Peng celebrations disrupt hundreds of flights.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and other northern provinces to strictly enforce existing laws against agricultural, forest and other open burning ahead of the PM2.5 season. Authorities have been told to increase patrols, prepare firefighting teams and equipment, and launch public awareness campaigns. Disaster prevention officials will assist high-risk areas with preparations for fires and hazardous air pollution. The directive comes after severe pollution earlier this year, but no new blanket burning ban or specific dates have been announced.

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Phuket could become Thailand’s first commercial destination for autonomous electric flying taxis, with Sky ICT targeting a potential launch at Phuket International Airport in 2027. The proposed aircraft would carry two passengers and offer premium transfers, with a reported fare of around 2,000 baht per person. A journey between the airport and Phuket’s inner city could potentially be reduced from roughly an hour by road to just eight minutes. However, regulatory approval, safety certification, landing infrastructure and charging facilities must be established before the service can begin.

Police in Phuket have arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of disguising himself with a wig while burglarising a rented property in Wichit. A Myanmar worker reported discovering his motorcycle, mobile phone, 800 baht and helmet missing after going to sleep the previous night. Investigators used CCTV footage to identify a suspect allegedly seen wearing a wig to conceal his appearance. Police are investigating whether the man may be connected to other thefts around the island.

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A 47-year-old Thai man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Myanmar woman whose body was found beside a highway in Buriram. Investigators allege he lured the victim with an offer of maid work before taking her to a rented property, where she was killed. Police tracked the suspect to a workers’ camp in Nakhon Pathom and seized a pickup truck believed to have been used in transporting the victim’s body. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities urging jobseekers to thoroughly verify employment offers to avoid falling victim to dangerous scams.

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Bangkok’s MRT Blue and Purple lines are preparing to phase out single-journey plastic tokens and introduce QR-code tickets from January 1, 2027. A trial is expected to begin in December, allowing passengers to use QR tickets alongside existing tokens while the system is tested. Contactless EMV bank cards will also remain a payment option, while certain government discounted fares will require EMV payment rather than QR tickets. The transition forms part of a broader national plan to unify public transport payment systems in the coming years.

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An Indian man has been arrested in Rayong after a viral social media post allegedly boasting about debt collection activities and mocking police drew attention from authorities. Immigration records reportedly showed he had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand by 1,047 days after entering in late 2023. Officers located the 39-year-old at a property in Rayong, where he was unable to produce a passport and was subsequently charged with overstaying. Police say they are also examining possible links to informal lending activities mentioned in the online post.

A Bangkok taxi driver has been praised for returning a backpack containing more than 130,000 baht in cash, foreign currencies and an Indian passport to its owner. The 54-year-old driver contacted FM91 radio after discovering the bag left behind in his pink taxi, believing it belonged to a passenger he had recently transported. Radio staff helped trace the Indian jewellery businessman, who had already reported the belongings missing, and arranged their return. The driver said he never considered keeping the valuables and wanted to ensure the owner recovered his important documents and money.

Airlines have cancelled 52 flights and rescheduled another 137 ahead of the Loy Krathong and Yi Peng celebrations in Chiang Mai and Lamphun due to safety concerns surrounding sky lantern releases. A further 63 flights have been added to accommodate the expected influx of tourists between November 23 and 25. Chiang Mai Airport is adjusting runway operations and increasing airfield inspections to reduce the risk of lanterns and debris interfering with aircraft. Officials are urging festivalgoers to follow designated release zones and avoid activities that could endanger aviation safety.