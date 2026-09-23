Thailand video news | Simon Carman pleads not guilty, Cabinet Cannabis Crackdown, 669 Phuket Evictions

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: September 23, 2026, 11:20 AM
5 minutes read
Thailand video news | Simon Carman pleads not guilty, Cabinet Cannabis Crackdown, 669 Phuket Evictions

In the headlines today, Australian murder suspect Simon Carman has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, then, a Narathiwat bombing convict has received a reduced sentence instead of the death penalty, also, the Thai cabinet is backing sweeping new controls on the cannabis industry, in Phuket, more than 600 families are facing possible eviction in a long-running land dispute, outside a bar in Patong, a Thai woman says a group of foreign women assaulted her, and a little later if you’re in Pattaya prepare for some road closures as the Pattaya Marathon is set for this weekend.

Teen’s Suitcase Killing Draws Attention to Dangers Around Pattaya’s Illegal Sex Trade

Australian man Simon Carman, 45, has pleaded not guilty to murder of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla among other charges and remains in custody after being denied bail over concerns he could flee Thailand. Tunchanok, known as Cake, had travelled nearly 600 kilometres from Kalasin to Pattaya after telling her family she was taking a short holiday, while a former teacher said she had worked to help support her family while trying to finish school. The case has also drawn attention to Pattaya’s enormous nightlife economy, where prostitution remains illegal despite the industry maintaining a highly visible presence in the tourist city. Sex workers interviewed about the industry described the threat of violence and unpredictable clients, while Pattaya police maintained that the city remains safe and said foreigners are involved in nearly one-third of local criminal incidents.

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Narathiwat Bombing Convict Receives 50-Year Term After Death Sentence Reduced

Narathiwat Provincial Court initially sentenced a man to death for his role in a motorcycle bombing carried out in the provincial capital on April 25, 2016. The defendant, identified as Ahmadsayukee with his surname withheld, faced charges including terrorism, criminal association, premeditated murder, attempted murder and offences involving firearms and explosives. The court ruled that evidence presented by prosecutors was sufficient to establish his responsibility for the offences. Because the defendant confessed and the court considered his cooperation beneficial to the proceedings, his penalties were reduced by half on each count, leaving him with a 50-year prison sentence. The ruling is a first-instance judgment, and he will remain detained while retaining the right to appeal.

Cabinet Backs Sweeping New Controls on Thailand’s Cannabis Industry

Thailand’s Cabinet approved a cannabis control bill on September 22 that would impose tighter oversight from cultivation through retail sales while reinforcing a medical-use framework. Farms would have to be registered by size and location, while licences would generally be required for cultivation, production, importing, exporting and selling cannabis. The proposal would prohibit sales to people under 20, pregnant or breastfeeding women and restrict sales in locations including schools, temples, dormitories and parks, while also banning certain cannabis advertising and promotion. Existing dispensary licences are scheduled to expire progressively between 2026 and 2028, after which businesses wanting to continue would need to comply with medical-facility requirements, including having an authorised health practitioner and dispensing cannabis through prescriptions. The bill must still pass through the House of Representatives and the rest of the legislative process before becoming law.

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More Than 600 Phuket Families Face Possible Eviction in Long-Running Land Dispute

More than 3,000 residents of Phuket’s Khok Tanod community are seeking government assistance as lawsuits over privately owned land threaten 669 households with eviction. Community representatives submitted a petition to the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre on September 21 asking authorities to protect residents’ rights during the legal process and prepare housing assistance if families are forced to leave. Many of those affected are described as low-income residents with no alternative homes available to them. Some of the legal cases have already reached final judgments at the Supreme Court level, and provincial officials acknowledged that they have no authority to overturn or interfere with court decisions. The dispute stretches back decades, with records showing private ownership claims and eviction proceedings involving more than 600 Khok Tanod families as far back as 2005.

Thai Woman Says Group of Foreign Women Assaulted Her Outside Patong Bar

A Thai tour company employee alleges that a group of foreign women attacked her near Bangla Road in Phuket after apparently mistaking her for a sex worker attempting to take their clients. She said four or five foreign women had been drinking at a nearby table with several foreign men before the confrontation occurred during the early hours of September 20. According to her account, the women waited outside the venue and attacked her at around 3am, punching her eight or nine times and leaving injuries around her left eye and mouth. The woman said the confrontation happened quickly and that the alleged attackers fled before she could do much to defend herself. She later visited a hospital to obtain a medical certificate and filed a police complaint requesting an investigation into the alleged assault.

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Authorities Investigate Nearly 100 Million Baht in Israeli-Linked Land Purchases

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee says authorities are investigating reports that Israeli-linked companies purchased nearly 100 million baht worth of land across Thailand’s three southern border provinces as officials also examine Chabad centres around the country. Officials are reviewing approximately eight or nine existing or planned Chabad sites, including checking whether developments comply with Thai construction and business regulations. An inspection in Phuket reportedly uncovered irregularities involving building permits, with operators given 30 days to provide the required documents or applications before unauthorised structures could face demolition. Officials also reported finding imported products without proper labels or Thai Food and Drug Administration approval and are preparing documentation that could lead to their seizure. Provincial governors have been instructed to examine construction permits, the legal status of companies holding land and the sources of funding behind the developments as the inquiries continue.

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Bangkok Raid Nets 350 Kilograms of Crystal Meth and Hong Kong Suspect

Thai police seized approximately 350 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine during a raid on a house in Bangkok’s Min Buri district on September 22 and arrested a 26-year-old Hong Kong man. Investigators allege that a Hong Kong-linked trafficking network was using Thailand to store narcotics before exporting them abroad. Officers found the drugs packed inside three plastic drums and estimated their overseas value at roughly 700 million baht. Police also confiscated equipment allegedly used to divide and package the drugs, including digital scales, a blender, vacuum sealer, bags, boxes, suitcases and other containers. The suspect, identified by the surname Wang, reportedly told investigators that he entered Thailand from Kuala Lumpur on September 14 and that members of the network arranged the house and delivered the drugs there.

Pattaya Marathon to Bring Major Road Closures This Weekend

Motorists in Pattaya are being warned to prepare for widespread road closures and traffic diversions during the Pattaya Marathon on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27. Saturday restrictions will affect North Pattaya Road, Naklua Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Second Road, Central Pattaya Road and South Pattaya Road, with most major closures running from around 4am to 8am and some restrictions beginning shortly after midnight. Drivers are being advised to avoid the beachfront, Dolphin Roundabout and nearby connecting roads as access to several sois will also be temporarily changed. Sunday will bring more extensive disruption from approximately 12.01am until 11am, covering areas including Walking Street, Jomtien Beach Road, Jomtien Second Road, Sukhumvit Road and much of central Pattaya. The Pattaya Central underpass will be closed in both directions, while motorists should expect contra-flow systems, compulsory turns and other temporary traffic arrangements along the race route.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: September 23, 2026, 11:20 AM
5 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

The Thaiger video desk. News, features and explainers from across Thailand, produced by our video team. Articles under this byline accompany our video reporting and link to the full report.
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